OWGR movement: Who rose, who fell in world rankings in 2021

Getty Images

Using the Official World Golf Ranking, it's easy to quantify which players had good years and which players had, well, not-so-good years.

Jordan Spieth was among the former group in 2021, snapping a lengthy victory drought and returning to the upper echelon of the men's game. On the other end, players such as Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar dropped significantly. Tiger Woods also experienced a sharp world-rankings fall, though his decline was due to a serious car accident in February that required extensive surgery to his right leg and kept him from logging an official world-ranked tournament round all year.

Here is a closer look at some notable names who either rose or fell in the OWGR this year, plus breakdown of every players' movement in the world rankings from the end of 2020 to now:

RISING...

Jordan Spieth

+68 | No. 82 to No. 14 (82.93%)

After ascending to No. 1 in the world and winning three major championships before his 24th birthday, Spieth struggled mightily the past few years, especially in 2020 when he posted just two top-10s. He dropped to No. 92 in the world rankings earlier this year, and despite strong weeks in Phoenix, Pebble Beach and Los Angeles, he failed to qualify for his first WGC since he first became eligible for the limited-field championships.

“For me, it really stung when I missed the World Golf Championship,” Spieth recalled. “There was a tournament being played that week, that I was healthy and could play in, and just didn't have a spot in the tournament; that kind of hit me.”

But Spieth kept building momentum and returned to the winner’s circle for the first time since capturing the 2017 Open Championship by winning the Valero Texas Open the week prior to the Masters. He then tied for third at Augusta National and added two more runner-up finishes this year to qualify for a fourth straight U.S. Ryder Cup team. He still didn’t drive it well, ranking No. 135 in strokes gained: off-the-tee, but he returned to the top 50 in both strokes gained: approach and strokes gained: putting.

“I think I've learned a lot of patience,” Spieth said. “I probably spent a year of struggling where I was forcing a lot of things, and it just made it worse. But it was just kind of hard not to force it because I just wanted to be back to playing good golf so quickly.”

Sam Burns

+143 | No. 154 to  No. 11 (92.86%)

The 25-year-old LSU product broke out in a big way this year, winning twice and vaulting to just outside the top 10 in the world rankings. In addition to victories at the Valspar Championship and Sanderson Farms Championship, Burns led or co-led after eight non-final rounds in 2021.

“Having those experiences around the lead, I think those were really important for me, and I learned a lot,” Burns said after his Sanderson win. “Having that under my belt today, that experience was definitely helpful, and coming down the stretch I felt a lot different than I have in the past, and not necessarily more confident, but just in a better state of mind and thinking process was much better.”

While Burns was left off the U.S. Ryder Cup team this past September, he is certainly a favorite to debut for Team USA at next year’s Presidents Cup.

Min Woo Lee

+121 | No. 172 to No. 49 (71.51%)

After breaking through on the European Tour in early 2020 by winning the Vic Open, Lee was billed as Australia’s next big star on the world circuit. But then the pandemic hit, and Lee dropped outside the top 250 in the world by late June 2021. 

“Been a frustrating time on the course for the past few months, but that’s unfortunately how it goes sometimes,” Lee said back in February after missing the cut at Pebble Beach, his sixth straight early exit from a tournament.

Once the 23-year-old Lee reached July, though, his fortunes turned in a big way. He tied for 17th at the Irish Open before winning the Scottish Open in a thrilling playoff with Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry. That victory rocketed Lee to No. 61 in the world. With three more top-10s to close his year, Lee closed his 2021 campaign with a top-50 ranking and his first Masters berth.

“Just looking back on the season, I played one major and missed the cut and didn't get to play any of the other majors,” Lee said, “but other than that, I've played amazing. … I'm going to tap myself on the shoulder and say I've had a really good season.”

Taylor Moore

+568 | No. 689 to No. 121 (82.44%)

Before earning his PGA Tour card for the first time this year, Moore spent four seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour. While he starred in the second half of the KFT’s super-season, winning once and adding 11 other top-10s, the 28-year-old Moore nearly had his career ended the season prior. He made just 12 starts on the KFT in 2019 after missing nearly four months after lung surgery. Moore suffered a collapsed lung, which was later attributed to a condition called spontaneous pneumothorax.

Moore nearly dropped out of the top 1,000 in the world rankings that year. Now, he’s closing in on the top 100 on the heels of three top-25s to open his first Tour season.

“I think potentially with where my game was and where I was at mentally, I could have gotten my Tour card earlier, but I could have also been back on the Korn Ferry Tour in a year or two,” Moore said. “But I think with where I’m at now and where my game is, I think I’m going to be on Tour for however long my career lasts.”

Ricardo Gouveia

+850 | No. 996 to No. 146 (85.34%)

Gouveia burst onto the scene in 2015, winning twice and posting five other top-3s on the Challenge Tour. He’d finish the year at No. 83 in the world and was part of the European Ryder Cup team conversation as 2016 began. By 2019, however, he had lost his European Tour card, and last year he dropped out of the top 1,000 in the OWGR. He also lost his grandfather in 2020.

But the 30-year-old Portugal native bounced back on the Challenge Tour this year, winning twice and finishing second on the tour’s Order of Merit to return to what is now called the DP World Tour.

“It’s not been an easy road to get here,” Gouveia told Tennis World USA in November. “I’ve definitely come a long way since I lost my card in 2019. Back then, I was in a really bad place mentally and with my game, and it was hard because I always felt that being on the main tour was where I belonged. It took some time for me to reset to get my game back to where I knew it could be, and I’m grateful to have come through the other side of that and now be back playing at the highest level.”

Seamus Power

+357 | No. 429 to No. 72 (83.22%)

What a difference a few months can make. Power was in danger of dropping out of the top 500 in the world rankings last March and he entered last July ranked No. 159 in FedExCup points. However, the 34-year-old Irishman posted three straight top-10s in July, including his first career PGA Tour victory at the Barbasol Championship, to change the trajectory of his career.

“I probably have to take three days to kind of figure out some goals,” Power said after his Barbasol win. “Probably two months ago, just to get into the playoffs I would have been absolutely over the moon.”

Power, the Tour’s co-leader in par-4 scoring last season along with Patrick Cantlay, now finds himself firmly inside the top 100 of the OWGR after a fall in which he tallied four top-25 finishes, including a T-4 at the RSM Classic.

Bo Van Pelt

+1,501 | No. 1,894 to No. 393 (79.25%)

Van Pelt thought his career was done. He tore his right shoulder labrum in late 2015 while lifting his child’s backpack from the back seat to the front seat of his car and logged just three starts in the next three years as he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, underwent three shoulder surgeries and had a rib removed. “I didn't play 18 holes for over three years,” Van Pelt said.

Van Pelt returned two years ago, and last season he competed on a career money exemption. At age 46, he tied for second at Congaree in June and earned enough points to finish inside the top 150 on the FedExCup list, keeping some limited status for this season.

“I'm trying to keep my job and trying to stay out here until I turn 50,” Van Pelt said earlier this year.

Nicolai Hojgaard

+434 | No. 527 to No. 93 (82.35%)

The 20-year-old followed his twin, Rasmus, into the world’s top 100 this month after ending his European Tour season with back-to-back top-4s. Nicolai also picked up his first European Tour victory this year at the Italian Open, which came a week after Rasmus notched his third career win on the tour.

Marcus Helligkilde

+566 | No. 646 to No. 80 (87.62%)

The 25-year-old Dane contended at a prolific rate this year, winning four times worldwide while adding three runner-up performances. Three of those victories came on the Challenge Tour, where Helligkilde won the points title to earn his European Tour promotion for the first time since turning pro in 2017.

Espen Kofstad

+883 | No. 1,201 to No. 318 (73.52%)

While Viktor Hovland may garner most of the headlines in his native Norway – and deservedly so – Hovland’s countryman, the 34-year-old Kofstad, had a notable year. Kofstad picked up his fourth career European Challenge Tour victory and added five more top-10s on the developmental circuit. He’s never been ranked higher in the OWGR than No. 180, which happened in 2012, but Kofstad is trending upward as 2022 approaches.

FALLING...

Tiger Woods

-525 | No. 41 to No. 566 (-1,280.49%)

While Woods’ competitive return at the PNC Championship was a remarkable feat considering that Woods was less than 10 months removed from a February car accident at badly injured his right leg, the 15-time major winner still maintains that he’s far from competing on the PGA Tour.

“I'm not at that level,” Woods after he and son, Charlie, finished runner-up in the family team event. “I can't compete against these guys right now, no. It's going to take a lot of work to get to where I feel like I can compete at these guys and be at a high level.”

That means that Woods’ world-rankings fall is surely not over. He ended 2019 ranked sixth in the world, last year at No. 41 and this year No. 566, which was the biggest percentage drop in men’s professional golf in the past 12 months. Before Woods made his latest comeback, in 2018, he fell as low as No. 1,199 in the world.

Matt Kuchar

-77 | No. 37 to No. 114 (-208.11%)

Kuchar got some airtime alongside Tiger Woods during the PNC Championship this month, but truth is, that was one of the few times we’ve seen Kuchar on weekend television this year. Other than a semifinal run at the WGC-Dell Match Play, Kuchar didn’t record a top-10 finish in 2021.

His putting dropped off significantly, going from sixth in strokes gained two seasons ago to No. 88 last season. But his ball-striking stats weren’t great, either, as Kuchar, to his detriment, got caught chasing distance.

“The COVID break, I figured this was my chance to pick up some speed,” he told Golf Digest this fall. “Did some stuff trying to do that and probably wasn't the right move. Tried some version of the Bryson route. I spent some of those months seeing if I could do it. Looking back, it probably was the thing where if I had to point a finger at one thing, that's where I went down the wrong path.”

Kuchar, 43, tied for 22nd that week at Mayakoba and fell out of the world’s top 100 for the first time since 2009.

Webb Simpson

-21 | No. 6 to No. 27 (-350%)

The 36-year-old Simpson took a step back in most of the major strokes-gained categories last season, including falling from sixth to 38th in strokes gained: approach. “My approaches to the greens in my career typically have been most consistent,” he told Golf Digest this summer. “That's been the weakest link this year.”

Simpson’s results suffered as a result, as he notched just five top-10s this year, his lowest total since 2016. He also missed qualifying for the U.S. Ryder Cup team for what would’ve been the fourth time in five editions.

Eddie Pepperell

-265 | No. 129 to No. 394 (-205.43%)

Three years removed from his two-win campaign in 2018, the 30-year-old Englishman has gone from top-35 player in the world to almost outside of the top 400. He played sparingly last year, in part because of the pandemic, and then didn’t record a top-10 finish this year.

And to top it all off: he lost his card.

“I’m knackered, I’m stressed and if I have another year like this one, I’ll certainly have some challenging decisions to make,” he told the Daily Mail last month. “Every round I’ve played, I feel like I’ve been banging my head against a brick wall.”

Pepperell, who will still have limited status on the DP World Tour next year, also lost his card in 2016 before regaining it the following season. He said his iron play has been the main culprit this year and that he recently returned to instructor Mike Walker “for about the eighth time.”

Graeme McDowell

-246 | No. 80 to No. 326 (-307.50%)

After winning in back-to-back years, in 2019 and ’20, McDowell went winless with just one top-10 finish worldwide to plummet to his worst world rank (No. 326) since his rookie year in 2002. However, the 42-year-old insists he’s not turning the page in his career.

Asked earlier this month if he would consider captaining the 2023 European Ryder Cup team, McDowell responded, “I think playing is my priority right now. I really don’t think I would have the time or the ability to give the captaincy 110% right now.”

McDowell hasn’t played on a Ryder Cup team since 2014. He’s been a vice captain in each of the past two editions.

“It goes without saying that I would love the opportunity to be Ryder Cup captain one day for Team Europe, but I just don’t think it’s the right time right now,” he added. “I think I am a little young and I have things that I want to achieve personally in my golf career, and you know, I still believe I can play in the team.”

Tom Lewis

-225 | No. 73 to No. 298 (-308.22%)

The 30-year-old Englishman and two-time European Tour winner finally established himself on the PGA Tour in 2019 after winning the Korn Ferry Tour Championship that year to earn his Tour card. However, after barely keeping his card last year (No. 123 in FedExCup points) thanks in large part to a T-2 at the WGC in Memphis, Lewis didn’t record a top-10 finish anywhere in 2021 and ended up losing his card.

He actually drove it well, ranking No. 22 in strokes gained: off-the-tee last season, but he wasn’t in the top 130 in any of the other three major strokes-gained categories.

“Obviously when your confidence is a little bit low it's easy to get down on yourself,” Lewis said earlier this year. “I've obviously focused a lot on my results, and I think I need to focus more on myself and the routines. I know it sounds a bit cliche but routines and getting in the rhythm and trying to build some conditions.”

Chez Reavie

-141 | No. 56 to No. 197 (-251.79%)

As Bryson DeChambeau continued to make distance gains, the already short-hitting Reavie lost a few yards last season. He ranked No. 190 on Tour at an average of just 281.9 yards off the tee. While he was second in accuracy, he still ranked outside the top 60 in strokes gained: off-the-tee. His putting got worse, too, as Reavie slid to No. 177 in strokes gained: putting. Both contributed to zero top-10s this year, as Reavie is on cusp of dropping out of the top 200 in the OWGR for the first time since 2015. He had reached as high as 26th in 2019.

Ben An

-212 | No. 75 to No. 287 (-282.67%)

When An finished seventh on Tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green, notched six top-10s, cracked the top 50 in the world and made the International Presidents Cup team two years ago, many figured the South Korean would soon follow with his first Tour victory. However, he’s done the opposite, ranked 94th in strokes gained: tee-to-green, posting one top-10 finish this year (back in January) and losing his Tour card.

Marcus Kinhult

-336 | No. 116 to No. 452 (-289.66%)

Few players had scarier years than Kinhult. The 25-year-old Swede, fresh off a 2020 campaign in which he cracked the top 100 in the OWGR, suffered a seizure in April while in a hotel in Spain. He was diagnosed with epilepsy and missed more than two months of action. He missed nine of 15 cuts after returning, though he did end his year with his best finish during that span, a T-24 at the Dubai Championship.

