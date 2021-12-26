OWGR movement: Who rose, who fell in world rankings in 2021

Using the Official World Golf Ranking, it's easy to quantify which players had good years and which players had, well, not-so-good years.
Jordan Spieth was among the former group in 2021, snapping a lengthy victory drought and returning to the upper echelon of the men's game. On the other end, players such as Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar dropped significantly. Tiger Woods also experienced a sharp world-rankings fall, though his decline was due to a serious car accident in February that required extensive surgery to his right leg and kept him from logging an official world-ranked tournament round all year.
Here is a closer look at some notable names who either rose or fell in the OWGR this year, plus breakdown of every players' movement in the world rankings from the end of 2020 to now:
RISING...
Jordan Spieth
+68 | No. 82 to No. 14 (82.93%)
After ascending to No. 1 in the world and winning three major championships before his 24th birthday, Spieth struggled mightily the past few years, especially in 2020 when he posted just two top-10s. He dropped to No. 92 in the world rankings earlier this year, and despite strong weeks in Phoenix, Pebble Beach and Los Angeles, he failed to qualify for his first WGC since he first became eligible for the limited-field championships.
“For me, it really stung when I missed the World Golf Championship,” Spieth recalled. “There was a tournament being played that week, that I was healthy and could play in, and just didn't have a spot in the tournament; that kind of hit me.”
But Spieth kept building momentum and returned to the winner’s circle for the first time since capturing the 2017 Open Championship by winning the Valero Texas Open the week prior to the Masters. He then tied for third at Augusta National and added two more runner-up finishes this year to qualify for a fourth straight U.S. Ryder Cup team. He still didn’t drive it well, ranking No. 135 in strokes gained: off-the-tee, but he returned to the top 50 in both strokes gained: approach and strokes gained: putting.
“I think I've learned a lot of patience,” Spieth said. “I probably spent a year of struggling where I was forcing a lot of things, and it just made it worse. But it was just kind of hard not to force it because I just wanted to be back to playing good golf so quickly.”
Sam Burns
+143 | No. 154 to No. 11 (92.86%)
The 25-year-old LSU product broke out in a big way this year, winning twice and vaulting to just outside the top 10 in the world rankings. In addition to victories at the Valspar Championship and Sanderson Farms Championship, Burns led or co-led after eight non-final rounds in 2021.
“Having those experiences around the lead, I think those were really important for me, and I learned a lot,” Burns said after his Sanderson win. “Having that under my belt today, that experience was definitely helpful, and coming down the stretch I felt a lot different than I have in the past, and not necessarily more confident, but just in a better state of mind and thinking process was much better.”
While Burns was left off the U.S. Ryder Cup team this past September, he is certainly a favorite to debut for Team USA at next year’s Presidents Cup.
Min Woo Lee
+121 | No. 172 to No. 49 (71.51%)
After breaking through on the European Tour in early 2020 by winning the Vic Open, Lee was billed as Australia’s next big star on the world circuit. But then the pandemic hit, and Lee dropped outside the top 250 in the world by late June 2021.
“Been a frustrating time on the course for the past few months, but that’s unfortunately how it goes sometimes,” Lee said back in February after missing the cut at Pebble Beach, his sixth straight early exit from a tournament.
Once the 23-year-old Lee reached July, though, his fortunes turned in a big way. He tied for 17th at the Irish Open before winning the Scottish Open in a thrilling playoff with Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry. That victory rocketed Lee to No. 61 in the world. With three more top-10s to close his year, Lee closed his 2021 campaign with a top-50 ranking and his first Masters berth.
“Just looking back on the season, I played one major and missed the cut and didn't get to play any of the other majors,” Lee said, “but other than that, I've played amazing. … I'm going to tap myself on the shoulder and say I've had a really good season.”
Taylor Moore
+568 | No. 689 to No. 121 (82.44%)
Before earning his PGA Tour card for the first time this year, Moore spent four seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour. While he starred in the second half of the KFT’s super-season, winning once and adding 11 other top-10s, the 28-year-old Moore nearly had his career ended the season prior. He made just 12 starts on the KFT in 2019 after missing nearly four months after lung surgery. Moore suffered a collapsed lung, which was later attributed to a condition called spontaneous pneumothorax.
Moore nearly dropped out of the top 1,000 in the world rankings that year. Now, he’s closing in on the top 100 on the heels of three top-25s to open his first Tour season.
“I think potentially with where my game was and where I was at mentally, I could have gotten my Tour card earlier, but I could have also been back on the Korn Ferry Tour in a year or two,” Moore said. “But I think with where I’m at now and where my game is, I think I’m going to be on Tour for however long my career lasts.”
Ricardo Gouveia
+850 | No. 996 to No. 146 (85.34%)
Gouveia burst onto the scene in 2015, winning twice and posting five other top-3s on the Challenge Tour. He’d finish the year at No. 83 in the world and was part of the European Ryder Cup team conversation as 2016 began. By 2019, however, he had lost his European Tour card, and last year he dropped out of the top 1,000 in the OWGR. He also lost his grandfather in 2020.
But the 30-year-old Portugal native bounced back on the Challenge Tour this year, winning twice and finishing second on the tour’s Order of Merit to return to what is now called the DP World Tour.
“It’s not been an easy road to get here,” Gouveia told Tennis World USA in November. “I’ve definitely come a long way since I lost my card in 2019. Back then, I was in a really bad place mentally and with my game, and it was hard because I always felt that being on the main tour was where I belonged. It took some time for me to reset to get my game back to where I knew it could be, and I’m grateful to have come through the other side of that and now be back playing at the highest level.”
