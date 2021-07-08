Lee Westwood’s opening 65 at the abrdn Scottish Open was good, but not as good as his first-round score a year ago.

It’s not the start but the finish, however, that he hopes to improve.

Westwood shot 9-under 62 last year to lead after the first round of this event last year. He then made only eight birdies the rest of the way to finish in a tie for 19th.

Thursday's round at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland included six birdies and no bogeys. Westwood should perform well on this layout.

“I played it a lot when I lived in Edinburgh a few years ago, they were kind enough to make me an honorary member here and I came and practiced a lot, and the guys are kind to me and have looked after me. I know the golf course really well,” Westwood, who is using his son, Sam, as his caddie this week, said after his round.

At 6 under par, Westwood is tied with Justin Thomas for second place. Jack Senior leads the way, following a 64.

“You want to get off it a positive start, see the ball going in. You know, feel your swing, in good positions and see good shots coming from that,” Westwood said. “The first day is probably the most important day of the week.”

But, as Westwood also knows, it’s no guarantee for things to come.