One key to Scottie Scheffler’s fun run at Masters? ‘The Office’

AUGUSTA, Ga. – What do the 86th Masters and NBC’s sitcom, “The Office,” have in common? Their main characters are named “Scott.”

Scottie Scheffler, at least through 54 holes, sits atop the leaderboard at Augusta National Golf Club, three shots clear of second-place Cameron Smith. Michael Scott, of course, is the world’s best boss.

Even Scheffler's caddie is Ted Scott, and his wife, Meredith, the name of another Dunder Mifflin employee.

Scheffler considers himself a huge fan of the Emmy-winning show. He can’t pick a favorite character, but he did reveal that before he went to bed Saturday night, he and Meredith would get some dinner and try to knock out a few more episodes.

“My wife used to not like the show, and it's by far my favorite show. I love it,” Scheffler said. “She used to watch random episodes with me and she's like, ‘This show is stupid, why do you watch that?’ I finally convinced her to start it from the beginning, and she loves it and she's cracking up.

“Tonight, I'm looking forward to just chilling. … I'm just looking forward to sitting back and giggling a little bit and eating some good food.”

Scheffler said they were two episodes into Season 4. The names of those episodes? “Fun Run.”

How appropriate.