Seamus Power
+357 | No. 429 to No. 72 (83.22%)
What a difference a few months can make. Power was in danger of dropping out of the top 500 in the world rankings last March and he entered last July ranked No. 159 in FedExCup points. However, the 34-year-old Irishman posted three straight top-10s in July, including his first career PGA Tour victory at the Barbasol Championship, to change the trajectory of his career.
“I probably have to take three days to kind of figure out some goals,” Power said after his Barbasol win. “Probably two months ago, just to get into the playoffs I would have been absolutely over the moon.”
Power, the Tour’s co-leader in par-4 scoring last season along with Patrick Cantlay, now finds himself firmly inside the top 100 of the OWGR after a fall in which he tallied four top-25 finishes, including a T-4 at the RSM Classic.
Bo Van Pelt
+1,501 | No. 1,894 to No. 393 (79.25%)
Van Pelt thought his career was done. He tore his right shoulder labrum in late 2015 while lifting his child’s backpack from the back seat to the front seat of his car and logged just three starts in the next three years as he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, underwent three shoulder surgeries and had a rib removed. “I didn't play 18 holes for over three years,” Van Pelt said.
Van Pelt returned two years ago, and last season he competed on a career money exemption. At age 46, he tied for second at Congaree in June and earned enough points to finish inside the top 150 on the FedExCup list, keeping some limited status for this season.
“I'm trying to keep my job and trying to stay out here until I turn 50,” Van Pelt said earlier this year.
Nicolai Hojgaard
+434 | No. 527 to No. 93 (82.35%)
The 20-year-old followed his twin, Rasmus, into the world’s top 100 this month after ending his European Tour season with back-to-back top-4s. Nicolai also picked up his first European Tour victory this year at the Italian Open, which came a week after Rasmus notched his third career win on the tour.
Marcus Helligkilde
+566 | No. 646 to No. 80 (87.62%)
The 25-year-old Dane contended at a prolific rate this year, winning four times worldwide while adding three runner-up performances. Three of those victories came on the Challenge Tour, where Helligkilde won the points title to earn his European Tour promotion for the first time since turning pro in 2017.
Espen Kofstad
+883 | No. 1,201 to No. 318 (73.52%)
While Viktor Hovland may garner most of the headlines in his native Norway – and deservedly so – Hovland’s countryman, the 34-year-old Kofstad, had a notable year. Kofstad picked up his fourth career European Challenge Tour victory and added five more top-10s on the developmental circuit. He’s never been ranked higher in the OWGR than No. 180, which happened in 2012, but Kofstad is trending upward as 2022 approaches.
FALLING...
Tiger Woods
-525 | No. 41 to No. 566 (-1,280.49%)
While Woods’ competitive return at the PNC Championship was a remarkable feat considering that Woods was less than 10 months removed from a February car accident at badly injured his right leg, the 15-time major winner still maintains that he’s far from competing on the PGA Tour.
“I'm not at that level,” Woods after he and son, Charlie, finished runner-up in the family team event. “I can't compete against these guys right now, no. It's going to take a lot of work to get to where I feel like I can compete at these guys and be at a high level.”
That means that Woods’ world-rankings fall is surely not over. He ended 2019 ranked sixth in the world, last year at No. 41 and this year No. 566, which was the biggest percentage drop in men’s professional golf in the past 12 months. Before Woods made his latest comeback, in 2018, he fell as low as No. 1,199 in the world.
Matt Kuchar
-77 | No. 37 to No. 114 (-208.11%)
Kuchar got some airtime alongside Tiger Woods during the PNC Championship this month, but truth is, that was one of the few times we’ve seen Kuchar on weekend television this year. Other than a semifinal run at the WGC-Dell Match Play, Kuchar didn’t record a top-10 finish in 2021.
His putting dropped off significantly, going from sixth in strokes gained two seasons ago to No. 88 last season. But his ball-striking stats weren’t great, either, as Kuchar, to his detriment, got caught chasing distance.
“The COVID break, I figured this was my chance to pick up some speed,” he told Golf Digest this fall. “Did some stuff trying to do that and probably wasn't the right move. Tried some version of the Bryson route. I spent some of those months seeing if I could do it. Looking back, it probably was the thing where if I had to point a finger at one thing, that's where I went down the wrong path.”
Kuchar, 43, tied for 22nd that week at Mayakoba and fell out of the world’s top 100 for the first time since 2009.
Webb Simpson
-21 | No. 6 to No. 27 (-350%)
The 36-year-old Simpson took a step back in most of the major strokes-gained categories last season, including falling from sixth to 38th in strokes gained: approach. “My approaches to the greens in my career typically have been most consistent,” he told Golf Digest this summer. “That's been the weakest link this year.”
Simpson’s results suffered as a result, as he notched just five top-10s this year, his lowest total since 2016. He also missed qualifying for the U.S. Ryder Cup team for what would’ve been the fourth time in five editions.
Eddie Pepperell
-265 | No. 129 to No. 394 (-205.43%)
Three years removed from his two-win campaign in 2018, the 30-year-old Englishman has gone from top-35 player in the world to almost outside of the top 400. He played sparingly last year, in part because of the pandemic, and then didn’t record a top-10 finish this year.
And to top it all off: he lost his card.
“I’m knackered, I’m stressed and if I have another year like this one, I’ll certainly have some challenging decisions to make,” he told the Daily Mail last month. “Every round I’ve played, I feel like I’ve been banging my head against a brick wall.”
Pepperell, who will still have limited status on the DP World Tour next year, also lost his card in 2016 before regaining it the following season. He said his iron play has been the main culprit this year and that he recently returned to instructor Mike Walker “for about the eighth time.”
Graeme McDowell
-246 | No. 80 to No. 326 (-307.50%)
After winning in back-to-back years, in 2019 and ’20, McDowell went winless with just one top-10 finish worldwide to plummet to his worst world rank (No. 326) since his rookie year in 2002. However, the 42-year-old insists he’s not turning the page in his career.
