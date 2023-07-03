One U.S. Women's Open debutant is at Pebble Beach while her clubs are in New Jersey

It’s the week of her first career major-championship start, and Aine Donegan doesn’t have her golf clubs.

The 21-year-old LSU junior from Ennis County Clare, Ireland, took to Twitter on Monday to express concern that she is at Pebble Beach, site of this week’s U.S. Women’s Open, and her sticks remain on the opposite coast, in Newark, New Jersey.

Donegan tagged United Airlines in her tweet, adding that her golf bag was supposed to arrive in San Francisco on Sunday night after airline staff failed to get it onto Donegan's connecting flight earlier in the day. Donegan, the No. 157-ranked amateur in the world, was traveling from Scotland, where she competed in the prestigious Vagliano Trophy, a women's match-play event between Europe and Great Britain and Ireland, at Royal Dornoch. Donegan went 2-1-1, beating Tigers teammate Ingrid Lindblad in singles.

United replied to Donegan's tweet, saying, “We are sorry to hear that we have delayed your golf clubs. Could you please share you tag number and/or claim number via DM so we can take a closer look?”

Stay tuned…