Sung Kang

-255 | No. 86 to No. 341 (-296.51%)

Kang struggled mightily across the board last season, ranking No. 193 on Tour in total strokes gained. In May, he attributed the issues to “technical problems” with his golf swing, but he’s still yet to notch a top-10 finish since a T-9 at Bay Hill in the final completed Tour event of 2020 before the pandemic suspended the season.

Complete ranking

A look at the Official World Golf Ranking movement of every golfer who finished 2021 with world-ranking points

Player End '20 End '21 Change %Change
Sam Burns 154 11 143 92.86%
Naoyuki Kataoka 1,894 171 1,723 90.97%
Kristoffer Broberg 1,894 200 1,694 89.44%
Marcus Helligkilde 646 80 566 87.62%
Matthias Schmid 1,894 253 1,641 86.64%
Ricardo Gouveia 996 146 850 85.34%
Ryo Hisatsune 1,894 285 1,609 84.95%
Yannik Paul 1,894 290 1,604 84.69%
Seamus Power 429 72 357 83.22%
Jordan Spieth 82 14 68 82.93%
Daniel Gavins 995 173 822 82.61%
Taylor Moore 689 121 568 82.44%
Nicolai Hojgaard 527 93 434 82.35%
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 1,142 212 930 81.44%
Yusaku Miyazato 1,183 224 959 81.07%
Yuki Furukawa 1,894 377 1,517 80.10%
Bo Van Pelt 1,894 393 1,501 79.25%
Kristof Ulenaers 1,894 399 1,495 78.93%
Yuta Uetake 1,547 327 1,220 78.86%
Chase Hanna 1,191 271 920 77.25%
Younghan Song 1,845 424 1,421 77.02%
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 272 63 209 76.84%
Stuart MacDonald 1,894 458 1,436 75.82%
Ian Snyman 1,894 461 1,433 75.66%
Taylor Dickson 1,894 465 1,429 75.45%
David Skinns 971 239 732 75.39%
Ye Wocheng 1,894 474 1,420 74.97%
Denwit David Boriboonsub 1,894 477 1,417 74.82%
Oliver Bekker 623 159 464 74.48%
Espen Kofstad 1,201 318 883 73.52%
Luke Brown(June1998) 1,326 353 973 73.38%
Cameron Young 501 134 367 73.25%
Daniel Hillier 950 258 692 72.84%
Vincent Norrman 1,894 515 1,379 72.81%
Dongeun Kim 1,894 521 1,373 72.49%
Corey Shaun 1,894 525 1,369 72.28%
Tadahiro Takayama 1,278 355 923 72.22%
Santiago Tarrio Ben 358 100 258 72.07%
Min Woo Lee 172 49 123 71.51%
Collin Morikawa 7 2 5 71.43%
Frederic LaCroix 750 216 534 71.20%
Azuma Yano 1,468 423 1,045 71.19%
Rupert Kaminski 1,894 551 1,343 70.91%
Jesper Kennegard 1,223 356 867 70.89%
Kenshiro Ikegami 1,894 552 1,342 70.86%
Hayden Buckley 576 168 408 70.83%
Ryosuke Kinoshita 239 70 169 70.71%
Kaito Onishi 1,894 558 1,336 70.54%
Taehoon Ok 1,894 562 1,332 70.33%
Shun Yat Hak 1,155 346 809 70.04%
Bjorn Akesson 1,894 571 1,323 69.85%
Jay Choi 1,435 435 1,000 69.69%
Lyle Rowe 1,439 439 1,000 69.49%
Dermot McElroy 1,894 584 1,310 69.17%
Jerome Lando-Casanova 1,888 586 1,302 68.96%
Sahith Theegala 1,214 381 833 68.62%
Marcel Siem 634 202 432 68.14%
Guillermo Mito Pereira 307 98 209 68.08%
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 654 211 443 67.74%
Michael Hoey 1,620 523 1,097 67.72%
Thanyakon Khrongpha 1,390 449 941 67.70%
Sebastian Petersen 1,894 618 1,276 67.37%
Taichi Nabetani 1,868 610 1,258 67.34%
Bongsub Kim 1,894 620 1,274 67.27%
Robert Foley 1,894 621 1,273 67.21%
Ryuichi Oiwa 674 225 449 66.62%
Ryutaro Nagano 779 262 517 66.37%
CJ du Plessis 1,503 506 997 66.33%
Alan Wagner 1,894 645 1,249 65.95%
Blake Windred 999 342 657 65.77%
R. Chantananuwat(Am) 1,894 651 1,243 65.63%
Cameron Davis 229 79 150 65.50%
Erhard Lambrechts 1,894 657 1,237 65.31%
Yongjun Bae 1,894 659 1,235 65.21%
Niall Kearney 1,264 440 824 65.19%
Max Homa 100 35 65 65.00%
Bryden MacPherson 1,190 422 768 64.54%
Mathieu Decottignies Lafon 1,496 531 965 64.51%
Jeppe Kristian Andersen 1,894 674 1,220 64.41%
Chris Kirk 265 95 170 64.15%
Louis Albertse 1,104 397 707 64.04%
Slade Pickering 1,894 682 1,212 63.99%
Frederik Schott 1,894 684 1,210 63.89%
Eunshin Park 1,184 428 756 63.85%
Adam Svensson 500 181 319 63.80%
Tomas Melo Gouveia 1,894 686 1,208 63.78%
Daniel Brown(Oct1994) 1,894 689 1,205 63.62%
Sebastian Friedrichsen 1,894 695 1,199 63.31%
Niklas Regner 1,532 563 969 63.25%
Junya Kameshiro 1,449 533 916 63.22%
Dean Burmester 182 67 115 63.19%
Tomohiro Ishizaka 525 194 331 63.05%
Jaco Prinsloo 736 274 462 62.77%
Hiroki Abe 1,894 708 1,186 62.62%
Kramer Hickok 361 136 225 62.33%
Peter Launer Baek 1,894 714 1,180 62.30%
Chris Feldborg Nielsen 923 348 575 62.30%
Jeremy Gandon 1,894 717 1,177 62.14%
Alex Smalley 842 321 521 61.88%
Guntaek Koh 1,894 723 1,171 61.83%
Stewart Cink 138 53 85 61.59%
Jhonattan Vegas 216 83 133 61.57%
Richard Bland 192 74 118 61.46%
Scottie Scheffler 31 12 19 61.29%
Johannes Veerman 263 103 160 60.84%
Julien Brun 310 122 188 60.65%
Samuel Stevens 1,560 616 944 60.51%
Talor Gooch 81 32 49 60.49%
Chen Guxin 1,115 442 673 60.36%
Ding Wenyi(Am) 958 386 572 59.71%
Taiko Nishiyama 1,894 768 1,126 59.45%
Takumi Kanaya 123 50 73 59.35%
John Augenstein 1,229 500 729 59.32%
Dodge Kemmer 1,894 771 1,123 59.29%
Shunsuke Sonoda 1,845 758 1,087 58.92%
Andrew Yun 1,412 585 827 58.57%
Philip Knowles 1,894 785 1,109 58.55%
Maverick McNealy 166 69 97 58.43%
Keita Nakajima(Am) 482 201 281 58.30%
Joshua Creel 676 283 393 58.14%
Therion Nel 1,894 793 1,101 58.13%
Sam Saunders(Mar1992) 1,894 794 1,100 58.08%
Stuart Manley 1,207 508 699 57.91%
Timo Vahlenkamp 1,894 798 1,096 57.87%
Nicolai Tinning 1,145 485 660 57.64%
David Ravetto 1,894 804 1,090 57.55%
Matteo Manassero 916 389 527 57.53%
Benjamin Cook 1,894 808 1,086 57.34%
Tapio Pulkkanen 579 248 331 57.17%
Sanghun Shin 1,146 491 655 57.16%
Zhang Jin 1,449 628 821 56.66%
Guido Migliozzi 203 88 115 56.65%
Alex Kang 1,894 822 1,072 56.60%
Andrew Evans 1,780 774 1,006 56.52%
KIM Bael Jun 1,894 832 1,062 56.07%
Hugo Leon 554 244 310 55.96%
Elvis Smylie 1,588 701 887 55.86%
Dylan Mostert 1,316 581 735 55.85%
Patrick Cantlay 9 4 5 55.56%
Chen Zihao(Sept1996) 1,894 848 1,046 55.23%
C. Dejpiratanamongkol 1,894 854 1,040 54.91%
Jinichiro Kozuma 275 124 151 54.91%
Tag Ridings 1,037 471 566 54.58%
Louis Oosthuizen 22 10 12 54.55%
Yusuke Sakamoto 1,894 868 1,026 54.17%
Brad Miller 1,608 738 870 54.10%
Sachin Baisoya 1,858 858 1,000 53.82%
Alejandro Canizares 673 311 362 53.79%
Nicolai Nohr Madsen 1,540 712 828 53.77%
Harris English 28 13 15 53.57%
Jack South 1,894 882 1,012 53.43%
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 1,358 633 725 53.39%
Tomoyasu Sugiyama 521 243 278 53.36%
Alexander Bjork 285 133 152 53.33%
Tobias Eden 1,663 777 886 53.28%
Taeho Kim 1,741 816 925 53.13%
Hongtaek Kim 1,191 559 632 53.06%
Elis Sv√§rd 1,894 891 1,003 52.96%
Matthew Oshrine 1,894 892 1,002 52.90%
Joseph Dean 1,768 833 935 52.88%
Luo Xuewen 1,250 590 660 52.80%
Joe Brooks 1,894 894 1,000 52.80%
Matias Honkala 1,516 716 800 52.77%
Simon Thornton 1,894 895 999 52.75%
Johannes Axell 1,894 895 999 52.75%
Jovan Rebula 1,821 861 960 52.72%
Pontus Nyholm 1,894 903 991 52.32%
Sadom Kaewkanjana 467 223 244 52.25%
Austin Smotherman 691 330 361 52.24%
Yoseop Seo 628 300 328 52.23%
Mitch Waite 987 472 515 52.18%
Juvic Pagunsan 630 302 328 52.06%
Tomoyo Ikemura 481 231 250 51.98%
Xue Han 1,894 911 983 51.90%
Jack Yule 1,894 914 980 51.74%
Niclas Hellberg 1,894 914 980 51.74%
Jesper Svensson(Mar1996) 755 365 390 51.66%
Keith Mitchell 184 89 95 51.63%
Conner Godsey 1,191 580 611 51.30%
Keagan Thomas 1,270 619 651 51.26%
Kunihiro Kamii 664 324 340 51.20%
Tristen Strydom 894 437 457 51.12%
Petr Valasek 1,894 926 968 51.11%
Nathan Kimsey 1,428 699 729 51.05%
Akihiro Narutomi 1,894 931 963 50.84%
Grant Forrest 319 157 162 50.78%
James Kamte 1,894 933 961 50.74%
Yeongsu Kim 953 470 483 50.68%
A.J. Crouch 1,894 935 959 50.63%
Natipong Srithong 1,458 720 738 50.62%
Luke Schniederjans 1,894 937 957 50.53%
Cameron Tringale 103 51 52 50.49%
Gregory Mckay 1,894 943 951 50.21%
Alejandro Del Rey 806 402 404 50.12%
Zander Lui Rivas 1,894 946 948 50.05%
Marcel Schneider 340 170 170 50.00%
Daniel van Tonder 152 76 76 50.00%
Phil Mickelson 66 33 33 50.00%
Jon Rahm 2 1 1 50.00%
Joseph Harrison 1,894 948 946 49.95%
Todd Sinnott 1,894 951 943 49.79%
Adam Blomme 1,107 556 551 49.77%
Giovanni Manzoni(Am) 1,894 953 941 49.68%
David Law 818 412 406 49.63%
Shingo Ito 1,894 955 939 49.58%
Chun-an Yu 915 463 452 49.40%
Josh Hilleard 1,724 873 851 49.36%
Joey Savoie 1,894 960 934 49.31%
Felix Mory 983 499 484 49.24%
Joel Girrbach 1,839 937 902 49.05%
Maximilian Kieffer 463 236 227 49.03%
Harry Goddard 1,894 969 925 48.84%
Yosuke Tsukada 807 413 394 48.82%
Calum Fyfe 1,240 636 604 48.71%
Eric Sugimoto 966 496 470 48.65%
Yuvraj Singh Sandhu 983 505 478 48.63%
Hampus Bergman 1,613 829 784 48.61%
Jacques Kruyswijk 451 232 219 48.56%
Brent Grant 1,063 547 516 48.54%
Gregorio De Leo 1,894 975 919 48.52%
Chanat Sakulpolphaisan 1,894 978 916 48.36%
Dean O'Riley 1,894 978 916 48.36%
Rakhyun Cho 1,894 978 916 48.36%
Harendra Gupta 1,894 978 916 48.36%
Sajawat Sriprasit 1,894 978 916 48.36%
Kartik Sharma 1,894 978 916 48.36%
Chargng-Tai  Sudsom 1,894 978 916 48.36%
Scott Vincent 211 109 102 48.34%
Seonghyeon Jeon(Mar1993) 1,862 966 896 48.12%
Lasse Jensen 653 339 314 48.09%
John Axelsen 1,085 564 521 48.02%
Chris Wood 1,611 839 772 47.92%
Charley Hoffman 144 75 69 47.92%
Pieter Moolman 876 459 417 47.60%
Charl Schwartzel 206 108 98 47.57%
Yasunobu Fukunaga 1,894 995 899 47.47%