Asked earlier this month if he would consider captaining the 2023 European Ryder Cup team, McDowell responded, “I think playing is my priority right now. I really don’t think I would have the time or the ability to give the captaincy 110% right now.”
McDowell hasn’t played on a Ryder Cup team since 2014. He’s been a vice captain in each of the past two editions.
“It goes without saying that I would love the opportunity to be Ryder Cup captain one day for Team Europe, but I just don’t think it’s the right time right now,” he added. “I think I am a little young and I have things that I want to achieve personally in my golf career, and you know, I still believe I can play in the team.”
Tom Lewis
-225 | No. 73 to No. 298 (-308.22%)
The 30-year-old Englishman and two-time European Tour winner finally established himself on the PGA Tour in 2019 after winning the Korn Ferry Tour Championship that year to earn his Tour card. However, after barely keeping his card last year (No. 123 in FedExCup points) thanks in large part to a T-2 at the WGC in Memphis, Lewis didn’t record a top-10 finish anywhere in 2021 and ended up losing his card.
He actually drove it well, ranking No. 22 in strokes gained: off-the-tee last season, but he wasn’t in the top 130 in any of the other three major strokes-gained categories.
“Obviously when your confidence is a little bit low it's easy to get down on yourself,” Lewis said earlier this year. “I've obviously focused a lot on my results, and I think I need to focus more on myself and the routines. I know it sounds a bit cliche but routines and getting in the rhythm and trying to build some conditions.”
Chez Reavie
-141 | No. 56 to No. 197 (-251.79%)
As Bryson DeChambeau continued to make distance gains, the already short-hitting Reavie lost a few yards last season. He ranked No. 190 on Tour at an average of just 281.9 yards off the tee. While he was second in accuracy, he still ranked outside the top 60 in strokes gained: off-the-tee. His putting got worse, too, as Reavie slid to No. 177 in strokes gained: putting. Both contributed to zero top-10s this year, as Reavie is on cusp of dropping out of the top 200 in the OWGR for the first time since 2015. He had reached as high as 26th in 2019.
Ben An
-212 | No. 75 to No. 287 (-282.67%)
When An finished seventh on Tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green, notched six top-10s, cracked the top 50 in the world and made the International Presidents Cup team two years ago, many figured the South Korean would soon follow with his first Tour victory. However, he’s done the opposite, ranked 94th in strokes gained: tee-to-green, posting one top-10 finish this year (back in January) and losing his Tour card.
Marcus Kinhult
-336 | No. 116 to No. 452 (-289.66%)
Few players had scarier years than Kinhult. The 25-year-old Swede, fresh off a 2020 campaign in which he cracked the top 100 in the OWGR, suffered a seizure in April while in a hotel in Spain. He was diagnosed with epilepsy and missed more than two months of action. He missed nine of 15 cuts after returning, though he did end his year with his best finish during that span, a T-24 at the Dubai Championship.
Sung Kang
-255 | No. 86 to No. 341 (-296.51%)
Kang struggled mightily across the board last season, ranking No. 193 on Tour in total strokes gained. In May, he attributed the issues to “technical problems” with his golf swing, but he’s still yet to notch a top-10 finish since a T-9 at Bay Hill in the final completed Tour event of 2020 before the pandemic suspended the season.
Complete ranking
A look at the Official World Golf Ranking movement of every golfer who finished 2021 with world-ranking points
|Player
|End '20
|End '21
|Change
|%Change
|Sam Burns
|154
|11
|143
|92.86%
|Naoyuki Kataoka
|1,894
|171
|1,723
|90.97%
