Open's COVID protocols include players not signing autographs

Getty Images

SANDWICH, England – Two weeks ago, players learned that the PGA Tour plans to stop onsite COVID-19 testing beginning at next month’s 3M Open as the United States continues to emerge from the pandemic.

But that progress is in dramatic contrast to the increased protocols players face at this week’s Open Championship.

In addition to PCR tests before being allowed on property at Royal St. George’s, players are required to stay within their own “exclusive use accommodation at all times (including dinner)” when not playing or practicing at Royal St. George’s and they must complete a daily health questionnaire before arriving each day.

149th Open Championship: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Players have also been advised to avoid signing autographs and to remain within the “field of play … without swapping from hole to hole” during practice rounds.

The R&A is “encouraging” players not to arrive more than 90 minutes before their tee time and warns that time limits might be used for practice areas. Players who violate the code of conduct will be forced to withdraw from the championship.

Earlier this year, the Tour stopped testing players who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and also relaxed restrictions within the circuit’s bubble. Next month’s plan to end all testing dovetails with CDC guidelines.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Can an Englishman bring home the claret jug?

BY Max Schreiber  — 

England couldn't close out the Euro final in soccer, but here's a look at some Englishmen who could win the claret jug.
Golf Central

DeChambeau looks forward to 'fresh new start'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Brian Zeigler got his first taste of life as Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie Monday at Royal St. George’s, and DeChambeau was looking forward to the "fresh new start."
News & Opinion

As Open returns, Lowry finally returns jug

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Shane Lowry may have had to finally return his claret jug on Monday, but he was also glad to have golf's oldest championship back.