Ayumi Kawamitsu 1,894 996 898 47.41%
Alex Haindl 854 450 404 47.31%
Brandon Hagy 398 210 188 47.24%
Aaron Wise 125 66 59 47.20%
Ryoma Iwai 1,894 1,001 893 47.15%
Daisuke Yasumoto 1,083 573 510 47.09%
Lukas Nemecz 514 272 242 47.08%
David Lingmerth 1,203 637 566 47.05%
Nicolai B. Kristensen 981 520 461 46.99%
Amardeep Malik 1,894 1,005 889 46.94%
Clement Berardo 1,543 822 721 46.73%
Rafael Campos 699 373 326 46.64%
Paul Margolis(Am) 1,894 1,011 883 46.62%
Christopher Wood 1,375 735 640 46.55%
Sebastian Eidaether Syr 1,894 1,013 881 46.52%
Shintaro Kobayashi 899 481 418 46.50%
Tain Lee 1,894 1,016 878 46.36%
Jacopo Vecchi Fossa 864 464 400 46.30%
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet 1,462 786 676 46.24%
Taiki Yoshida 1,894 1,020 874 46.15%
Sean Lawrie 1,894 1,020 874 46.15%
Yuta Ikeda(Dec1985) 282 152 130 46.10%
Robert S Karlsson 1,287 694 593 46.08%
Christiaan Burke(Am) 1,275 688 587 46.04%
Branden Grace 126 68 58 46.03%
Luca Filippi 1,894 1,024 870 45.93%
Bradley Diggeden 1,894 1,024 870 45.93%
Chen Peicheng(Am) 1,894 1,026 868 45.83%
Jesper Hagborg Asp 1,894 1,027 867 45.78%
Jonathan Thomson 704 382 322 45.74%
Padraig Harrington 304 165 139 45.72%
Kyle McClatchie 972 528 444 45.68%
Austin Bautista 1,894 1,029 865 45.67%
Angad Cheema 1,522 828 694 45.60%
Yuto Katsuragawa 1,060 577 483 45.57%
Siwoo Kim 95 52 43 45.26%
Billy Horschel 42 23 19 45.24%
Gian-Marco Petrozzi 1,741 955 786 45.15%
Hennie Du Plessis 399 219 180 45.11%
Stephan Jaeger 234 129 105 44.87%
Om Prakash Chouhan 1,039 573 466 44.85%
Manu Gandas 1,096 605 491 44.80%
Junseok Lee 953 527 426 44.70%
Javier Sainz 1,894 1,050 844 44.56%
Riekus Nortje 1,269 706 563 44.37%
Franck Medale 1,692 943 749 44.27%
Bio Kim 460 257 203 44.13%
Neil Schietekat 374 209 165 44.12%
Shotaro Wada 1,894 1,060 834 44.03%
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes 886 498 388 43.79%
Yosuke Asaji 341 192 149 43.70%
Sam Broadhurst 1,894 1,068 826 43.61%
Minsu Kim(Apr1990) 1,894 1,069 825 43.56%
Ronan Kleu(Am) 1,894 1,069 825 43.56%
Jamie Lovemark 892 504 388 43.50%
Hayden Griffiths 1,824 1,031 793 43.48%
Khalin H Joshi 903 511 392 43.41%
Luca Galliano 1,561 884 677 43.37%
James Morrison 420 238 182 43.33%
William McGirt 1,894 1,074 820 43.29%
Nick Bachem 1,004 570 434 43.23%
Alfie Plant 715 406 309 43.22%
Peter Uihlein 493 280 213 43.20%
Yu Morimoto 1,894 1,077 817 43.14%
Riccardo Bregoli(Am) 1,894 1,077 817 43.14%
Jeff Winther 277 158 119 42.96%
Viktor Hovland 14 8 6 42.86%
Yeunsub Kim 1,894 1,084 810 42.77%
Stefano Pitoni 1,894 1,086 808 42.66%
Alex Esmatges 1,894 1,086 808 42.66%
Taisei Shimizu 812 466 346 42.61%
Hideto Tanihara 223 128 95 42.60%
Carter Jenkins 1,671 960 711 42.55%
Austin Eckroat 835 480 355 42.51%
Will Zalatoris 59 34 25 42.37%
Heungchol Joo 1,330 769 561 42.18%
Wilson Bateman 1,894 1,099 795 41.97%
Filip Mruzek 1,894 1,102 792 41.82%
Hank Lebioda 328 191 137 41.77%
Ryo Katsumata 1,366 796 570 41.73%
Jack Doherty 1,894 1,104 790 41.71%
Jamie Rutherford 1,054 615 439 41.65%
Lucas Herbert 70 41 29 41.43%
Doug Ghim 387 227 160 41.34%
Edoardo Molinari 487 286 201 41.27%
Poom Pattaropong 1,391 818 573 41.19%
Vincent Whaley 454 267 187 41.19%
Corey Pereira 1,894 1,114 780 41.18%
Christian Dahl 1,894 1,114 780 41.18%
Paul McBride 1,894 1,116 778 41.08%
Dongmin Lee 1,016 599 417 41.04%
Emiliano Grillo 156 92 64 41.03%
Kisang Lee 1,486 877 609 40.98%
Michael Hollick 1,894 1,120 774 40.87%
Dale Williamson 1,894 1,120 774 40.87%
Seonghyeon Kim 350 207 143 40.86%
Alessandro Noseda 1,894 1,124 770 40.65%
Honey Baisoya 1,353 807 546 40.35%
Doohwan Bang 1,894 1,131 763 40.29%
Pierre Pineau 1,550 928 622 40.13%
Junghwan Lee 1,700 1,019 681 40.06%
Thomas Sloman 1,209 726 483 39.95%
Ryan Lumsden 757 455 302 39.89%
Tom McKibbin 1,894 1,140 754 39.81%
Jared Harvey 1,894 1,141 753 39.76%
Rourke Van der Spuy 1,894 1,141 753 39.76%
Fumihiro Ebine 1,441 870 571 39.63%
Algot Kleen(Am) 1,894 1,145 749 39.55%
Heinrich Bruiners 1,242 751 491 39.53%
Hayden Springer 1,894 1,147 747 39.44%
Patton Kizzire 236 143 93 39.41%
Brett Stegmaier 1,448 881 567 39.16%
Peyton White 1,894 1,155 739 39.02%
Stephen Franken 872 532 340 38.99%
Dongmin Kim 1,211 739 472 38.98%
Yuta Sugiura(Am) 1,894 1,157 737 38.91%
He Zeming 1,776 1,085 691 38.91%
J.J. Spaun 476 291 185 38.87%
Takahiro Hataji 731 447 284 38.85%
Yue Liu 1,894 1,165 729 38.49%
Tomoharu Otsuki 224 138 86 38.39%
Lucas Sapin 1,894 1,171 723 38.17%
Joe Long 1,894 1,173 721 38.07%
Nicolas Echavarria 1,117 692 425 38.05%
Shen Nan-nan 1,894 1,174 720 38.01%
August Thor Host 1,894 1,174 720 38.01%
Chandler Phillips 1,894 1,177 717 37.86%
Shingo Katayama 609 379 230 37.77%
Paul Elissalde 1,212 755 457 37.71%
Edgar Catherine 1,404 876 528 37.61%
Maximilian Oelfke 1,811 1,134 677 37.38%
Michael DeMorat 1,758 1,101 657 37.37%
Rohan Blizard 1,894 1,188 706 37.28%
Hiroshi Iwata 266 167 99 37.22%
Jose M Olazabal 1,894 1,192 702 37.06%
Mike Toorop 1,894 1,194 700 36.96%
Yuki Inamori 157 99 58 36.94%
Matthew Rushton 1,715 1,083 632 36.85%
Jinjae Byun 1,862 1,176 686 36.84%
Jim Knous 1,105 698 407 36.83%
Patrick Newcomb 989 625 364 36.80%
Jeongmin Park 1,663 1,052 611 36.74%
Yoshitaka Takeya 994 629 365 36.72%
Tom Gandy 1,661 1,052 609 36.66%
Daniel Berna Manzanares 1,449 918 531 36.65%
Zabastian De Jager 1,894 1,201 693 36.59%
Nico Lang(Am) 1,894 1,202 692 36.54%
Ryan Van Velzen 1,033 656 377 36.50%
Nikhil Rama 1,894 1,204 690 36.43%
Jacques de Villiers 1,584 1,007 577 36.43%
Jeremy Paul 1,436 913 523 36.42%
Paul Imondi 1,532 976 556 36.29%
Erik Lindwall 1,894 1,207 687 36.27%
Chad Ramey 276 176 100 36.23%
Leonardo Rigamonti(Am) 1,894 1,208 686 36.22%
Jongryeol Jeong 1,894 1,210 684 36.11%
Andrew Novak 471 301 170 36.09%
Anirban Lahiri 435 278 157 36.09%
Yuta Kinoshita 1,012 647 365 36.07%
Tomohiro Kondo 1,184 757 427 36.06%
Keiichiro Fukabori 1,894 1,211 683 36.06%
Oscar Fraustro 1,501 960 541 36.04%
Sean O'Hair 722 462 260 36.01%
Jeff Wright 1,894 1,213 681 35.96%
George Woolgar 1,894 1,213 681 35.96%
Albert Venter 1,221 782 439 35.95%
Chan Shih-chang 655 420 235 35.88%
Kevin Tway 363 233 130 35.81%
Mitsumasa Tamura 1,894 1,217 677 35.74%
Luca Cianchetti 1,484 955 529 35.65%
Ludovico Addabbo 1,894 1,220 674 35.59%
Jack Thompson 875 565 310 35.43%
Konosuke Nakazato 1,051 679 372 35.39%
Yuan Tian 1,894 1,225 669 35.32%
Adam Schenk 238 154 84 35.29%
Harry Hall 403 261 142 35.24%
Nitithorn Thippong 1,468 952 516 35.15%
Jack McDonald 1,173 763 410 34.95%
Charlie Dann 1,648 1,072 576 34.95%
Marcos Pastor 1,894 1,234 660 34.85%
Todd Baek 399 260 139 34.84%
Drew Nesbitt 991 646 345 34.81%
Charles Huntzinger 1,894 1,236 658 34.74%
Timothy Kelly 1,894 1,236 658 34.74%
Christiaan Maas(Am) 1,894 1,239 655 34.58%
James Newton 1,894 1,243 651 34.37%
Shivendra Sisodia 1,894 1,243 651 34.37%
Michael Kim 1,802 1,186 616 34.18%
Harrison Endycott 937 617 320 34.15%
Ugo Coussaud 754 497 257 34.08%
Keelan Van Wyk 1,715 1,132 583 33.99%
Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij 1,797 1,188 609 33.89%
Kyle Reifers 921 609 312 33.88%
Robbie Lupini 1,894 1,253 641 33.84%
Carlo Heunis 1,894 1,255 639 33.74%
He Shaocai 1,894 1,256 638 33.69%
Sean Crocker 217 144 73 33.64%
Nacho Elvira 473 314 159 33.62%
Keegan Bradley 131 87 44 33.59%
Piya Sawangarunporn 1,837 1,221 616 33.53%
Greyson Sigg 233 155 78 33.48%
Hirotaka Ashizawa 1,894 1,260 634 33.47%
Phachara Khongwatmai 299 199 100 33.44%
Tomohiro Umeyama 1,894 1,262 632 33.37%
August Lindvall 1,894 1,262 632 33.37%
Zach Wright 1,079 719 360 33.36%
Garrick Higgo 90 60 30 33.33%
Jannik De Bruyn 1,487 993 494 33.22%
Otto Van Buynder(Am) 1,894 1,265 629 33.21%
Jordan Zunic 1,119 748 371 33.15%
Jamie Donaldson 169 113 56 33.14%
Andrew Alligood 1,894 1,267 627 33.10%
Jake Scott 1,894 1,267 627 33.10%
Borja Virto Astudillo 1,580 1,057 523 33.10%
Andreas Hillersborg Sorensen 1,636 1,095 541 33.07%
Brian Harman 91 61 30 32.97%
Isidro Benitez 1,770 1,188 582 32.88%
Calum Hill(Nov1994) 201 135 66 32.84%
Abhijit Singh Chadha 1,167 784 383 32.82%
Kazuki Higa 256 172 84 32.81%
Tyson Alexander 607 408 199 32.78%
Theo Brizard(Am) 1,894 1,274 620 32.73%
Davis Thompson 1,543 1,038 505 32.73%
Keunho Lee 1,894 1,276 618 32.63%
Maximilian Herrmann 1,894 1,279 615 32.47%
Jason Scrivener 219 148 71 32.42%
Shaun Norris 108 73 35 32.41%
Morten Toft Hansen 1,894 1,281 613 32.37%
Quade Cummins 1,894 1,282 612 32.31%
Paul Peterson 703 476 227 32.29%
Laurie Canter 127 86 41 32.28%
Settee Prakongvech 773 524 249 32.21%
Sam Locke 1,894 1,284 610 32.21%
Trevor Fisher-Jr 781 530 251 32.14%
Roger Sloan 346 235 111 32.08%
Tirawat Kaewsiribandit 1,164 792 372 31.96%
Oliver Suhr 1,601 1,091 510 31.86%
Giwhan Kim 1,894 1,292 602 31.78%
Billy Kennerly 693 473 220 31.75%
Jack Davidson 1,894 1,294 600 31.68%
Benedict Staben 1,375 940 435 31.64%
Taeyoung Kang 1,894 1,295 599 31.63%
Aaron Terrazas 1,894 1,296 598 31.57%
Sebastian Wiis 1,894 1,296 598 31.57%
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 273 187 86 31.50%
Joseph Bramlett 284 195 89 31.34%
Geonha Kim 1,894 1,302 592 31.26%
Ryan Cole 1,894 1,302 592 31.26%
Joaquin Niemann 45 31 14 31.11%