|Kristoffer Broberg
|1,894
|200
|1,694
|89.44%
|Marcus Helligkilde
|646
|80
|566
|87.62%
|Matthias Schmid
|1,894
|253
|1,641
|86.64%
|Ricardo Gouveia
|996
|146
|850
|85.34%
|Ryo Hisatsune
|1,894
|285
|1,609
|84.95%
|Yannik Paul
|1,894
|290
|1,604
|84.69%
|Seamus Power
|429
|72
|357
|83.22%
|Jordan Spieth
|82
|14
|68
|82.93%
|Daniel Gavins
|995
|173
|822
|82.61%
|Taylor Moore
|689
|121
|568
|82.44%
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|527
|93
|434
|82.35%
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|1,142
|212
|930
|81.44%
|Yusaku Miyazato
|1,183
|224
|959
|81.07%
|Yuki Furukawa
|1,894
|377
|1,517
|80.10%
|Bo Van Pelt
|1,894
|393
|1,501
|79.25%
|Kristof Ulenaers
|1,894
|399
|1,495
|78.93%
|Yuta Uetake
|1,547
|327
|1,220
|78.86%
|Chase Hanna
|1,191
|271
|920
|77.25%
|Younghan Song
|1,845
|424
|1,421
|77.02%
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|272
|63
|209
|76.84%
|Stuart MacDonald
|1,894
|458
|1,436
|75.82%
|Ian Snyman
|1,894
|461
|1,433
|75.66%
|Taylor Dickson
|1,894
|465
|1,429
|75.45%
|David Skinns
|971
|239
|732
|75.39%
|Ye Wocheng
|1,894
|474
|1,420
|74.97%
|Denwit David Boriboonsub
|1,894
|477
|1,417
|74.82%
|Oliver Bekker
|623
|159
|464
|74.48%
|Espen Kofstad
|1,201
|318
|883
|73.52%
|Luke Brown(June1998)
|1,326
|353
|973
|73.38%
|Cameron Young
|501
|134
|367
|73.25%
|Daniel Hillier
|950
|258
|692
|72.84%
|Vincent Norrman
|1,894
|515
|1,379
|72.81%
|Dongeun Kim
|1,894
|521
|1,373
|72.49%
|Corey Shaun
|1,894
|525
|1,369
|72.28%
|Tadahiro Takayama
|1,278
|355
|923
|72.22%
|Santiago Tarrio Ben
|358
|100
|258
|72.07%
|Min Woo Lee
|172
|49
|123
|71.51%
|Collin Morikawa
|7
|2
|5
|71.43%
|Frederic LaCroix
|750
|216
|534
|71.20%
|Azuma Yano
|1,468
|423
|1,045
|71.19%
|Rupert Kaminski
|1,894
|551
|1,343
|70.91%
|Jesper Kennegard
|1,223
|356
|867
|70.89%
|Kenshiro Ikegami
|1,894
|552
|1,342
|70.86%
|Hayden Buckley
|576
|168
|408
|70.83%
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|239
|70
|169
|70.71%
|Kaito Onishi
|1,894
|558
|1,336
|70.54%
|Taehoon Ok
|1,894
|562
|1,332
|70.33%
|Shun Yat Hak
|1,155
|346
|809
|70.04%
|Bjorn Akesson
|1,894
|571
|1,323
|69.85%
|Jay Choi
|1,435
|435
|1,000
|69.69%
|Lyle Rowe
|1,439
|439
|1,000
|69.49%
|Dermot McElroy
|1,894
|584
|1,310
|69.17%
|Jerome Lando-Casanova
|1,888
|586
|1,302
|68.96%
|Sahith Theegala
|1,214
|381
|833
|68.62%
|Marcel Siem
|634
|202
|432
|68.14%
|Guillermo Mito Pereira
|307
|98
|209
|68.08%
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|654
|211
|443
|67.74%
|Michael Hoey
|1,620
|523
|1,097
|67.72%
|Thanyakon Khrongpha
|1,390
|449
|941
|67.70%
|Sebastian Petersen
|1,894
|618
|1,276
|67.37%
|Taichi Nabetani
|1,868
|610
|1,258
|67.34%
|Bongsub Kim
|1,894
|620
|1,274
|67.27%
|Robert Foley
|1,894
|621
|1,273
|67.21%
|Ryuichi Oiwa
|674
|225
|449
|66.62%
|Ryutaro Nagano
|779
|262
|517
|66.37%
|CJ du Plessis
|1,503
|506
|997
|66.33%
|Alan Wagner
|1,894
|645
|1,249
|65.95%
|Blake Windred
|999
|342
|657
|65.77%
|R. Chantananuwat(Am)
|1,894
|651
|1,243
|65.63%
|Cameron Davis
|229
|79
|150
|65.50%
|Erhard Lambrechts
|1,894
|657
|1,237
|65.31%
|Yongjun Bae
|1,894
|659
|1,235
|65.21%
|Niall Kearney
|1,264
|440
|824
|65.19%
|Max Homa
|100
|35
|65
|65.00%
|Bryden MacPherson
|1,190
|422
|768
|64.54%
|Mathieu Decottignies Lafon
|1,496
|531
|965
|64.51%
|Jeppe Kristian Andersen
|1,894
|674
|1,220
|64.41%
|Chris Kirk
|265
|95
|170
|64.15%
|Louis Albertse
|1,104
|397
|707
|64.04%
|Slade Pickering
|1,894
|682
|1,212
|63.99%
|Frederik Schott
|1,894
|684
|1,210
|63.89%
|Eunshin Park
|1,184
|428
|756
|63.85%
|Adam Svensson
|500
|181
|319
|63.80%
|Tomas Melo Gouveia
|1,894
|686
|1,208
|63.78%
|Daniel Brown(Oct1994)
|1,894
|689
|1,205
|63.62%
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|1,894
|695
|1,199
|63.31%
|Niklas Regner
|1,532
|563
|969
|63.25%
|Junya Kameshiro
