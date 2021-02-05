Ouch! Dustin Johnson hits volunteer on fly with drive in Saudi Arabia

When it comes to the most powerful players in the game, Dustin Johnson is near the top of the list.

That means he's also near the top of the list of players who you'd least like to get hit by one of their drives.

Unfortunately for one volunteer Friday at the Saudi International, he now knows what getting hit by a DJ drive feels like. On the 10th hole of Johnson's second round, the world No. 1 slightly yanked a bullet, which hit the volunteer on the fly in the upper back, causing the volunteer to immediately drop to the ground.

"He's just fine," the TV announcer said as a camera showed the man trying to walk off the strike.

Johnson parred the hole and was 5 under through 14 holes before Friday's second round was halted for darkness. As for the volunteer, he'll likely have quite the bruise, but hopefully he'll be good to go for Saturday.