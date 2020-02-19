Olympic committee sends memo regarding 'plans to host a safe and secure Games'

Getty Images

The first tee shot at this year’s men’s Olympic competition is more than five months away but the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus in China and beyond has officials closely monitoring the situation.

According to a memo posted to potential Olympic athletes earlier this month, “Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of Tokyo 2020's plans to host a safe and secure Games.”

The memo, which was part of a periodic update, also explains that Olympic officials “will continue to collaborate with all relevant organizations which carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary,” and that officials are collaborating with the World Health Organization.

Several Olympic qualifying events in China have been rescheduled or canceled because of the fast-spreading coronavirus and the Chinese Ski Association recently cancelled a Beijing 2022 Test Event that was scheduled to take place this month.

Tokyo is nearly 1,600 miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, but a cruise ship was recently quarantined in Japan with 545 confirmed cases of the virus.