|1,449
|533
|916
|63.22%
|Dean Burmester
|182
|67
|115
|63.19%
|Tomohiro Ishizaka
|525
|194
|331
|63.05%
|Jaco Prinsloo
|736
|274
|462
|62.77%
|Hiroki Abe
|1,894
|708
|1,186
|62.62%
|Kramer Hickok
|361
|136
|225
|62.33%
|Peter Launer Baek
|1,894
|714
|1,180
|62.30%
|Chris Feldborg Nielsen
|923
|348
|575
|62.30%
|Jeremy Gandon
|1,894
|717
|1,177
|62.14%
|Alex Smalley
|842
|321
|521
|61.88%
|Guntaek Koh
|1,894
|723
|1,171
|61.83%
|Stewart Cink
|138
|53
|85
|61.59%
|Jhonattan Vegas
|216
|83
|133
|61.57%
|Richard Bland
|192
|74
|118
|61.46%
|Scottie Scheffler
|31
|12
|19
|61.29%
|Johannes Veerman
|263
|103
|160
|60.84%
|Julien Brun
|310
|122
|188
|60.65%
|Samuel Stevens
|1,560
|616
|944
|60.51%
|Talor Gooch
|81
|32
|49
|60.49%
|Chen Guxin
|1,115
|442
|673
|60.36%
|Ding Wenyi(Am)
|958
|386
|572
|59.71%
|Taiko Nishiyama
|1,894
|768
|1,126
|59.45%
|Takumi Kanaya
|123
|50
|73
|59.35%
|John Augenstein
|1,229
|500
|729
|59.32%
|Dodge Kemmer
|1,894
|771
|1,123
|59.29%
|Shunsuke Sonoda
|1,845
|758
|1,087
|58.92%
|Andrew Yun
|1,412
|585
|827
|58.57%
|Philip Knowles
|1,894
|785
|1,109
|58.55%
|Maverick McNealy
|166
|69
|97
|58.43%
|Keita Nakajima(Am)
|482
|201
|281
|58.30%
|Joshua Creel
|676
|283
|393
|58.14%
|Therion Nel
|1,894
|793
|1,101
|58.13%
|Sam Saunders(Mar1992)
|1,894
|794
|1,100
|58.08%
|Stuart Manley
|1,207
|508
|699
|57.91%
|Timo Vahlenkamp
|1,894
|798
|1,096
|57.87%
|Nicolai Tinning
|1,145
|485
|660
|57.64%
|David Ravetto
|1,894
|804
|1,090
|57.55%
|Matteo Manassero
|916
|389
|527
|57.53%
|Benjamin Cook
|1,894
|808
|1,086
|57.34%
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|579
|248
|331
|57.17%
|Sanghun Shin
|1,146
|491
|655
|57.16%
|Zhang Jin
|1,449
|628
|821
|56.66%
|Guido Migliozzi
|203
|88
|115
|56.65%
|Alex Kang
|1,894
|822
|1,072
|56.60%
|Andrew Evans
|1,780
|774
|1,006
|56.52%
|KIM Bael Jun
|1,894
|832
|1,062
|56.07%
|Hugo Leon
|554
|244
|310
|55.96%
|Elvis Smylie
|1,588
|701
|887
|55.86%
|Dylan Mostert
|1,316
|581
|735
|55.85%
|Patrick Cantlay
|9
|4
|5
|55.56%
|Chen Zihao(Sept1996)
|1,894
|848
|1,046
|55.23%
|C. Dejpiratanamongkol
|1,894
|854
|1,040
|54.91%
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|275
|124
|151
|54.91%
|Tag Ridings
|1,037
|471
|566
|54.58%
|Louis Oosthuizen
|22
|10
|12
|54.55%
|Yusuke Sakamoto
|1,894
|868
|1,026
|54.17%
|Brad Miller
|1,608
|738
|870
|54.10%
|Sachin Baisoya
|1,858
|858
|1,000
|53.82%
|Alejandro Canizares
|673
|311
|362
|53.79%
|Nicolai Nohr Madsen
|1,540
|712
|828
|53.77%
|Harris English
|28
|13
|15
|53.57%
|Jack South
|1,894
|882
|1,012
|53.43%
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|1,358
|633
|725
|53.39%
|Tomoyasu Sugiyama
|521
|243
|278
|53.36%
|Alexander Bjork
|285
|133
|152
|53.33%
|Tobias Eden
|1,663
|777
|886
|53.28%
|Taeho Kim
|1,741
|816
|925
|53.13%
|Hongtaek Kim
|1,191
|559
|632
|53.06%
|Elis Sv√§rd
|1,894
|891
|1,003
|52.96%
|Matthew Oshrine
|1,894
|892
|1,002
|52.90%
|Joseph Dean
|1,768
|833
|935
|52.88%
|Luo Xuewen
|1,250
|590
|660
|52.80%
|Joe Brooks
|1,894
|894
|1,000
|52.80%
|Matias Honkala
|1,516
|716
|800
|52.77%
|Simon Thornton
|1,894
|895
|999
|52.75%
|Johannes Axell
|1,894
|895
|999
|52.75%
|Jovan Rebula
|1,821
|861
|960
|52.72%
|Pontus Nyholm
|1,894
|903
|991
|52.32%
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|467
|223
|244
|52.25%
|Austin Smotherman
|691
|330
|361
|52.24%
|Yoseop Seo
|628
|300
|328
|52.23%
|Mitch Waite
|987
|472
|515
|52.18%
|Juvic Pagunsan
|630
|302
|328
|52.06%
|Tomoyo Ikemura
|481
|231
|250
|51.98%
|Xue Han
|1,894
|911
|983
|51.90%
|Jack Yule
|1,894
|914
|980
|51.74%
|Niclas Hellberg
|1,894
|914
|980
|51.74%
|Jesper Svensson(Mar1996)
|755
|365
|390
|51.66%
|Keith Mitchell
|184
|89
|95
|51.63%
|Conner Godsey
|1,191
|580
|611
|51.30%
|Keagan Thomas
|1,270
|619
|651
|51.26%
|Kunihiro Kamii
|664
|324
|340
|51.20%