Mathias Eggenberger 1,561 1,077 484 31.01%
Josh Hart 1,894 1,308 586 30.94%
Gary King 1,894 1,308 586 30.94%
Nathan Barbieri 1,375 950 425 30.91%
Ian Holt 1,346 932 414 30.76%
Thriston Lawrence 332 230 102 30.72%
Reece Samson 1,894 1,313 581 30.68%
Yuichi Ohta 1,894 1,314 580 30.62%
Troy Merritt 151 105 46 30.46%
Matthew Cort 1,894 1,319 575 30.36%
Hinrich Arkenau 1,503 1,047 456 30.34%
John Parry 1,197 834 363 30.33%
Conor O'Neil 1,353 943 410 30.30%
Sangpil Yoon 1,169 817 352 30.11%
Kyle Westmoreland 1,894 1,326 568 29.99%
Taylor Carter 1,894 1,328 566 29.88%
Ashley Chesters 583 409 174 29.85%
Sarun Sirithon 1,471 1,033 438 29.78%
Yuichi Teruya 1,894 1,331 563 29.73%
Morten Orum Madsen 1,462 1,028 434 29.69%
Gary Hurley 1,894 1,332 562 29.67%
Joakim Wikstrom 506 356 150 29.64%
Corey Conners 54 38 16 29.63%
Thomas Forster 1,894 1,333 561 29.62%
Fabrizio Zanotti 362 255 107 29.56%
Spencer Levin 1,479 1,043 436 29.48%
Yuki Takeuchi 1,741 1,228 513 29.47%
Chen Yilong 1,894 1,339 555 29.30%
James Nicholas 1,393 986 407 29.22%
Naoto Takayanagi 1,219 863 356 29.20%
Wanich Petcharit 1,894 1,341 553 29.20%
Kammalas Namuangruk 1,894 1,341 553 29.20%
Andrea Saracino 1,894 1,341 553 29.20%
Keisuke Ozaki 1,894 1,341 553 29.20%
Franklin Manchest 1,894 1,341 553 29.20%
Justin De Los Santos 1,005 715 290 28.86%
Stuart J. Smith 1,857 1,323 534 28.76%
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 1,894 1,354 540 28.51%
Akihiro Nitta 1,894 1,354 540 28.51%
Eduard Rousaud 748 535 213 28.48%
Tadeas Tetak(Am) 1,894 1,356 538 28.41%
Joachim B Hansen 148 106 42 28.38%
Tim Widing 1,894 1,357 537 28.35%
Sven Maurits 1,894 1,358 536 28.30%
Seohyun Yeom 1,894 1,358 536 28.30%
Junhyung An 1,894 1,358 536 28.30%
Christian Jacobsen 1,894 1,358 536 28.30%
Alessandro Tadini 1,702 1,221 481 28.26%
Hamish Brown 1,739 1,251 488 28.06%
Zhou Ziqin(Am) 1,894 1,364 530 27.98%
Ranjit Singh 1,894 1,364 530 27.98%
Shunya Takeyasu 1,218 879 339 27.83%
Dario Antonisse(Am) 1,894 1,367 527 27.82%
Paul Maddy 1,894 1,367 527 27.82%
Thanda Mavundla 1,894 1,367 527 27.82%
Harold Varner III 130 94 36 27.69%
Fredrik From 1,618 1,171 447 27.63%
Alex Hietala 1,894 1,372 522 27.56%
Broc Everett 1,894 1,373 521 27.51%
Philip Bootsma 1,684 1,221 463 27.49%
Wynand Dingle 1,894 1,375 519 27.40%
Erik Barnes 533 387 146 27.39%
John Lyras 1,894 1,376 518 27.35%
Manuel Elvira 1,219 888 331 27.15%
She Zihan 1,894 1,380 514 27.14%
Michael Hirmer 1,150 838 312 27.13%
David Borda Antonana 1,489 1,086 403 27.07%
Fredrik Gustavsson 1,894 1,383 511 26.98%
Makgetha Mazibuko 1,894 1,383 511 26.98%
Mathias Dahl 1,894 1,383 511 26.98%
Louis Dobbelaar 1,894 1,387 507 26.77%
Tomofumi Ouchi 1,753 1,285 468 26.70%
Jonathan Hodge 1,894 1,389 505 26.66%
Jens Dantorp 618 454 164 26.54%
Seth Reeves 392 288 104 26.53%
Leo Johansson(Am) 1,894 1,392 502 26.50%
Juan Carlos Benitez 1,894 1,392 502 26.50%
Tuomas Salminen 1,894 1,395 499 26.35%
Velten Meyer 1,788 1,319 469 26.23%
David Carey 1,200 886 314 26.17%
Sunit Chowrasia 904 668 236 26.11%
Abraham Ancer 23 17 6 26.09%
Keita Suzuki 1,894 1,401 493 26.03%
Giacomo Fortini 1,894 1,401 493 26.03%
Scott Strange 1,432 1,060 372 25.98%
Ankur Chadha 1,253 928 325 25.94%
Thomas Thurloway 1,894 1,404 490 25.87%
Krittin Sunthornnon 1,809 1,341 468 25.87%
Koichi Kitamura 1,301 965 336 25.83%
Kazumasa Matsuda 1,894 1,407 487 25.71%
Shubhankar Sharma 370 275 95 25.68%
Gary Stal 1,894 1,409 485 25.61%
Michael Kok 1,445 1,075 370 25.61%
Travis Trace 1,243 925 318 25.58%
Ben Schmidt 1,894 1,410 484 25.55%
Cameron John 1,339 997 342 25.54%
Sam Ryder 318 237 81 25.47%
Tetsuji Hiratsuka 1,894 1,412 482 25.45%
Mathis Pansart 1,894 1,412 482 25.45%
Mateusz Gradecki 839 626 213 25.39%
Joshua Grenville-Wood 1,425 1,064 361 25.33%
Lukas Euler 1,155 864 291 25.19%
Justin Harding 159 119 40 25.16%
Cao Tommy Senshou 1,894 1,418 476 25.13%
Cameron Phillips 1,894 1,418 476 25.13%
Davey Porsius 1,894 1,418 476 25.13%
Mikko Korhonen 247 185 62 25.10%
Xander Schauffele 8 6 2 25.00%
Estanislao Goya 1,399 1,050 349 24.95%
Dimitrios Papadatos 642 482 160 24.92%
Akira Kasahara(Am) 1,894 1,422 472 24.92%
Masashi Hidaka 1,880 1,412 468 24.89%
Peter Kuest 1,894 1,424 470 24.82%
Ty Strafaci 1,894 1,424 470 24.82%
Xiong Tianyi 1,894 1,427 467 24.66%
Dongwon Kim 1,894 1,427 467 24.66%
Jake Ayres 1,894 1,427 467 24.66%
Alex Noren 94 71 23 24.47%
Craig Howie 414 313 101 24.40%
Katsumasa Miyamoto 439 332 107 24.37%
Tom Whitney 690 522 168 24.35%
Masatsugu Fujishima 1,894 1,435 459 24.23%
Kosei Takeyama 1,894 1,435 459 24.23%
Alexander Levy 347 263 84 24.21%
Richard Joubert 1,894 1,438 456 24.08%
Madalitso Muthiya 1,334 1,013 321 24.06%
Dylan Meyer 1,835 1,395 440 23.98%
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 584 444 140 23.97%
Vaughn Van Deventer 1,006 766 240 23.86%
Mikumu Horikawa 193 147 46 23.83%
Nick Hardy 441 336 105 23.81%
Kevin Na 38 29 9 23.68%
Minchel Choi 710 543 167 23.52%
Joel Moscatel Nachshon 1,894 1,449 445 23.50%
Edoardo Giletta 1,894 1,449 445 23.50%
Kevin Chun 1,894 1,452 442 23.34%
Taehyun Kong 1,894 1,452 442 23.34%
Hannes Ronneblad 1,059 813 246 23.23%
Jason Kokrak 26 20 6 23.08%
Victor Gebhard Osterby 1,894 1,457 437 23.07%
Takaya Onoda 859 661 198 23.05%
John Huh 369 284 85 23.04%
Yujiro Ohori 1,819 1,404 415 22.81%
Daihan Lee 1,646 1,273 373 22.66%
Thomas Pieters 84 65 19 22.62%
Brady Schnell 1,103 854 249 22.57%
Tim Hart 1,894 1,467 427 22.54%
Anthony Choat 1,894 1,467 427 22.54%
Jarrod Stirling 1,894 1,467 427 22.54%
Su Dong 1,303 1,010 293 22.49%
Satoshi Kodaira 396 307 89 22.47%
Ricky Hendler 1,894 1,471 423 22.33%
Keaton Slatter 1,894 1,471 423 22.33%
Cameron Smith 27 21 6 22.22%
Raphael Jacquelin 1,814 1,411 403 22.22%
Chris Cannon 1,365 1,062 303 22.20%
Camilo Villegas 404 315 89 22.03%
Felix Schulz 1,592 1,243 349 21.92%
Ewen Ferguson 388 303 85 21.91%
Mingyu Cho 567 443 124 21.87%
Jimmy Walker 421 329 92 21.85%
Huang Wenyi 958 750 208 21.71%
Dylan Perry 756 593 163 21.56%
Steve Stricker 469 368 101 21.54%
Gustav Adell 1,188 935 253 21.30%
Scott Stallings 245 193 52 21.22%
Andrew Putnam 198 156 42 21.21%
Marcus Armitage 189 149 40 21.16%
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 416 328 88 21.15%
Richard McEvoy 1,037 818 219 21.12%
Ben Hutchinson 1,540 1,215 325 21.10%
Tony Finau 19 15 4 21.05%
Victor Trehet 1,698 1,341 357 21.02%
Michael Palmer 813 644 169 20.79%
Berry Henson 761 603 158 20.76%
Matthieu Pavon 348 276 72 20.69%
Mackenzie Hughes 49 39 10 20.41%
Jonathan Agren 1,139 907 232 20.37%
Jeong Weon Ko 722 575 147 20.36%
Patrick Flavin 769 614 155 20.16%
Taisei Yamada 1,260 1,008 252 20.00%
Michael Johnson 1,555 1,246 309 19.87%
Marco Iten 908 728 180 19.82%
Jaehan Eric Chun 860 690 170 19.77%
Paul Boshoff 1,358 1,090 268 19.73%
M. Dharma 786 631 155 19.72%
Sihwan Kim 543 436 107 19.71%
Blayne Barber 940 756 184 19.57%
Dawie van der Walt 523 421 102 19.50%
Yushi Ito 1,205 970 235 19.50%
Viraj Madappa 706 569 137 19.41%
William Nygard 1,254 1,011 243 19.38%
Xavier Poncelet 1,139 921 218 19.14%
Anton Haig 633 512 121 19.12%
Sungho Yun 1,317 1,066 251 19.06%
Zach Cabra 1,524 1,236 288 18.90%
Andrew Wilson 397 323 74 18.64%
Sho Nagasawa(Sept1994) 1,449 1,180 269 18.56%
Martin Trainer 679 554 125 18.41%
Hyunwoo Ryu 819 670 149 18.19%
Raphael De Sousa 1,258 1,031 227 18.04%
Joseph Winslow 1,406 1,153 253 17.99%
Jiho Yang 1,458 1,196 262 17.97%
Jeonghyeob Hyun 1,048 860 188 17.94%
Taichi Teshima 1,350 1,108 242 17.93%
Jack    Floydd 1,330 1,092 238 17.89%
Dylan Naidoo 1,412 1,160 252 17.85%
Dongha Lee(Dec1982) 1,715 1,412 303 17.67%
Inhoi Hur 589 486 103 17.49%
Adam Eineving 868 718 150 17.28%
Leonard Bem 1,262 1,045 217 17.19%
Estiaan Conradie 967 801 166 17.17%
Pedro Figueiredo 958 795 163 17.01%
Doyeob Mun 588 488 100 17.01%
Kevin Roy 783 650 133 16.99%
Ben Campbell 1,592 1,323 269 16.90%
Poosit Supupramai 1,110 923 187 16.85%
Adrian Meronk 196 163 33 16.84%
Sanghyun Park 244 203 41 16.80%
Lukas Lipold 1,561 1,299 262 16.78%
Nino Bertasio 412 343 69 16.75%
Callum Tarren 593 494 99 16.69%
Brandon Stone 199 166 33 16.58%
Yonggu Shin 697 582 115 16.50%
Hudson Swafford 194 162 32 16.49%
Steve Lewton 765 639 126 16.47%
Yuto Soeda 1,113 930 183 16.44%
David Horsey 274 229 45 16.42%
Brendan Steele 122 102 20 16.39%
Thomas Aiken 1,214 1,015 199 16.39%
Rattanon Wannasrichan 1,567 1,311 256 16.34%
Jarand Ekeland Arnoy 619 518 101 16.32%
Chan Kim 74 62 12 16.22%
Albin Choi 1,763 1,478 285 16.17%
Yurav Premlall(Am) 1,529 1,292 237 15.50%
Mathias Gladbjerg 1,394 1,178 216 15.49%
Nicholas Poppleton 1,380 1,168 212 15.36%
Niklas Norgaard Moller 345 292 53 15.36%
Justin Warren 1,012 857 155 15.32%
Quintin Wilsnach 1,684 1,427 257 15.26%
Mikiya Akutsu 494 419 75 15.18%
Rikuya Hoshino 114 97 17 14.91%
David Howell 1,429 1,217 212 14.84%
Patrick Rodgers 230 196 34 14.78%
Paul Haley-II 415 354 61 14.70%
Yuan Carl Yechun 419 358 61 14.56%
Zhang Jia 1,691 1,446 245 14.49%
William Cannon 1,383 1,183 200 14.46%
Akio Sadakata 648 555 93 14.35%
Kenta Endo 1,257 1,077 180 14.32%
Luke List 176 151 25 14.20%
James Anstiss 1,204 1,035 169 14.04%
Alex Wennstam 1,223 1,052 171 13.98%
