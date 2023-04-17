OWGR: Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth back in top 10; other notable moves

Matt Fitzpatrick is up to a career-high eighth in the Official World Golf Ranking after his playoff victory over Jordan Spieth on Sunday at the RBC Heritage.

Fitzpatrick climbed from No. 16 following his first non-major PGA Tour title while Spieth also cracked the top 10, moving from No. 15 to No. 9. Sam Burns and Viktor Hovland were both bumped, to Nos. 12 and 11, respectively.

Some other notable moves:

• Will Zalatoris, out for the season because of back surgery, slipped two spots to No. 10.

• Justin Thomas’ T-25 at Heritage didn’t keep him from dropping to No. 14, his worst world rank since the week before his PGA Championship win, in 2017.

• Sahith Theegala is inside the top 25 for the first time in his career, now at No. 23, after his T-5 a Harbour Town.

• After almost falling outside the top 150 last spring, Matt Kuchar is back up to No. 48 following his T-19 at Heritage and four top-10s this calendar year.

• Hayden Buckley is at a career-best No. 75, up from No. 100 and right behind Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, as he's gone T-10, T-5 since missing five of six cuts.

• Tiger Woods is ranked No. 994, tied with David Carey and Yoshitaka Takeya