|Tristen Strydom
|894
|437
|457
|51.12%
|Petr Valasek
|1,894
|926
|968
|51.11%
|Nathan Kimsey
|1,428
|699
|729
|51.05%
|Akihiro Narutomi
|1,894
|931
|963
|50.84%
|Grant Forrest
|319
|157
|162
|50.78%
|James Kamte
|1,894
|933
|961
|50.74%
|Yeongsu Kim
|953
|470
|483
|50.68%
|A.J. Crouch
|1,894
|935
|959
|50.63%
|Natipong Srithong
|1,458
|720
|738
|50.62%
|Luke Schniederjans
|1,894
|937
|957
|50.53%
|Cameron Tringale
|103
|51
|52
|50.49%
|Gregory Mckay
|1,894
|943
|951
|50.21%
|Alejandro Del Rey
|806
|402
|404
|50.12%
|Zander Lui Rivas
|1,894
|946
|948
|50.05%
|Marcel Schneider
|340
|170
|170
|50.00%
|Daniel van Tonder
|152
|76
|76
|50.00%
|Phil Mickelson
|66
|33
|33
|50.00%
|Jon Rahm
|2
|1
|1
|50.00%
|Joseph Harrison
|1,894
|948
|946
|49.95%
|Todd Sinnott
|1,894
|951
|943
|49.79%
|Adam Blomme
|1,107
|556
|551
|49.77%
|Giovanni Manzoni(Am)
|1,894
|953
|941
|49.68%
|David Law
|818
|412
|406
|49.63%
|Shingo Ito
|1,894
|955
|939
|49.58%
|Chun-an Yu
|915
|463
|452
|49.40%
|Josh Hilleard
|1,724
|873
|851
|49.36%
|Joey Savoie
|1,894
|960
|934
|49.31%
|Felix Mory
|983
|499
|484
|49.24%
|Joel Girrbach
|1,839
|937
|902
|49.05%
|Maximilian Kieffer
|463
|236
|227
|49.03%
|Harry Goddard
|1,894
|969
|925
|48.84%
|Yosuke Tsukada
|807
|413
|394
|48.82%
|Calum Fyfe
|1,240
|636
|604
|48.71%
|Eric Sugimoto
|966
|496
|470
|48.65%
|Yuvraj Singh Sandhu
|983
|505
|478
|48.63%
|Hampus Bergman
|1,613
|829
|784
|48.61%
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|451
|232
|219
|48.56%
|Brent Grant
|1,063
|547
|516
|48.54%
|Gregorio De Leo
|1,894
|975
|919
|48.52%
|Chanat Sakulpolphaisan
|1,894
|978
|916
|48.36%
|Dean O'Riley
|1,894
|978
|916
|48.36%
|Rakhyun Cho
|1,894
|978
|916
|48.36%
|Harendra Gupta
|1,894
|978
|916
|48.36%
|Sajawat Sriprasit
|1,894
|978
|916
|48.36%
|Kartik Sharma
|1,894
|978
|916
|48.36%
|Chargng-Tai Sudsom
|1,894
|978
|916
|48.36%
|Scott Vincent
|211
|109
|102
|48.34%
|Seonghyeon Jeon(Mar1993)
|1,862
|966
|896
|48.12%
|Lasse Jensen
|653
|339
|314
|48.09%
|John Axelsen
|1,085
|564
|521
|48.02%
|Chris Wood
|1,611
|839
|772
|47.92%
|Charley Hoffman
|144
|75
|69
|47.92%
|Pieter Moolman
|876
|459
|417
|47.60%
|Charl Schwartzel
|206
|108
|98
|47.57%
|Yasunobu Fukunaga
|1,894
|995
|899
|47.47%
|Ayumi Kawamitsu
|1,894
|996
|898
|47.41%
|Alex Haindl
|854
|450
|404
|47.31%
|Brandon Hagy
|398
|210
|188
|47.24%
|Aaron Wise
|125
|66
|59
|47.20%
|Ryoma Iwai
|1,894
|1,001
|893
|47.15%
|Daisuke Yasumoto
|1,083
|573
|510
|47.09%
|Lukas Nemecz
|514
|272
|242
|47.08%
|David Lingmerth
|1,203
|637
|566
|47.05%
|Nicolai B. Kristensen
|981
|520
|461
|46.99%
|Amardeep Malik
|1,894
|1,005
|889
|46.94%
|Clement Berardo
|1,543
|822
|721
|46.73%
|Rafael Campos
|699
|373
|326
|46.64%
|Paul Margolis(Am)
|1,894
|1,011
|883
|46.62%
|Christopher Wood
|1,375
|735
|640
|46.55%
|Sebastian Eidaether Syr
|1,894
|1,013
|881
|46.52%
|Shintaro Kobayashi
|899
|481
|418
|46.50%
|Tain Lee
|1,894
|1,016
|878
|46.36%
|Jacopo Vecchi Fossa
|864
|464
|400
|46.30%
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|1,462
|786
|676
|46.24%
|Taiki Yoshida
|1,894
|1,020
|874
|46.15%
|Sean Lawrie
|1,894
|1,020
|874
|46.15%
|Yuta Ikeda(Dec1985)
|282
|152
|130
|46.10%
|Robert S Karlsson
|1,287
|694
|593
|46.08%
|Christiaan Burke(Am)
|1,275
|688
|587
|46.04%
|Branden Grace
|126
|68
|58
|46.03%
|Luca Filippi
|1,894
|1,024
|870
|45.93%
|Bradley Diggeden
|1,894
|1,024
|870
|45.93%
|Chen Peicheng(Am)
|1,894
|1,026
|868
|45.83%
|Jesper Hagborg Asp
|1,894
|1,027
|867
|45.78%
|Jonathan Thomson
|704
|382
|322
|45.74%
|Padraig Harrington
|304
|165
|139
|45.72%
|Kyle McClatchie
|972
|528
|444
|45.68%
|Austin Bautista
|1,894
|1,029
|865
|45.67%
|Angad Cheema
|1,522
|828
|694
|45.60%
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|1,060
|577
|483
|45.57%
|Siwoo Kim
|95
|52
|43
|45.26%
|Billy Horschel
|42
|23
|19