Yuto Katsumata 1,449 1,248 201 13.87%
Pedro Oriol 881 760 121 13.73%
Taisho Okabe 1,636 1,412 224 13.69%
David Lipsky 212 183 29 13.68%
Benjamin Taylor 763 659 104 13.63%
Kshitij Naveed Kaul 823 713 110 13.37%
James Hahn 248 215 33 13.31%
Charlie Lindh 850 737 113 13.29%
Haraldur Magnus 685 594 91 13.28%
Romain Guillon 1,327 1,152 175 13.19%
Trey Mullinax 290 252 38 13.10%
Hideto Kobukuro 910 791 119 13.08%
Daiki Imano 1,003 872 131 13.06%
Max Greyserman 627 546 81 12.92%
Hennie O'Kennedy 975 850 125 12.82%
Steven Alker 905 789 116 12.82%
Wolmer Murillo 1,493 1,302 191 12.79%
Daniel Gale 1,701 1,487 214 12.58%
Robin Williams 1,290 1,129 161 12.48%
Henric Sturehed 591 519 72 12.18%
Herman Loubser 957 841 116 12.12%
Gaganjeet Bhullar 571 502 69 12.08%
Joohyung Kim(June2002) 149 131 18 12.08%
Daniel Greene 848 746 102 12.03%
Filippo Bergamaschi 1,139 1,005 134 11.76%
Rikard Karlberg 425 375 50 11.76%
Andrew Johnston 214 189 25 11.68%
Per Langfors 1,078 955 123 11.41%
Scott Fernandez 899 797 102 11.35%
Takuya Higa 1,399 1,241 158 11.29%
Ockie Strydom 551 490 61 11.07%
David Boote 738 658 80 10.84%
Braden Thornberry 668 597 71 10.63%
Denny McCarthy 200 179 21 10.50%
Dominic Foos 1,072 964 108 10.07%
Hideki Matsuyama 20 18 2 10.00%
Nicolo Galletti 1,438 1,296 142 9.87%
Will Enefer 865 780 85 9.83%
Andrew Martin 820 740 80 9.76%
George Cunningham 598 541 57 9.53%
Philipp Mejow 840 760 80 9.52%
Dongkyu Jang 677 613 64 9.45%
Scott Gutschewski 638 579 59 9.25%
Daan Huizing 545 495 50 9.17%
Kyungnam Kang 385 350 35 9.09%
Josh Geary 531 483 48 9.04%
Liu Yanwei 550 501 49 8.91%
Jbe' Kruger 496 452 44 8.87%
Brian Carlson 1,029 940 89 8.65%
Syed Saqib Ahmed 1,336 1,221 115 8.61%
Bronson Burgoon 338 309 29 8.58%
Taylor Montgomery 394 361 33 8.38%
Taiga Sugihara 577 529 48 8.32%
Akshay Bhatia 1,000 917 83 8.30%
Carlos Ortiz 61 56 5 8.20%
Matt Jones 113 104 9 7.96%
Koumei Oda 488 451 37 7.58%
Jacques Blaauw 424 392 32 7.55%
Naoto Nakanishi 513 475 38 7.41%
Wesley Bryan 548 509 39 7.12%
Rahil Gangjee 893 831 62 6.94%
Ben Martin 490 456 34 6.94%
Jacob Bergeron 958 893 65 6.78%
Lucas Vacarisas 725 676 49 6.76%
Christopher Mivis 713 665 48 6.73%
Veer Ahlawat 477 445 32 6.71%
Roope Kakko 888 830 58 6.53%
Michael Gligic 444 415 29 6.53%
Brandon Matthews 586 548 38 6.48%
Finn Fleer 1,161 1,089 72 6.20%
Malcolm Mitchell 683 641 42 6.15%
Jeongwoo Ham 312 293 19 6.09%
Ulrich Van Den Berg 733 692 41 5.59%
Yuwa Kosaihira 575 544 31 5.39%
Takashi Ogiso 1,272 1,204 68 5.35%
Soren Kjeldsen 600 568 32 5.33%
Eric Cole 843 799 44 5.22%
Hennie Otto 763 724 39 5.11%
Nick Watney 353 335 18 5.10%
Lorenzo Filipo Scalise 590 560 30 5.08%
Carson Young 805 765 40 4.97%
Stefano Mazzoli 770 732 38 4.94%
Vince India 509 484 25 4.91%
Hunter Mahan 1,514 1,440 74 4.89%
Victor Dubuisson 331 316 15 4.53%
Jonathan Caldwell 332 317 15 4.52%
Rory Sabbatini 117 112 5 4.27%
Marc Hammer 939 899 40 4.26%
Ruan Korb 560 537 23 4.11%
Justin Lower 390 374 16 4.10%
Hanbyeol Kim 279 268 11 3.94%
Minkyu Kim(March2001) 498 479 19 3.82%
Ryann Ree 1,445 1,392 53 3.67%
Stephen Gallacher 610 588 22 3.61%
Kyler Dunkle 1,209 1,167 42 3.47%
Antoine Rozner 120 116 4 3.33%
Anthony Michael 698 676 22 3.15%
Riki Kawamoto(Am) 674 653 21 3.12%
Henry Simpson 1,168 1,133 35 3.00%
Kevin Chappell 708 687 21 2.97%
Alvaro Ortiz Becerra 768 747 21 2.73%
Henrik Norlander 165 161 4 2.42%
Nicholas Thompson 1,081 1,056 25 2.31%
Max Rottluff 784 766 18 2.30%
Vitor Lopes 970 948 22 2.27%
Myles Creighton 1,426 1,395 31 2.17%
Sergio Garcia 46 45 1 2.17%
Garrett May 1,128 1,104 24 2.13%
Ryuko Tokimatsu 221 217 4 1.81%
Sebastian Munoz 60 59 1 1.67%
Justin Doeden 837 824 13 1.55%
Brian Campbell 838 825 13 1.55%
Danny Chia 1,334 1,314 20 1.50%
Rick Lamb 945 937 8 0.85%
Jayden Trey Schaper 342 340 2 0.58%
Romain Vallaeys 1,339 1,337 2 0.15%
C.T. Pan 145 145 0 0.00%
Russell Henley 57 57 0 0.00%
Robert MacIntyre 55 55 0 0.00%
Bryson DeChambeau 5 5 0 0.00%
Panuphol Pittayarat 647 649 -2 -0.31%
Niclas Weiland 964 967 -3 -0.31%
David Langley 948 954 -6 -0.63%
Shae Wools Cobb 1,041 1,048 -7 -0.67%
Max McGreevy 264 266 -2 -0.76%
Mark Baldwin 1,246 1,257 -11 -0.88%
Chikkarangappa S 411 416 -5 -1.22%
Niclas Johansson 794 806 -12 -1.51%
Curtis Knipes 1,178 1,203 -25 -2.12%
Lauri Ruuska 649 663 -14 -2.16%
Kyle Barker 965 988 -23 -2.38%
Lee Westwood 36 37 -1 -2.78%
Axel Boasson 1,318 1,358 -40 -3.03%
Pep Angles Ros 261 269 -8 -3.07%
Julien Guerrier 443 457 -14 -3.16%
Deyen Lawson 721 744 -23 -3.19%
Victor Riu 1,234 1,274 -40 -3.24%
Ryan McCormick 581 600 -19 -3.27%
Jake Redman 846 874 -28 -3.31%
Wu Ashun 378 391 -13 -3.44%
Masahiro Kawamura 163 169 -6 -3.68%
Rhys Enoch 507 526 -19 -3.75%
Tom Hoge 106 110 -4 -3.77%
Tyler McCumber 278 289 -11 -3.96%
Pontus Widegren 1,098 1,143 -45 -4.10%
Ales Korinek 952 992 -40 -4.20%
Trevor Cone 1,235 1,289 -54 -4.37%
Ryan Fox 204 213 -9 -4.41%
Darius Van Driel 303 318 -15 -4.95%
Akshay Neranjen(Am) 1,587 1,667 -80 -5.04%
Mark Williams 1,570 1,650 -80 -5.10%
Casey Jarvis(Am) 1,570 1,650 -80 -5.10%
Llewellyn Booysen 1,449 1,523 -74 -5.11%
Lin Yuxin(Am) 1,087 1,143 -56 -5.15%
Shunsuke Otani 1,471 1,549 -78 -5.30%
Takashi Hirukawa 1,471 1,549 -78 -5.30%
Jamie Dick 1,355 1,427 -72 -5.31%
Lin Wen-Ko 1,576 1,660 -84 -5.33%
Brett Munson 1,576 1,660 -84 -5.33%
Martin Ovesen 1,475 1,554 -79 -5.36%
Yassine Touhami 1,561 1,645 -84 -5.38%
Pierre Junior Verlaar 1,479 1,559 -80 -5.41%
Conor Purcell 1,546 1,630 -84 -5.43%
Bill Haas 604 637 -33 -5.46%
Daniel Miernicki 1,516 1,599 -83 -5.47%
Grant Hirschman 620 654 -34 -5.48%
Shane Smith 1,508 1,593 -85 -5.64%
Christopher O'Neill 1,462 1,545 -83 -5.68%
Francesco Laporta 155 164 -9 -5.81%
Garrick Porteous 515 545 -30 -5.83%
Oliver Goss 1,449 1,534 -85 -5.87%
Dawson Armstrong 558 591 -33 -5.91%
Teemu Putkonen 1,604 1,700 -96 -5.99%
Arjun Prasad 1,604 1,700 -96 -5.99%
Ben Schlottman 1,620 1,718 -98 -6.05%
Gideon Van der Vyver 1,620 1,718 -98 -6.05%
Yuki Kono 1,441 1,530 -89 -6.18%
Kosuke Suzuki(Am) 1,441 1,530 -89 -6.18%
Max Albertus 1,207 1,282 -75 -6.21%
Sushi Ishigaki 1,449 1,540 -91 -6.28%
Hurly Long 302 321 -19 -6.29%
Kapil Kumar 1,575 1,675 -100 -6.35%
Gabriel Axell 1,001 1,065 -64 -6.39%
Lee Slattery 905 963 -58 -6.41%
Martin Granstad 1,516 1,614 -98 -6.46%
Benjamin Rusch 760 810 -50 -6.58%
Deon Germishuys 573 611 -38 -6.63%
Nicholas Latimer 1,599 1,706 -107 -6.69%
Theo Humphrey 504 538 -34 -6.75%
Adri Arnaus 132 141 -9 -6.82%
Sean Einhaus 1,516 1,620 -104 -6.86%
Chase Koepka 1,133 1,211 -78 -6.88%
Mamo Osanai 1,626 1,738 -112 -6.89%
Oscar Stark 1,626 1,738 -112 -6.89%
John Ross Galbraith 1,626 1,738 -112 -6.89%
Waris Manthorn 1,626 1,738 -112 -6.89%
Matt Killen 1,580 1,689 -109 -6.90%
Parathakorn Suyasri 1,477 1,580 -103 -6.97%
Warun Ieamgaew 1,477 1,580 -103 -6.97%
Alexander Knappe 409 438 -29 -7.09%
Kieran Cantley 1,532 1,642 -110 -7.18%
Peter Cooke 1,175 1,262 -87 -7.40%
Shotaro Ban 1,616 1,738 -122 -7.55%
Christian Braeunig 1,230 1,323 -93 -7.56%
Samuel Eaves 1,491 1,604 -113 -7.58%
Josh Armstrong 1,496 1,610 -114 -7.62%
John VanDerLaan 656 706 -50 -7.62%
Shergo Kurdi 1,506 1,621 -115 -7.64%
Sean Walsh 1,394 1,501 -107 -7.68%
Jaco Ahlers 260 280 -20 -7.69%
Brian Richey 1,275 1,374 -99 -7.76%
Ben Silverman 841 907 -66 -7.85%
Youngjea Byun 1,458 1,575 -117 -8.02%
Seungbo Jang 1,458 1,575 -117 -8.02%
Seunghyuk Kim 433 468 -35 -8.08%
Bjorn Hellgren 442 478 -36 -8.14%
Ahoua Arnaud  1,412 1,530 -118 -8.36%
Titch Moore 1,597 1,732 -135 -8.45%
Rodrigo Lee 1,262 1,370 -108 -8.56%
Robert Streb 115 125 -10 -8.70%
Oliver Clarke 1,574 1,711 -137 -8.70%
Tatsuya Kodai 737 802 -65 -8.82%
Robbie Busher 1,591 1,732 -141 -8.86%
Smylie Kaufman 1,531 1,667 -136 -8.88%
Braden Becker 1,412 1,540 -128 -9.07%
Andre De Decker 1,566 1,708 -142 -9.07%
Lucas Glover 110 120 -10 -9.09%
Richard Taehoon Lee 309 338 -29 -9.39%
Warwick Purchase(Am) 1,375 1,505 -130 -9.45%
Jeremy Freiburghaus 526 576 -50 -9.51%
Thomas Detry 83 91 -8 -9.64%
Peter Wilson 1,535 1,683 -148 -9.64%
Karl Ochse 1,542 1,691 -149 -9.66%
Sanjeev L Kumar 1,136 1,246 -110 -9.68%
Jonas Carlson 1,394 1,529 -135 -9.68%
Blair Hamilton 1,557 1,708 -151 -9.70%
Dylan Wu 313 344 -31 -9.90%
Ye Jianfeng 740 814 -74 -10.00%
Jake Roos 660 727 -67 -10.15%
Thabiso Ngcobo 1,550 1,708 -158 -10.19%
Suzuchiyo Ishida 1,366 1,507 -141 -10.32%
Rasmus Hojgaard 87 96 -9 -10.34%
Keenan Davidse 549 606 -57 -10.38%
Lucas Bjerregaard 372 411 -39 -10.48%
Yeh Yu-Chen 1,510 1,669 -159 -10.53%
Cameron Moralee 1,368 1,513 -145 -10.60%
Werner Deyzel(Am) 1,337 1,481 -144 -10.77%
Luke Donald 499 553 -54 -10.82%
Lee Hodges 267 296 -29 -10.86%
Sungho Lee 951 1,055 -104 -10.94%
Robert Garrigus 1,445 1,605 -160 -11.07%
Ashton Turner 1,064 1,182 -118 -11.09%
Kalle Samooja 162 180 -18 -11.11%
Scott Hend 314 349 -35 -11.15%
Abhishek Jha 1,514 1,683 -169 -11.16%
Brett Drewitt 364 405 -41 -11.26%
David Coupland 503 560 -57 -11.33%
Seukhyun Baek 1,441 1,605 -164 -11.38%
Craig Ross 1,033 1,151 -118 -11.42%
Bo Hoag 297 331 -34 -11.45%
Masamichi Ito 1,548 1,732 -184 -11.89%
Brad Schneider 1,303 1,459 -156 -11.97%
Guan Tianlang 1,303 1,459 -156 -11.97%
Joshua Lee 1,303 1,459 -156 -11.97%
