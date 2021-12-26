OWGR movement: Who rose, who fell in world rankings in 2021

Using the Official World Golf Ranking, it's easy to quantify which players had good years and which players had, well, not-so-good years.

Jordan Spieth was among the former group in 2021, snapping a lengthy victory drought and returning to the upper echelon of the men's game. On the other end, players such as Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar dropped significantly. Tiger Woods also experienced a sharp world-rankings fall, though his decline was due to a serious car accident in February that required extensive surgery to his right leg and kept him from logging an official world-ranked tournament round all year.

Here is a closer look at some notable names who either rose or fell in the OWGR this year, plus breakdown of every players' movement in the world rankings from the end of 2020 to now:

RISING...

Jordan Spieth

+68 | No. 82 to No. 14 (82.93%)

After ascending to No. 1 in the world and winning three major championships before his 24th birthday, Spieth struggled mightily the past few years, especially in 2020 when he posted just two top-10s. He dropped to No. 92 in the world rankings earlier this year, and despite strong weeks in Phoenix, Pebble Beach and Los Angeles, he failed to qualify for his first WGC since he first became eligible for the limited-field championships.

“For me, it really stung when I missed the World Golf Championship,” Spieth recalled. “There was a tournament being played that week, that I was healthy and could play in, and just didn't have a spot in the tournament; that kind of hit me.”

But Spieth kept building momentum and returned to the winner’s circle for the first time since capturing the 2017 Open Championship by winning the Valero Texas Open the week prior to the Masters. He then tied for third at Augusta National and added two more runner-up finishes this year to qualify for a fourth straight U.S. Ryder Cup team. He still didn’t drive it well, ranking No. 135 in strokes gained: off-the-tee, but he returned to the top 50 in both strokes gained: approach and strokes gained: putting.

“I think I've learned a lot of patience,” Spieth said. “I probably spent a year of struggling where I was forcing a lot of things, and it just made it worse. But it was just kind of hard not to force it because I just wanted to be back to playing good golf so quickly.”

Sam Burns

+143 | No. 154 to No. 11 (92.86%)

The 25-year-old LSU product broke out in a big way this year, winning twice and vaulting to just outside the top 10 in the world rankings. In addition to victories at the Valspar Championship and Sanderson Farms Championship, Burns led or co-led after eight non-final rounds in 2021.

“Having those experiences around the lead, I think those were really important for me, and I learned a lot,” Burns said after his Sanderson win. “Having that under my belt today, that experience was definitely helpful, and coming down the stretch I felt a lot different than I have in the past, and not necessarily more confident, but just in a better state of mind and thinking process was much better.”

While Burns was left off the U.S. Ryder Cup team this past September, he is certainly a favorite to debut for Team USA at next year’s Presidents Cup.

Min Woo Lee

+121 | No. 172 to No. 49 (71.51%)

After breaking through on the European Tour in early 2020 by winning the Vic Open, Lee was billed as Australia’s next big star on the world circuit. But then the pandemic hit, and Lee dropped outside the top 250 in the world by late June 2021.

“Been a frustrating time on the course for the past few months, but that’s unfortunately how it goes sometimes,” Lee said back in February after missing the cut at Pebble Beach, his sixth straight early exit from a tournament.

Once the 23-year-old Lee reached July, though, his fortunes turned in a big way. He tied for 17th at the Irish Open before winning the Scottish Open in a thrilling playoff with Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry. That victory rocketed Lee to No. 61 in the world. With three more top-10s to close his year, Lee closed his 2021 campaign with a top-50 ranking and his first Masters berth.

“Just looking back on the season, I played one major and missed the cut and didn't get to play any of the other majors,” Lee said, “but other than that, I've played amazing. … I'm going to tap myself on the shoulder and say I've had a really good season.”

Taylor Moore

+568 | No. 689 to No. 121 (82.44%)

Before earning his PGA Tour card for the first time this year, Moore spent four seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour. While he starred in the second half of the KFT’s super-season, winning once and adding 11 other top-10s, the 28-year-old Moore nearly had his career ended the season prior. He made just 12 starts on the KFT in 2019 after missing nearly four months after lung surgery. Moore suffered a collapsed lung, which was later attributed to a condition called spontaneous pneumothorax.

Moore nearly dropped out of the top 1,000 in the world rankings that year. Now, he’s closing in on the top 100 on the heels of three top-25s to open his first Tour season.

“I think potentially with where my game was and where I was at mentally, I could have gotten my Tour card earlier, but I could have also been back on the Korn Ferry Tour in a year or two,” Moore said. “But I think with where I’m at now and where my game is, I think I’m going to be on Tour for however long my career lasts.”

Ricardo Gouveia

+850 | No. 996 to No. 146 (85.34%)

Gouveia burst onto the scene in 2015, winning twice and posting five other top-3s on the Challenge Tour. He’d finish the year at No. 83 in the world and was part of the European Ryder Cup team conversation as 2016 began. By 2019, however, he had lost his European Tour card, and last year he dropped out of the top 1,000 in the OWGR. He also lost his grandfather in 2020.