|45.24%
|Gian-Marco Petrozzi
|1,741
|955
|786
|45.15%
|Hennie Du Plessis
|399
|219
|180
|45.11%
|Stephan Jaeger
|234
|129
|105
|44.87%
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|1,039
|573
|466
|44.85%
|Manu Gandas
|1,096
|605
|491
|44.80%
|Junseok Lee
|953
|527
|426
|44.70%
|Javier Sainz
|1,894
|1,050
|844
|44.56%
|Riekus Nortje
|1,269
|706
|563
|44.37%
|Franck Medale
|1,692
|943
|749
|44.27%
|Bio Kim
|460
|257
|203
|44.13%
|Neil Schietekat
|374
|209
|165
|44.12%
|Shotaro Wada
|1,894
|1,060
|834
|44.03%
|Jorge Fernandez-Valdes
|886
|498
|388
|43.79%
|Yosuke Asaji
|341
|192
|149
|43.70%
|Sam Broadhurst
|1,894
|1,068
|826
|43.61%
|Minsu Kim(Apr1990)
|1,894
|1,069
|825
|43.56%
|Ronan Kleu(Am)
|1,894
|1,069
|825
|43.56%
|Jamie Lovemark
|892
|504
|388
|43.50%
|Hayden Griffiths
|1,824
|1,031
|793
|43.48%
|Khalin H Joshi
|903
|511
|392
|43.41%
|Luca Galliano
|1,561
|884
|677
|43.37%
|James Morrison
|420
|238
|182
|43.33%
|William McGirt
|1,894
|1,074
|820
|43.29%
|Nick Bachem
|1,004
|570
|434
|43.23%
|Alfie Plant
|715
|406
|309
|43.22%
|Peter Uihlein
|493
|280
|213
|43.20%
|Yu Morimoto
|1,894
|1,077
|817
|43.14%
|Riccardo Bregoli(Am)
|1,894
|1,077
|817
|43.14%
|Jeff Winther
|277
|158
|119
|42.96%
|Viktor Hovland
|14
|8
|6
|42.86%
|Yeunsub Kim
|1,894
|1,084
|810
|42.77%
|Stefano Pitoni
|1,894
|1,086
|808
|42.66%
|Alex Esmatges
|1,894
|1,086
|808
|42.66%
|Taisei Shimizu
|812
|466
|346
|42.61%
|Hideto Tanihara
|223
|128
|95
|42.60%
|Carter Jenkins
|1,671
|960
|711
|42.55%
|Austin Eckroat
|835
|480
|355
|42.51%
|Will Zalatoris
|59
|34
|25
|42.37%
|Heungchol Joo
|1,330
|769
|561
|42.18%
|Wilson Bateman
|1,894
|1,099
|795
|41.97%
|Filip Mruzek
|1,894
|1,102
|792
|41.82%
|Hank Lebioda
|328
|191
|137
|41.77%
|Ryo Katsumata
|1,366
|796
|570
|41.73%
|Jack Doherty
|1,894
|1,104
|790
|41.71%
|Jamie Rutherford
|1,054
|615
|439
|41.65%
|Lucas Herbert
|70
|41
|29
|41.43%
|Doug Ghim
|387
|227
|160
|41.34%
|Edoardo Molinari
|487
|286
|201
|41.27%
|Poom Pattaropong
|1,391
|818
|573
|41.19%
|Vincent Whaley
|454
|267
|187
|41.19%
|Corey Pereira
|1,894
|1,114
|780
|41.18%
|Christian Dahl
|1,894
|1,114
|780
|41.18%
|Paul McBride
|1,894
|1,116
|778
|41.08%
|Dongmin Lee
|1,016
|599
|417
|41.04%
|Emiliano Grillo
|156
|92
|64
|41.03%
|Kisang Lee
|1,486
|877
|609
|40.98%
|Michael Hollick
|1,894
|1,120
|774
|40.87%
|Dale Williamson
|1,894
|1,120
|774
|40.87%
|Seonghyeon Kim
|350
|207
|143
|40.86%
|Alessandro Noseda
|1,894
|1,124
|770
|40.65%
|Honey Baisoya
|1,353
|807
|546
|40.35%
|Doohwan Bang
|1,894
|1,131
|763
|40.29%
|Pierre Pineau
|1,550
|928
|622
|40.13%
|Junghwan Lee
|1,700
|1,019
|681
|40.06%
|Thomas Sloman
|1,209
|726
|483
|39.95%
|Ryan Lumsden
|757
|455
|302
|39.89%
|Tom McKibbin
|1,894
|1,140
|754
|39.81%
|Jared Harvey
|1,894
|1,141
|753
|39.76%
|Rourke Van der Spuy
|1,894
|1,141
|753
|39.76%
|Fumihiro Ebine
|1,441
|870
|571
|39.63%
|Algot Kleen(Am)
|1,894
|1,145
|749
|39.55%
|Heinrich Bruiners
|1,242
|751
|491
|39.53%
|Hayden Springer
|1,894
|1,147
|747
|39.44%
|Patton Kizzire
|236
|143
|93
|39.41%
|Brett Stegmaier
|1,448
|881
|567
|39.16%
|Peyton White
|1,894
|1,155
|739
|39.02%
|Stephen Franken
|872
|532
|340
|38.99%
|Dongmin Kim
|1,211
|739
|472
|38.98%
|Yuta Sugiura(Am)
|1,894
|1,157
|737
|38.91%
|He Zeming
|1,776
|1,085
|691
|38.91%
|J.J. Spaun
|476
|291
|185
|38.87%
|Takahiro Hataji
|731
|447
|284
|38.85%
|Yue Liu
|1,894
|1,165
|729
|38.49%
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|224
|138
|86
|38.39%
|Lucas Sapin
|1,894
|1,171
|723
|38.17%
|Joe Long
|1,894
|1,173
|721
|38.07%
|Nicolas Echavarria
|1,117
|692
|425
|38.05%
|Shen Nan-nan
|1,894
|1,174
|720
|38.01%
|August Thor Host
|1,894
|1,174
|720
|38.01%
|Chandler Phillips
|1,894
|1,177
|717
|37.86%
|Shingo Katayama
|609
|379
|230
|37.77%
|Paul Elissalde
|1,212
|755
|457
|37.71%
|Edgar Catherine