Nick Voke 625 700 -75 -12.00%
Darren Fichardt 241 270 -29 -12.03%
Juran Dreyer 1,466 1,643 -177 -12.07%
Run Youprayong(Am) 1,368 1,534 -166 -12.13%
Alvaro Quiros 559 627 -68 -12.16%
Magnus A Carlsson 1,421 1,594 -173 -12.17%
Jacobo Pastor Lopez 910 1,022 -112 -12.31%
Kyle Stanley 243 273 -30 -12.35%
Ian Poulter 48 54 -6 -12.50%
Bryce Easton 383 431 -48 -12.53%
Raul Pereda De La Huerta 997 1,124 -127 -12.74%
Mike Weir 1,008 1,137 -129 -12.80%
Jason Smith 942 1,063 -121 -12.85%
Dominik Pietzsch 1,361 1,538 -177 -13.01%
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen 1,361 1,538 -177 -13.01%
Curtis Thompson 322 364 -42 -13.04%
Harry Higgs 121 137 -16 -13.22%
Thomas Elissalde 1,344 1,523 -179 -13.32%
Sebastien Gandon 1,344 1,523 -179 -13.32%
Edouard Dubois 1,237 1,404 -167 -13.50%
Mikael Lundberg 803 912 -109 -13.57%
Youngwoong Kim 1,048 1,191 -143 -13.65%
Sam Horsfield 101 115 -14 -13.86%
Jinsung Kim(Dec1989) 1,327 1,512 -185 -13.94%
Chandler Blanchet 556 634 -78 -14.03%
Breyten Meyer 1,411 1,610 -199 -14.10%
S.S.P. Chawrasia 656 749 -93 -14.18%
Grayson Murray 561 641 -80 -14.26%
Robert Hogan 1,513 1,730 -217 -14.34%
Brice Garnett 271 310 -39 -14.39%
Charlie Saxon 516 592 -76 -14.73%
Benjamin David 1,409 1,617 -208 -14.76%
Othmane    Raouzi 1,368 1,571 -203 -14.84%
Yannik Emmert 1,368 1,571 -203 -14.84%
Lukas Michel(Am) 1,439 1,653 -214 -14.87%
Zhou Guowu 1,164 1,341 -177 -15.21%
R Mari Muthu 1,381 1,592 -211 -15.28%
KK Limbhasut 866 1,003 -137 -15.82%
Cameron Percy 335 388 -53 -15.82%
Michael Gellerman 612 709 -97 -15.85%
Chris Wiatr 1,128 1,308 -180 -15.96%
Kyle Wilshire 1,284 1,489 -205 -15.97%
Sangmoon Bae 789 916 -127 -16.10%
Kodai Ichihara 544 632 -88 -16.18%
Noah Norton(Am) 1,282 1,491 -209 -16.30%
Blake Collyer 1,468 1,711 -243 -16.55%
Alexander Yang(Am) 1,384 1,614 -230 -16.62%
Paul Casey 24 28 -4 -16.67%
Mark Anderson 459 536 -77 -16.78%
Max Schmitt 751 877 -126 -16.78%
David Drysdale 421 492 -71 -16.86%
Toru Taniguchi 935 1,093 -158 -16.90%
Shota Seki 1,260 1,473 -213 -16.90%
Bradley Neil 1,112 1,300 -188 -16.91%
Luke Jerling 652 763 -111 -17.02%
Oliver Wilson 530 621 -91 -17.17%
Camilo Aguado 727 853 -126 -17.33%
Adam Bland 1,475 1,732 -257 -17.42%
Wade Ormsby 208 245 -37 -17.79%
Woohyun Kim 1,296 1,527 -231 -17.82%
Kyeongjun Lee 1,281 1,510 -229 -17.88%
Kyubeom Jun 1,285 1,515 -230 -17.90%
Matthew Millar 887 1,046 -159 -17.93%
Steve Marino 1,241 1,465 -224 -18.05%
Victor Veyret 872 1,030 -158 -18.12%
Jose Toledo 1,412 1,669 -257 -18.20%
Cameron Champ 71 84 -13 -18.31%
Taihei Sato 553 655 -102 -18.44%
Jean Hugo 634 751 -117 -18.45%
Anton Karlsson 464 550 -86 -18.53%
Gerhard Pepler 1,033 1,225 -192 -18.59%
MJ Viljoen 360 427 -67 -18.61%
Miguel A Jimenez 663 787 -124 -18.70%
Kyongjun Moon 324 385 -61 -18.83%
Leon Breimer(Am) 1,254 1,493 -239 -19.06%
Changgi Lee 1,324 1,579 -255 -19.26%
Vikrant Chopra 1,401 1,671 -270 -19.27%
Meenwhee Kim 776 927 -151 -19.46%
Ippei Koike 1,287 1,540 -253 -19.66%
Zander Lombard 325 389 -64 -19.69%
Alexandre Petit 1,243 1,488 -245 -19.71%
Cory Crawford 863 1,036 -173 -20.05%
Philipp Matlari(Am) 1,231 1,480 -249 -20.23%
Ryan Evans 1,292 1,554 -262 -20.28%
Dongseop Maeng 1,295 1,559 -264 -20.39%
Ren Takeuchi 705 849 -144 -20.43%
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 308 371 -63 -20.45%
Ben Evans 684 825 -141 -20.61%
Gregory Yates 801 968 -167 -20.85%
Matt Saulez 1,197 1,447 -250 -20.89%
Sungyeol Kwon 661 800 -139 -21.03%
Jason Dufner 351 425 -74 -21.08%
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen 745 903 -158 -21.21%
J.T. Griffin 728 883 -155 -21.29%
Brad Brunner 1,217 1,477 -260 -21.36%
Yoshikazu Haku 801 974 -173 -21.60%
Poonnavich Hirayama 1,421 1,729 -308 -21.67%
Albin Tiden 1,322 1,610 -288 -21.79%
Daichi Sato 692 843 -151 -21.82%
Matt Stieger 1,341 1,635 -294 -21.92%
Franck Daux 1,349 1,645 -296 -21.94%
Thorbjorn Olesen 354 432 -78 -22.03%
Maxwell McCardle 1,355 1,655 -300 -22.14%
Haydn Barron(Am) 1,128 1,379 -251 -22.25%
Atiruj Winaicharoenchai 645 789 -144 -22.33%
Ollie Schniederjans 300 367 -67 -22.33%
Robert Dinwiddie 1,270 1,554 -284 -22.36%
Jaco Van Zyl 555 680 -125 -22.52%
David Micheluzzi 1,373 1,683 -310 -22.58%
Atomu Shigenaga 681 836 -155 -22.76%
Justin Rose 35 43 -8 -22.86%
Patrick Cover 1,232 1,514 -282 -22.89%
N. Harnchokchaiskul 1,363 1,679 -316 -23.18%
Michael Bullen 1,135 1,399 -264 -23.26%
John Merrick 1,388 1,714 -326 -23.49%
Robbie Van West 901 1,113 -212 -23.53%
Christopher Maclean 1,232 1,523 -291 -23.62%
Garth Mulroy 1,314 1,625 -311 -23.67%
John Pak 1,160 1,437 -277 -23.88%
Andy Zhang 1,397 1,732 -335 -23.98%
Marc Leishman 29 36 -7 -24.14%
Roberto Diaz 355 441 -86 -24.23%
Bryson Nimmer 565 702 -137 -24.25%
Jan    Cafourek 955 1,187 -232 -24.29%
Jean-Paul Strydom 597 743 -146 -24.46%
Matthew Jordan 194 242 -48 -24.74%
Sebastian Soderberg 197 246 -49 -24.87%
Christiaan Basson 878 1,097 -219 -24.94%
Toru Nakajima 1,121 1,401 -280 -24.98%
Andre Nel 1,312 1,640 -328 -25.00%
Marty Dou Zecheng 323 404 -81 -25.08%
Chiragh Kumar 1,307 1,635 -328 -25.10%
Joakim Lagergren 187 234 -47 -25.13%
Jakob van de Flierdt 1,195 1,497 -302 -25.27%
Joey Garber 517 648 -131 -25.34%
Tomas Guimaraes Bessa 1,068 1,339 -271 -25.37%
Jonghark Kim 1,375 1,724 -349 -25.38%
Erik van Rooyen 51 64 -13 -25.49%
Nadaraja Thangaraja 1,324 1,663 -339 -25.60%
Ryan Chisnall 1,330 1,675 -345 -25.94%
Richy Werenski 150 189 -39 -26.00%
Erik Compton 784 988 -204 -26.02%
Changwoo Lee 430 542 -112 -26.05%
Sungkug Park 465 587 -122 -26.24%
Mark Brown 1,310 1,656 -346 -26.41%
Hirotaro Naito 427 540 -113 -26.46%
Louis de Jager 292 370 -78 -26.71%
Chesson Hadley 252 320 -68 -26.98%
Amir Nazrin 1,308 1,663 -355 -27.14%
Marcus Fraser 570 725 -155 -27.19%
Alexander    Kopp 1,090 1,387 -297 -27.25%
Jens Fahrbring 695 885 -190 -27.34%
Tseng Tzu Hsuan 1,252 1,595 -343 -27.40%
Allen John 547 697 -150 -27.42%
Jaekyeong Lee 296 378 -82 -27.70%
Felix Palson 1,259 1,610 -351 -27.88%
Richard Hoey 1,172 1,499 -327 -27.90%
Daisuke Kataoka 1,301 1,666 -365 -28.06%
Kosuke Sunagawa 1,346 1,724 -378 -28.08%
Lars Van Meijel 468 601 -133 -28.42%
Ryan Armour 237 305 -68 -28.69%
Daniel Young 833 1,073 -240 -28.81%
Reinhardt Blaauw 1,118 1,441 -323 -28.89%
Jonathan Byrd 566 730 -164 -28.98%
Martin Rohwer 382 493 -111 -29.06%
Giulio Castagnara 1,256 1,621 -365 -29.06%
Simon Forsstrom 1,248 1,614 -366 -29.33%
Rob Oppenheim 450 582 -132 -29.33%
Adrian Otaegui 153 198 -45 -29.41%
Seunghwan Jung 1,133 1,467 -334 -29.48%
Jack Senior 251 325 -74 -29.48%
Shad Tuten 537 696 -159 -29.61%
Russell Budd 1,327 1,721 -394 -29.69%
Aaron Cockerill 377 489 -112 -29.71%
Shohei Hasegawa 1,272 1,653 -381 -29.95%
Carl Pettersson 1,123 1,462 -339 -30.19%
Trevor Immelman 1,323 1,724 -401 -30.31%
Abhinav Lohan 981 1,279 -298 -30.38%
Divyanshu Bajaj 1,287 1,679 -392 -30.46%
Soonsang Hong 1,106 1,443 -337 -30.47%
Linus Lilliedahl 1,197 1,563 -366 -30.58%
Brendon Doyle 791 1,034 -243 -30.72%
Andy Ogletree 792 1,036 -244 -30.81%
Arjun Atwal 1,212 1,586 -374 -30.86%
Graeme Storm 1,088 1,424 -336 -30.88%
Junwon Park 613 803 -190 -31.00%
Aaron Rai 77 101 -24 -31.17%
John Catlin 99 130 -31 -31.31%
Toni Hakula 910 1,196 -286 -31.43%
Richie Ramsay 280 368 -88 -31.43%
Jason Froneman 980 1,289 -309 -31.53%
Sebastian Vazquez 1,126 1,483 -357 -31.71%
Bailey Gill 1,142 1,506 -364 -31.87%
Michael Arnaud 1,152 1,520 -368 -31.94%
Jediah Morgan 1,149 1,518 -369 -32.11%
Trace Crowe(Sept1995) 834 1,103 -269 -32.25%
Jordan Smith 186 246 -60 -32.26%
Anil Bajrang Mane 1,187 1,570 -383 -32.27%
Allister de Kock 1,298 1,717 -419 -32.28%
Julian Etulain 758 1,003 -245 -32.32%
Pelle Edberg 928 1,228 -300 -32.33%
Cooper Musselman 928 1,228 -300 -32.33%
Chase Seiffert 262 347 -85 -32.44%
Pat Perez 209 277 -68 -32.54%
Beau Hossler 286 380 -94 -32.87%
Russell Knox 225 299 -74 -32.89%
Josh Hill(Apr2004)(Am) 1,272 1,691 -419 -32.94%
Theunis Bezuidenhout 1,223 1,626 -403 -32.95%
Harry Konig 1,223 1,626 -403 -32.95%
Aron Zemmer 992 1,319 -327 -32.96%
Shane Lowry 33 44 -11 -33.33%
Brooks Koepka 12 16 -4 -33.33%
Brett Rankin 767 1,023 -256 -33.38%
Matthew NeSmith 188 251 -63 -33.51%
MJ Maguire 564 754 -190 -33.69%
Sungmin Cho 1,166 1,559 -393 -33.70%
Maverick Antcliff 258 345 -87 -33.72%
Ted Potter Jr 446 598 -152 -34.08%
Justin Hueber 992 1,334 -342 -34.48%
Rhys West 1,280 1,724 -444 -34.69%
Mario Beltran 1,243 1,675 -432 -34.75%
Gudmundur Kristjansson 522 704 -182 -34.87%
Julien Quesne 1,023 1,380 -357 -34.90%
W. Chothirunrungrueng 772 1,044 -272 -35.23%
Kei Takahashi 831 1,124 -293 -35.26%
Connor Syme 226 306 -80 -35.40%
MJ Daffue 662 897 -235 -35.50%
Martin Eriksson 596 808 -212 -35.57%
Marc Warren 219 297 -78 -35.62%
Stephen Ferreira 836 1,135 -299 -35.77%
Thaworn Wiratchant 734 998 -264 -35.97%
Scott Wolfes 1,136 1,545 -409 -36.00%
Cole Miller 969 1,319 -350 -36.12%
Hyungseok Seo 694 947 -253 -36.46%
Dale Whitnell 268 366 -98 -36.57%
Wilco Nienaber 161 220 -59 -36.65%
Liang Wenchong 1,016 1,389 -373 -36.71%
Brody Martin 1,060 1,452 -392 -36.98%
Daniel Sutton 938 1,285 -347 -36.99%
Oliver Fisher 535 733 -198 -37.01%
Pawin Ingkhapradit 807 1,107 -300 -37.17%