But the 30-year-old Portugal native bounced back on the Challenge Tour this year, winning twice and finishing second on the tour’s Order of Merit to return to what is now called the DP World Tour.

“It’s not been an easy road to get here,” Gouveia told Tennis World USA in November. “I’ve definitely come a long way since I lost my card in 2019. Back then, I was in a really bad place mentally and with my game, and it was hard because I always felt that being on the main tour was where I belonged. It took some time for me to reset to get my game back to where I knew it could be, and I’m grateful to have come through the other side of that and now be back playing at the highest level.”

Seamus Power

+357 | No. 429 to No. 72 (83.22%)

What a difference a few months can make. Power was in danger of dropping out of the top 500 in the world rankings last March and he entered last July ranked No. 159 in FedExCup points. However, the 34-year-old Irishman posted three straight top-10s in July, including his first career PGA Tour victory at the Barbasol Championship, to change the trajectory of his career.

“I probably have to take three days to kind of figure out some goals,” Power said after his Barbasol win. “Probably two months ago, just to get into the playoffs I would have been absolutely over the moon.”

Power, the Tour’s co-leader in par-4 scoring last season along with Patrick Cantlay, now finds himself firmly inside the top 100 of the OWGR after a fall in which he tallied four top-25 finishes, including a T-4 at the RSM Classic.

Bo Van Pelt

+1,501 | No. 1,894 to No. 393 (79.25%)

Van Pelt thought his career was done. He tore his right shoulder labrum in late 2015 while lifting his child’s backpack from the back seat to the front seat of his car and logged just three starts in the next three years as he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, underwent three shoulder surgeries and had a rib removed. “I didn't play 18 holes for over three years,” Van Pelt said.

Van Pelt returned two years ago, and last season he competed on a career money exemption. At age 46, he tied for second at Congaree in June and earned enough points to finish inside the top 150 on the FedExCup list, keeping some limited status for this season.

“I'm trying to keep my job and trying to stay out here until I turn 50,” Van Pelt said earlier this year.

Nicolai Hojgaard

+434 | No. 527 to No. 93 (82.35%)

The 20-year-old followed his twin, Rasmus, into the world’s top 100 this month after ending his European Tour season with back-to-back top-4s. Nicolai also picked up his first European Tour victory this year at the Italian Open, which came a week after Rasmus notched his third career win on the tour.

Marcus Helligkilde

+566 | No. 646 to No. 80 (87.62%)

The 25-year-old Dane contended at a prolific rate this year, winning four times worldwide while adding three runner-up performances. Three of those victories came on the Challenge Tour, where Helligkilde won the points title to earn his European Tour promotion for the first time since turning pro in 2017.

Espen Kofstad

+883 | No. 1,201 to No. 318 (73.52%)

While Viktor Hovland may garner most of the headlines in his native Norway – and deservedly so – Hovland’s countryman, the 34-year-old Kofstad, had a notable year. Kofstad picked up his fourth career European Challenge Tour victory and added five more top-10s on the developmental circuit. He’s never been ranked higher in the OWGR than No. 180, which happened in 2012, but Kofstad is trending upward as 2022 approaches.

FALLING...

Tiger Woods

-525 | No. 41 to No. 566 (-1,280.49%)

While Woods’ competitive return at the PNC Championship was a remarkable feat considering that Woods was less than 10 months removed from a February car accident at badly injured his right leg, the 15-time major winner still maintains that he’s far from competing on the PGA Tour.

“I'm not at that level,” Woods after he and son, Charlie, finished runner-up in the family team event. “I can't compete against these guys right now, no. It's going to take a lot of work to get to where I feel like I can compete at these guys and be at a high level.”

That means that Woods’ world-rankings fall is surely not over. He ended 2019 ranked sixth in the world, last year at No. 41 and this year No. 566, which was the biggest percentage drop in men’s professional golf in the past 12 months. Before Woods made his latest comeback, in 2018, he fell as low as No. 1,199 in the world.

Matt Kuchar

-77 | No. 37 to No. 114 (-208.11%)

Kuchar got some airtime alongside Tiger Woods during the PNC Championship this month, but truth is, that was one of the few times we’ve seen Kuchar on weekend television this year. Other than a semifinal run at the WGC-Dell Match Play, Kuchar didn’t record a top-10 finish in 2021.

His putting dropped off significantly, going from sixth in strokes gained two seasons ago to No. 88 last season. But his ball-striking stats weren’t great, either, as Kuchar, to his detriment, got caught chasing distance.

“The COVID break, I figured this was my chance to pick up some speed,” he told Golf Digest this fall. “Did some stuff trying to do that and probably wasn't the right move. Tried some version of the Bryson route. I spent some of those months seeing if I could do it. Looking back, it probably was the thing where if I had to point a finger at one thing, that's where I went down the wrong path.”

Kuchar, 43, tied for 22nd that week at Mayakoba and fell out of the world’s top 100 for the first time since 2009.