Michael Sim 518 711 -193 -37.26%
Sattaya Supupramai 1,235 1,697 -462 -37.41%
Lawry Flynn 1,176 1,617 -441 -37.50%
Oliver Gillberg 974 1,341 -367 -37.68%
Jaeho Kim 855 1,180 -325 -38.01%
Peter Lonard 1,162 1,605 -443 -38.12%
Desne van den Bergh 895 1,239 -344 -38.44%
Donlaphatchai Niyomchon 809 1,120 -311 -38.44%
Kevin Dougherty 458 635 -177 -38.65%
Matthew Baldwin 408 566 -158 -38.73%
Ricky Barnes 1,077 1,497 -420 -39.00%
Bernhard Langer 753 1,049 -296 -39.31%
Angelo Que 605 843 -238 -39.34%
Udayan Mane 294 410 -116 -39.46%
Andy Pope 1,036 1,445 -409 -39.48%
Justin Walters 269 376 -107 -39.78%
Matt Atkins 941 1,316 -375 -39.85%
Niklas Lemke 283 396 -113 -39.93%
Stanislas Gautier 1,119 1,566 -447 -39.95%
Santiago Gomez 1,071 1,499 -428 -39.96%
Brian Stuard 185 259 -74 -40.00%
Harry Ellis 617 865 -248 -40.19%
Aadil Bedi 719 1,008 -289 -40.19%
Mario Galiano Aguilar 879 1,233 -354 -40.27%
Thaya Mo Lim 1,124 1,577 -453 -40.30%
Benjamin Follett-Smith 1,043 1,465 -422 -40.46%
Joel Dahmen 64 90 -26 -40.63%
Darren Walkley 1,100 1,549 -449 -40.82%
Keith Horne 552 778 -226 -40.94%
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 34 48 -14 -41.18%
Derek Ernst 861 1,216 -355 -41.23%
Rowin Caron 686 971 -285 -41.55%
Juuso Kahlos 847 1,199 -352 -41.56%
Jordan Wrisdale 717 1,018 -301 -41.98%
Jihoon Lee(Oct 1986) 637 905 -268 -42.07%
Taehoon Kim 281 401 -120 -42.70%
Taehee Lee 466 667 -201 -43.13%
Clement Sordet 491 703 -212 -43.18%
Sam Chien 1,178 1,687 -509 -43.21%
Hayden Hopewell(Am) 810 1,160 -350 -43.21%
Steven Jeffress 1,093 1,566 -473 -43.28%
Akshay Sharma 594 852 -258 -43.43%
Jonathan Randolph 688 987 -299 -43.46%
Alexandre Rocha 665 955 -290 -43.61%
Daniel McCarthy 357 513 -156 -43.70%
Sam Robinson 1,010 1,455 -445 -44.06%
Mark Blakefield 1,011 1,458 -447 -44.21%
Ben Kohles 298 430 -132 -44.30%
Nick Cullen 1,108 1,599 -491 -44.31%
David Heinzinger 1,085 1,566 -481 -44.33%
Jerry Kelly 920 1,328 -408 -44.35%
Sungjae Im 18 26 -8 -44.44%
Isaiah Salinda 925 1,337 -412 -44.54%
Scott Piercy 141 204 -63 -44.68%
Bernd Wiesberger 40 58 -18 -45.00%
Steve Allan 1,053 1,527 -474 -45.01%
Anders Albertson 523 759 -236 -45.12%
Xiao Bowen 983 1,427 -444 -45.17%
Scott Jamieson 232 337 -105 -45.26%
Federico Maccario 714 1,040 -326 -45.66%
Sejun Yoon 867 1,265 -398 -45.91%
Brandon Crick 599 874 -275 -45.91%
Julien Foret 826 1,206 -380 -46.00%
Daniel Berger 13 19 -6 -46.15%
Joungwhan Park 790 1,156 -366 -46.33%
Linus Vaisanen 1,081 1,585 -504 -46.62%
Paul Barjon 210 308 -98 -46.67%
Matthias Schwab 109 160 -51 -46.79%
M. Sasidaran 1,122 1,647 -525 -46.79%
Pablo Larrazabal 246 362 -116 -47.15%
Wang Wei Hsuan 1,124 1,656 -532 -47.33%
Steve Surry 392 578 -186 -47.45%
Ryuta Kamimura 1,152 1,700 -548 -47.57%
Ryan Campbell 1,159 1,711 -552 -47.63%
T.J. Vogel 831 1,227 -396 -47.65%
Toby Tree 587 867 -280 -47.70%
Peradol Panyathanasedh 1,114 1,647 -533 -47.85%
Brett Rumford 862 1,276 -414 -48.03%
Songgyu Yoo 868 1,285 -417 -48.04%
Julien De Poyen Bellisle 1,024 1,516 -492 -48.05%
Kevin Streelman 52 77 -25 -48.08%
Karandeep Kochhar 349 517 -168 -48.14%
Namchok Tantipokhakul 1,007 1,492 -485 -48.16%
James Wilson(Mar1990) 1,042 1,544 -502 -48.18%
Patrick Fishburn 502 745 -243 -48.41%
Jyoti Randhawa 1,072 1,591 -519 -48.41%
Tomas Silva 1,048 1,557 -509 -48.57%
Martin Leth Simonsen 541 804 -263 -48.61%
Christofer Blomstrand 301 448 -147 -48.84%
Scott Henry 1,151 1,716 -565 -49.09%
Byron Coetzee 1,110 1,656 -546 -49.19%
Martin Kaymer 79 118 -39 -49.37%
David Hague 936 1,399 -463 -49.47%
Arnond Vongvanij 1,091 1,631 -540 -49.50%
Jordi Garcia del Moral 659 988 -329 -49.92%
Rafa Cabrera Bello 102 153 -51 -50.00%
Matt Fitzpatrick 16 24 -8 -50.00%
Prayad Marksaeng 1,065 1,598 -533 -50.05%
Chad Campbell 1,146 1,720 -574 -50.09%
Scott Gregory 730 1,097 -367 -50.27%
Y.E. Yang 568 854 -286 -50.35%
Brandon Harkins 452 680 -228 -50.44%
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 741 1,116 -375 -50.61%
Sepp Straka 142 214 -72 -50.70%
Chris Paisley 254 383 -129 -50.79%
Jin Cheng 821 1,241 -420 -51.16%
Aman Raj 485 736 -251 -51.75%
Takanori Konishi 1,089 1,656 -567 -52.07%
Adrien Saddier 293 446 -153 -52.22%
James Du Preez Jnr 821 1,251 -430 -52.38%
Dylan Kok 870 1,326 -456 -52.41%
Jonathan Yates 930 1,418 -488 -52.47%
Tommy Cocha 1,109 1,691 -582 -52.48%
Will Wilcox 1,030 1,571 -541 -52.52%
Haydn Porteous 603 920 -317 -52.57%
Benjamin Henry Poke 602 919 -317 -52.66%
Davis Love III 1,028 1,571 -543 -52.82%
Daijiro Izumida 329 503 -174 -52.89%
Tommy Gainey 448 685 -237 -52.90%
Callum Shinkwin 134 205 -71 -52.99%
Blake Proverbs 1,092 1,671 -579 -53.02%
Stoney Crouch 816 1,249 -433 -53.06%
Shankar Das 1,067 1,634 -567 -53.14%
Han Lee 853 1,307 -454 -53.22%
Nelson Ledesma 505 776 -271 -53.66%
James Marchesani 771 1,185 -414 -53.70%
Brett Coletta 430 661 -231 -53.72%
Janne Kaske 986 1,516 -530 -53.75%
Jimmy Stanger 405 623 -218 -53.83%
Todd Clements 449 691 -242 -53.90%
Greg Chalmers 720 1,109 -389 -54.03%
Shiv Kapur 457 704 -247 -54.05%
Wil Besseling 183 282 -99 -54.10%
Minjun Kim 1,026 1,582 -556 -54.19%
Daisuke Matsubara 955 1,473 -518 -54.24%
Lars Keunen 947 1,463 -516 -54.49%
Maxime Radureau 1,020 1,577 -557 -54.61%
Harry Bateman 963 1,489 -526 -54.62%
Richard Mansell 255 395 -140 -54.90%
Andreas Gronkvist 1,032 1,599 -567 -54.94%
Chris Baker(Mar1986) 428 664 -236 -55.14%
Martin Laird 85 132 -47 -55.29%
David Pastore 470 731 -261 -55.53%
Mithun Perera 988 1,537 -549 -55.57%
Prom Meesawat 343 534 -191 -55.69%
Jakraphan Premsirigorn 1,068 1,663 -595 -55.71%
Danny Lee 140 218 -78 -55.71%
Matt Wallace 50 78 -28 -56.00%
KP Lin 1,075 1,682 -607 -56.47%
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 492 770 -278 -56.50%
Ryan Palmer 30 47 -17 -56.67%
Michael Hendry 410 643 -233 -56.83%
Taylor MacDonald 1,083 1,700 -617 -56.97%
Tatsunori Nukaga 918 1,443 -525 -57.19%
Sunil Richard Jung Bell 479 753 -274 -57.20%
Marthin Scheepers 1,065 1,675 -610 -57.28%
Aaron Baddeley 406 640 -234 -57.64%
Peter Malnati 168 265 -97 -57.74%
Andreas Halvorsen 884 1,395 -511 -57.81%
Matt Ford 386 612 -226 -58.55%
Tobias Ruth 998 1,583 -585 -58.62%
Martin Piller 856 1,363 -507 -59.23%
Chinnarat Phadungsil 962 1,534 -572 -59.46%
Ross McGowan 259 413 -154 -59.46%
Ratchapol Jantavara 718 1,148 -430 -59.89%
Matthew Southgate 227 363 -136 -59.91%
Charlie Wi 824 1,318 -494 -59.95%
Scott Arnold 889 1,422 -533 -59.96%
Roberto Castro 706 1,130 -424 -60.06%
Jonas Kolbing 978 1,566 -588 -60.12%
Steven Tiley 725 1,162 -437 -60.28%
Rickie Fowler 53 85 -32 -60.38%
Zhang Huilin 418 671 -253 -60.53%
Ren Yonezawa(Am) 606 973 -367 -60.56%
Hayden Shieh 744 1,195 -451 -60.62%
Matias Calderon 621 999 -378 -60.87%
Ben Eccles 933 1,501 -568 -60.88%
Rhein Gibson 508 820 -312 -61.42%
Terumichi Kakazu 874 1,412 -538 -61.56%
Aaron Wilkin 1,009 1,631 -622 -61.65%
Panuwat Bulsombath 1,044 1,689 -645 -61.78%
Robert Rock 222 360 -138 -62.16%
Coert Groenewald 1,068 1,732 -664 -62.17%
Chase Johnson 611 991 -380 -62.19%
Anton Wilbertsson 910 1,476 -566 -62.20%
Justin Suh 416 675 -259 -62.26%
Chip McDaniel 641 1,041 -400 -62.40%
Leandro Marelli 700 1,137 -437 -62.43%
Alex Chiarella 536 871 -335 -62.50%
Liam Johnston 672 1,096 -424 -63.10%
Ryan Moore 171 279 -108 -63.16%
Nick Taylor 136 222 -86 -63.24%
Dylan Frittelli 68 111 -43 -63.24%
Ben Crane 1,044 1,705 -661 -63.31%
Jeppe Huldahl 711 1,165 -454 -63.85%
Sebastien Gros 922 1,511 -589 -63.88%
Peter Karmis 595 976 -381 -64.03%
Samuel Del Val Onaederra 752 1,234 -482 -64.10%
Yikeun Chang 368 604 -236 -64.13%
Brady Watt 973 1,597 -624 -64.13%
Ricardo Santos 478 787 -309 -64.64%
Davis Riley 218 359 -141 -64.68%
Ruan Conradie 709 1,169 -460 -64.88%
Tyler Koivisto 497 820 -323 -64.99%
Keisuke Otawa 724 1,196 -472 -65.19%
Ludvig Aberg(Am) 569 942 -373 -65.55%
Terry Pilkadaris 759 1,258 -499 -65.74%
Jaewoong Eom 902 1,496 -594 -65.85%
Kelly Kraft 445 742 -297 -66.74%
Seungyul Noh 701 1,170 -469 -66.90%
Seungsu Han 250 418 -168 -67.20%
Richard Green 870 1,455 -585 -67.24%
Damien Perrier 461 773 -312 -67.68%
Michael Thompson 106 178 -72 -67.92%
Kevin Kisner 25 42 -17 -68.00%
David Dixon 578 972 -394 -68.17%
William Gordon 228 384 -156 -68.42%
Hung Chien-Yao 990 1,671 -681 -68.79%
Jean Bekirian 680 1,149 -469 -68.97%
Carlos Pigem 762 1,289 -527 -69.16%
Jack Maguire 813 1,376 -563 -69.25%
Wyndham Clark 147 249 -102 -69.39%
Toto Thimba Jnr 739 1,253 -514 -69.55%
Ashley Hall 895 1,518 -623 -69.61%
Boo Weekley 1,001 1,698 -697 -69.63%
Suttijet Kooratanapisan 967 1,641 -674 -69.70%
Lanto Griffin 63 107 -44 -69.84%
Emilio Puma Dominguez 943 1,603 -660 -69.99%
Shota Akiyoshi 391 666 -275 -70.33%
Chase Wright 898 1,530 -632 -70.38%
Andres Gallegos 651 1,111 -460 -70.66%
Wonjoon Lee 365 623 -258 -70.68%
Brad Hopfinger 423 722 -299 -70.69%
JC Ritchie 178 304 -126 -70.79%
Drew Weaver 909 1,563 -654 -71.95%
David Hearn 453 783 -330 -72.85%
Daniel Summerhays 668 1,159 -491 -73.50%
Kevin Lucas 895 1,553 -658 -73.52%
Robin Petersson 509 889 -380 -74.66%
Adilson da Silva 344 602 -258 -75.00%
Ethan Tracy 934 1,635 -701 -75.05%
Austin Cook 190 333 -143 -75.26%
Oliver Lindell 636 1,116 -480 -75.47%