Webb Simpson

-21 | No. 6 to No. 27 (-350%)

The 36-year-old Simpson took a step back in most of the major strokes-gained categories last season, including falling from sixth to 38th in strokes gained: approach. “My approaches to the greens in my career typically have been most consistent,” he told Golf Digest this summer. “That's been the weakest link this year.”

Simpson’s results suffered as a result, as he notched just five top-10s this year, his lowest total since 2016. He also missed qualifying for the U.S. Ryder Cup team for what would’ve been the fourth time in five editions.

Eddie Pepperell

-265 | No. 129 to No. 394 (-205.43%)

Three years removed from his two-win campaign in 2018, the 30-year-old Englishman has gone from top-35 player in the world to almost outside of the top 400. He played sparingly last year, in part because of the pandemic, and then didn’t record a top-10 finish this year.

And to top it all off: he lost his card.

“I’m knackered, I’m stressed and if I have another year like this one, I’ll certainly have some challenging decisions to make,” he told the Daily Mail last month. “Every round I’ve played, I feel like I’ve been banging my head against a brick wall.”

Pepperell, who will still have limited status on the DP World Tour next year, also lost his card in 2016 before regaining it the following season. He said his iron play has been the main culprit this year and that he recently returned to instructor Mike Walker “for about the eighth time.”

Graeme McDowell

-246 | No. 80 to No. 326 (-307.50%)

After winning in back-to-back years, in 2019 and ’20, McDowell went winless with just one top-10 finish worldwide to plummet to his worst world rank (No. 326) since his rookie year in 2002. However, the 42-year-old insists he’s not turning the page in his career.

Asked earlier this month if he would consider captaining the 2023 European Ryder Cup team, McDowell responded, “I think playing is my priority right now. I really don’t think I would have the time or the ability to give the captaincy 110% right now.”

McDowell hasn’t played on a Ryder Cup team since 2014. He’s been a vice captain in each of the past two editions.

“It goes without saying that I would love the opportunity to be Ryder Cup captain one day for Team Europe, but I just don’t think it’s the right time right now,” he added. “I think I am a little young and I have things that I want to achieve personally in my golf career, and you know, I still believe I can play in the team.”

Tom Lewis

-225 | No. 73 to No. 298 (-308.22%)

The 30-year-old Englishman and two-time European Tour winner finally established himself on the PGA Tour in 2019 after winning the Korn Ferry Tour Championship that year to earn his Tour card. However, after barely keeping his card last year (No. 123 in FedExCup points) thanks in large part to a T-2 at the WGC in Memphis, Lewis didn’t record a top-10 finish anywhere in 2021 and ended up losing his card.

He actually drove it well, ranking No. 22 in strokes gained: off-the-tee last season, but he wasn’t in the top 130 in any of the other three major strokes-gained categories.

“Obviously when your confidence is a little bit low it's easy to get down on yourself,” Lewis said earlier this year. “I've obviously focused a lot on my results, and I think I need to focus more on myself and the routines. I know it sounds a bit cliche but routines and getting in the rhythm and trying to build some conditions.”

Chez Reavie

-141 | No. 56 to No. 197 (-251.79%)

As Bryson DeChambeau continued to make distance gains, the already short-hitting Reavie lost a few yards last season. He ranked No. 190 on Tour at an average of just 281.9 yards off the tee. While he was second in accuracy, he still ranked outside the top 60 in strokes gained: off-the-tee. His putting got worse, too, as Reavie slid to No. 177 in strokes gained: putting. Both contributed to zero top-10s this year, as Reavie is on cusp of dropping out of the top 200 in the OWGR for the first time since 2015. He had reached as high as 26th in 2019.

Ben An

-212 | No. 75 to No. 287 (-282.67%)

When An finished seventh on Tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green, notched six top-10s, cracked the top 50 in the world and made the International Presidents Cup team two years ago, many figured the South Korean would soon follow with his first Tour victory. However, he’s done the opposite, ranked 94th in strokes gained: tee-to-green, posting one top-10 finish this year (back in January) and losing his Tour card.

Marcus Kinhult

-336 | No. 116 to No. 452 (-289.66%)

Few players had scarier years than Kinhult. The 25-year-old Swede, fresh off a 2020 campaign in which he cracked the top 100 in the OWGR, suffered a seizure in April while in a hotel in Spain. He was diagnosed with epilepsy and missed more than two months of action. He missed nine of 15 cuts after returning, though he did end his year with his best finish during that span, a T-24 at the Dubai Championship.

Sung Kang

-255 | No. 86 to No. 341 (-296.51%)

Kang struggled mightily across the board last season, ranking No. 193 on Tour in total strokes gained. In May, he attributed the issues to “technical problems” with his golf swing, but he’s still yet to notch a top-10 finish since a T-9 at Bay Hill in the final completed Tour event of 2020 before the pandemic suspended the season.

Complete ranking

A look at the Official World Golf Ranking movement of every golfer who finished 2021 with world-ranking points