Mathieu Fenasse 678 1,193 -515 -75.96%
Nicolas Colsaerts 231 407 -176 -76.19%
Anthony Quayle 315 556 -241 -76.51%
Curtis Luck 379 669 -290 -76.52%
Poom Saksansin 644 1,137 -493 -76.55%
Taylor Pendrith 128 226 -98 -76.56%
Andrew Landry 105 186 -81 -77.14%
Lee Chieh-po 932 1,660 -728 -78.11%
Kyle Jones 474 845 -371 -78.27%
Thomas Rosenmuller 352 630 -278 -78.98%
Renato Paratore 143 256 -113 -79.02%
Rashid Khan 287 514 -227 -79.09%
Matthew Spacey 943 1,691 -748 -79.32%
Joost Luiten 164 295 -131 -79.88%
Zach Johnson 97 175 -78 -80.41%
Scott Brown 240 433 -193 -80.42%
Kristoffer Reitan 511 923 -412 -80.63%
Scott Langley 907 1,639 -732 -80.71%
Kasidit Lepkurte 948 1,714 -766 -80.80%
Jinho Choi 825 1,494 -669 -81.09%
Alejandro Tosti 640 1,164 -524 -81.88%
Nicholas Lindheim 472 859 -387 -81.99%
Jake Higginbottom 810 1,475 -665 -82.10%
Thongchai Jaidee 788 1,441 -653 -82.87%
Shugo Imahira 76 139 -63 -82.89%
Raththee Sirithanakunsak 889 1,626 -737 -82.90%
Chao Haimeng 830 1,522 -692 -83.37%
Tom Power Horan 850 1,559 -709 -83.41%
Bai Bobby Zhengkai 483 887 -404 -83.64%
Mikael Lindberg 253 467 -214 -84.58%
Emilio Cuartero Blanco 456 842 -386 -84.65%
Suteepat Prateeptienchai 440 815 -375 -85.23%
Charles Howell III 111 206 -95 -85.59%
Austen Truslow 436 810 -374 -85.78%
Ruan de Smidt 924 1,721 -797 -86.26%
Bubba Watson 44 82 -38 -86.36%
Alex Cejka 796 1,485 -689 -86.56%
Nirun Sae-Ueng 826 1,543 -717 -86.80%
Luke Guthrie 856 1,605 -749 -87.50%
Ricardo Celia 844 1,583 -739 -87.56%
Luke Kwon 926 1,738 -812 -87.69%
Jared Wolfe 213 400 -187 -87.79%
Seung Jongheon Park 787 1,478 -691 -87.80%
Kurt Kitayama 133 250 -117 -87.97%
Danny Willett 67 126 -59 -88.06%
Daniel Fox 777 1,463 -686 -88.29%
Chonlatit Chuenboonngam 800 1,507 -707 -88.38%
Ake Nilsson 729 1,376 -647 -88.75%
Wes Roach 376 710 -334 -88.83%
Zach Murray 615 1,162 -547 -88.94%
James Allan 883 1,671 -788 -89.24%
Mark Hubbard 139 264 -125 -89.93%
Jonathan Garrick 889 1,691 -802 -90.21%
Michael Miller(1992) 666 1,267 -601 -90.24%
Tim Wilkinson 461 880 -419 -90.89%
Lorens Chan 687 1,316 -629 -91.56%
Brandt Snedeker 98 188 -90 -91.84%
Adam Hadwin 78 150 -72 -92.31%
George Coetzee 92 177 -85 -92.39%
Koki Shiomi 780 1,504 -724 -92.82%
Sam Saunders 828 1,599 -771 -93.12%
Ross Fisher 215 417 -202 -93.95%
David Bransdon 716 1,391 -675 -94.27%
Mukesh Kumar 781 1,520 -739 -94.62%
Trevor Simsby 401 781 -380 -94.76%
Clinton Grobler 882 1,721 -839 -95.12%
Ryan Brehm 434 847 -413 -95.16%
Robin Sciot-Siegrist 311 607 -296 -95.18%
David Gleeson 741 1,447 -706 -95.28%
Brandon Wu 170 334 -164 -96.47%
Ondrej Lieser 179 352 -173 -96.65%
Jake Knapp 601 1,184 -583 -97.00%
Brian Gay 202 398 -196 -97.03%
Bernd Ritthammer 426 840 -414 -97.18%
Julian Suri 438 866 -428 -97.72%
Enrico Di Nitto 585 1,157 -572 -97.78%
Ryo Ishikawa 93 184 -91 -97.85%
Oliver Farr 257 510 -253 -98.44%
Campbell Rawson 798 1,586 -788 -98.75%
Ryan Ruffels 562 1,119 -557 -99.11%
Bradley Dredge 856 1,706 -850 -99.30%
Tanapat Pichaikool 455 907 -452 -99.34%
Jarryd Felton 534 1,067 -533 -99.81%
Alex Prugh 793 1,586 -793 -100.00%
Johnson Wagner 667 1,334 -667 -100.00%
Matthew Wolff 15 30 -15 -100.00%
K.J. Choi 538 1,077 -539 -100.19%
Josh Teater 336 673 -337 -100.30%
John Somers 844 1,700 -856 -101.42%
Leunkwang Kim 817 1,647 -830 -101.59%
Kieran Muir 766 1,549 -783 -102.22%
Ben Leong 828 1,679 -851 -102.78%
Jack Harrison 813 1,650 -837 -102.95%
Jarin Todd 529 1,076 -547 -103.40%
Taewoo Kim(Feb1993) 625 1,272 -647 -103.52%
Galam Jeon 773 1,586 -813 -105.17%
Merrick Bremner 541 1,111 -570 -105.36%
Aaron Pike 484 994 -510 -105.37%
Jorge Campillo 117 241 -124 -105.98%
Travis Smyth 356 734 -378 -106.18%
Fabian Gomez 288 596 -308 -106.94%
Eirik Tage Johansen 643 1,334 -691 -107.47%
George McNeill 748 1,557 -809 -108.16%
Nick Flanagan 512 1,069 -557 -108.79%
David Kocher 326 683 -357 -109.51%
Robert Karlsson 775 1,638 -863 -111.35%
Jake Ian McLeod 582 1,231 -649 -111.51%
Md Siddikur Rahman 797 1,691 -894 -112.17%
Gavin Moynihan 794 1,687 -893 -112.47%
Innchoon Hwang 746 1,586 -840 -112.60%
Steven Brown 242 516 -274 -113.22%
Romain Wattel 607 1,300 -693 -114.17%
Francesco Molinari 112 240 -128 -114.29%
Danny Masrin 592 1,271 -679 -114.70%
John Oda 638 1,371 -733 -114.89%
Jim Herman 96 208 -112 -116.67%
Sarit Suwannarut 573 1,249 -676 -117.98%
Evan Harmeling 339 740 -401 -118.29%
Shamim Khan 656 1,433 -777 -118.45%
Adam Scott 21 46 -25 -119.05%
Pannakorn Uthaipas 712 1,563 -851 -119.52%
Tyrrell Hatton 10 22 -12 -120.00%
Scott Harrington 330 728 -398 -120.61%
Ernie Els 701 1,547 -846 -120.68%
Moritz Lampert 670 1,483 -813 -121.34%
Suradit Yongcharoenchai 373 827 -454 -121.72%
Brad Kennedy 158 351 -193 -122.15%
Cyril Bouniol 777 1,730 -953 -122.65%
Jiho Jung 671 1,494 -823 -122.65%
Vaughn Taylor 180 402 -222 -123.33%
Jonas Blixt 540 1,209 -669 -123.89%
Itthipat Buranatanyarat 580 1,302 -722 -124.48%
Rory McIlroy 4 9 -5 -125.00%
Joel Stalter 289 652 -363 -125.61%
Chris Stroud 381 862 -481 -126.25%
Shawn Stefani 528 1,200 -672 -127.27%
Patrick Reed 11 25 -14 -127.27%
Ben Stow 395 900 -505 -127.85%
Lorenzo Gagli 370 846 -476 -128.65%
Adam Long 62 142 -80 -129.03%
Philip Eriksson 495 1,135 -640 -129.29%
Ryuji Masaoka 696 1,596 -900 -129.31%
Darren Beck 622 1,433 -811 -130.39%
Cormac Sharvin 389 898 -509 -130.85%
Oscar Lengden 291 672 -381 -130.93%
John Chin 383 890 -507 -132.38%
Justin Thomas 3 7 -4 -133.33%
Miguel Angel Carballo 489 1,146 -657 -134.36%
Tommy Fleetwood 17 40 -23 -135.29%
Danthai Boonma 556 1,311 -755 -135.79%
Denzel Ieremia 539 1,276 -737 -136.73%
Jamie Arnold 624 1,481 -857 -137.34%
Hosung Tora San Choi 380 902 -522 -137.37%
Kosuke Hamamoto 327 779 -452 -138.23%
Andy Sullivan 58 140 -82 -141.38%
J.T. Poston 72 174 -102 -141.67%
Ajeetesh Sandhu 486 1,178 -692 -142.39%
Robby Shelton IV 175 429 -254 -145.14%
Nate Lashley 119 294 -175 -147.06%
Jeunghun Wang 337 835 -498 -147.77%
D.J. Trahan 447 1,110 -663 -148.32%
Josh Younger 402 1,002 -600 -149.25%
Andres Romero 563 1,407 -844 -149.91%
Naoki Sekito 359 901 -542 -150.97%
Jazz Janewattananond 88 221 -133 -151.14%
Romain Langasque 124 312 -188 -151.61%
Richard Sterne 321 812 -491 -152.96%
Victor Perez 32 81 -49 -153.13%
Tyler Duncan(Jul1989) 146 372 -226 -154.79%
Gavin Green 191 487 -296 -154.97%
Sebastian Cappelen 406 1,041 -635 -156.40%
Kwanchai Tannin 480 1,232 -752 -156.67%
Rory Hie 632 1,631 -999 -158.07%
Yoshinori Fujimoto 631 1,643 -1,012 -160.38%
Sebastian Heisele 207 539 -332 -160.39%
Jack Singh Brar 432 1,128 -696 -161.11%
Edoardo Lipparelli 650 1,699 -1,049 -161.38%
Micah Lauren Shin 616 1,621 -1,005 -163.15%
Brendon Todd 47 127 -80 -170.21%
Chang Wei Lun 546 1,486 -940 -172.16%
Robin Roussel 317 869 -552 -174.13%
Haotong Li 167 460 -293 -175.45%
Henrik Stenson 65 182 -117 -180.00%
Hyungjoon Lee 614 1,724 -1,110 -180.78%
Augusto Nunez 375 1,057 -682 -181.87%
Gregory Havret 531 1,507 -976 -183.80%
Sanghee Lee 572 1,629 -1,057 -184.79%
Doc Redman 89 254 -165 -185.39%
Jason Day 43 123 -80 -186.05%
Hiroyuki Fujita 316 934 -618 -195.57%
Gary Woodland 39 117 -78 -200.00%
Dustin Johnson 1 3 -2 -200.00%
Eddie Pepperell 129 394 -265 -205.43%
Soomin Lee 295 905 -610 -206.78%
Matt Kuchar 37 114 -77 -208.11%
Pavit Tangkamolprasert 270 837 -567 -210.00%
Matthew Griffin 520 1,621 -1,101 -211.73%
Miguel Tabuena 437 1,366 -929 -212.59%
Joel Sjoholm 367 1,150 -783 -213.35%
Gunn Charoenkul 160 507 -347 -216.88%
Benjamin Hebert 135 434 -299 -221.48%
Jose-Filipe Lima 519 1,686 -1,167 -224.86%
Kristoffer Ventura 176 572 -396 -225.00%
K.T. Kim 334 1,093 -759 -227.25%
J.B. Holmes 235 775 -540 -229.79%
Sami Valimaki 69 228 -159 -230.43%
Andrew Dodt 306 1,017 -711 -232.35%
Zhang Xinjun 181 608 -427 -235.91%
Matt Every 475 1,617 -1,142 -240.42%
Bud Cauley 173 595 -422 -243.93%
Chez Reavie 56 197 -141 -251.79%
Zack Sucher 320 1,154 -834 -260.63%
Zac Blair 305 1,123 -818 -268.20%
Jim Furyk 205 762 -557 -271.71%
Toshinori Muto 413 1,547 -1,134 -274.58%
Byeong Hun An 75 287 -212 -282.67%
Marcus Kinhult 116 452 -336 -289.66%
Sunghoon Kang 86 341 -255 -296.51%
Graeme McDowell 80 326 -246 -307.50%
Tom Lewis 73 298 -225 -308.22%
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 104 426 -322 -309.62%
Brendan Jones 366 1,501 -1,135 -310.11%
Paul Waring(Feb1985) 137 589 -452 -329.93%
Webb Simpson 6 27 -21 -350.00%
Andrea Pavan 249 1,609 -1,360 -546.18%
Junggon Hwang 174 1,127 -953 -547.70%
Tiger Woods 41 566 -525 -1280.49%

More articles like this
Golf Central

Ranking the top 15 golf shots in 2021

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Ranking the top golf shots of '21, from Phil Mickelson's bunker hole-out at the PGA to Nelly's near-albatross at the Women's PGA.
News & Opinion

Top breakthroughs: Majors for Rahm, Korda

BY Brentley Romine  — 

From Jon Rahm and Nelly Korda each getting their first major to Japan's magical year, here are the most memorable golf breakthroughs of 2021.

Graphic/Image: Getty Images
Golf Central

Toughest composite course on PGA Tour in '21

BY Brentley Romine  — 

A look at the fictional "TPC Impossible," a composite course of the most difficult holes, by number, on the PGA Tour in 2021.