|1,404
|876
|528
|37.61%
|Maximilian Oelfke
|1,811
|1,134
|677
|37.38%
|Michael DeMorat
|1,758
|1,101
|657
|37.37%
|Rohan Blizard
|1,894
|1,188
|706
|37.28%
|Hiroshi Iwata
|266
|167
|99
|37.22%
|Jose M Olazabal
|1,894
|1,192
|702
|37.06%
|Mike Toorop
|1,894
|1,194
|700
|36.96%
|Yuki Inamori
|157
|99
|58
|36.94%
|Matthew Rushton
|1,715
|1,083
|632
|36.85%
|Jinjae Byun
|1,862
|1,176
|686
|36.84%
|Jim Knous
|1,105
|698
|407
|36.83%
|Patrick Newcomb
|989
|625
|364
|36.80%
|Jeongmin Park
|1,663
|1,052
|611
|36.74%
|Yoshitaka Takeya
|994
|629
|365
|36.72%
|Tom Gandy
|1,661
|1,052
|609
|36.66%
|Daniel Berna Manzanares
|1,449
|918
|531
|36.65%
|Zabastian De Jager
|1,894
|1,201
|693
|36.59%
|Nico Lang(Am)
|1,894
|1,202
|692
|36.54%
|Ryan Van Velzen
|1,033
|656
|377
|36.50%
|Nikhil Rama
|1,894
|1,204
|690
|36.43%
|Jacques de Villiers
|1,584
|1,007
|577
|36.43%
|Jeremy Paul
|1,436
|913
|523
|36.42%
|Paul Imondi
|1,532
|976
|556
|36.29%
|Erik Lindwall
|1,894
|1,207
|687
|36.27%
|Chad Ramey
|276
|176
|100
|36.23%
|Leonardo Rigamonti(Am)
|1,894
|1,208
|686
|36.22%
|Jongryeol Jeong
|1,894
|1,210
|684
|36.11%
|Andrew Novak
|471
|301
|170
|36.09%
|Anirban Lahiri
|435
|278
|157
|36.09%
|Yuta Kinoshita
|1,012
|647
|365
|36.07%
|Tomohiro Kondo
|1,184
|757
|427
|36.06%
|Keiichiro Fukabori
|1,894
|1,211
|683
|36.06%
|Oscar Fraustro
|1,501
|960
|541
|36.04%
|Sean O'Hair
|722
|462
|260
|36.01%
|Jeff Wright
|1,894
|1,213
|681
|35.96%
|George Woolgar
|1,894
|1,213
|681
|35.96%
|Albert Venter
|1,221
|782
|439
|35.95%
|Chan Shih-chang
|655
|420
|235
|35.88%
|Kevin Tway
|363
|233
|130
|35.81%
|Mitsumasa Tamura
|1,894
|1,217
|677
|35.74%
|Luca Cianchetti
|1,484
|955
|529
|35.65%
|Ludovico Addabbo
|1,894
|1,220
|674
|35.59%
|Jack Thompson
|875
|565
|310
|35.43%
|Konosuke Nakazato
|1,051
|679
|372
|35.39%
|Yuan Tian
|1,894
|1,225
|669
|35.32%
|Adam Schenk
|238
|154
|84
|35.29%
|Harry Hall
|403
|261
|142
|35.24%
|Nitithorn Thippong
|1,468
|952
|516
|35.15%
|Jack McDonald
|1,173
|763
|410
|34.95%
|Charlie Dann
|1,648
|1,072
|576
|34.95%
|Marcos Pastor
|1,894
|1,234
|660
|34.85%
|Todd Baek
|399
|260
|139
|34.84%
|Drew Nesbitt
|991
|646
|345
|34.81%
|Charles Huntzinger
|1,894
|1,236
|658
|34.74%
|Timothy Kelly
|1,894
|1,236
|658
|34.74%
|Christiaan Maas(Am)
|1,894
|1,239
|655
|34.58%
|James Newton
|1,894
|1,243
|651
|34.37%
|Shivendra Sisodia
|1,894
|1,243
|651
|34.37%
|Michael Kim
|1,802
|1,186
|616
|34.18%
|Harrison Endycott
|937
|617
|320
|34.15%
|Ugo Coussaud
|754
|497
|257
|34.08%
|Keelan Van Wyk
|1,715
|1,132
|583
|33.99%
|Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij
|1,797
|1,188
|609
|33.89%
|Kyle Reifers
|921
|609
|312
|33.88%
|Robbie Lupini
|1,894
|1,253
|641
|33.84%
|Carlo Heunis
|1,894
|1,255
|639
|33.74%
|He Shaocai
|1,894
|1,256
|638
|33.69%
|Sean Crocker
|217
|144
|73
|33.64%
|Nacho Elvira
|473
|314
|159
|33.62%
|Keegan Bradley
|131
|87
|44
|33.59%
|Piya Sawangarunporn
|1,837
|1,221
|616
|33.53%
|Greyson Sigg
|233
|155
|78
|33.48%
|Hirotaka Ashizawa
|1,894
|1,260
|634
|33.47%
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|299
|199
|100
|33.44%
|Tomohiro Umeyama
|1,894
|1,262
|632
|33.37%
|August Lindvall
|1,894
|1,262
|632
|33.37%
|Zach Wright
|1,079
|719
|360
|33.36%
|Garrick Higgo
|90
|60
|30
|33.33%
|Jannik De Bruyn
|1,487
|993
|494
|33.22%
|Otto Van Buynder(Am)
|1,894
|1,265
|629
|33.21%
|Jordan Zunic
|1,119
|748
|371
|33.15%
|Jamie Donaldson
|169
|113
|56
|33.14%
|Andrew Alligood
|1,894
|1,267
|627
|33.10%
|Jake Scott
|1,894
|1,267
|627
|33.10%
|Borja Virto Astudillo
|1,580
|1,057
|523
|33.10%
|Andreas Hillersborg Sorensen
|1,636
|1,095
|541
|33.07%
|Brian Harman
|91
|61
|30
|32.97%
|Isidro Benitez
|1,770
|1,188
|582
|32.88%
|Calum Hill(Nov1994)
|201
|135
|66
|32.84%
|Abhijit Singh Chadha
|1,167
|784
|383
|32.82%
|Kazuki Higa
|256
|172
|84
|32.81%
|Tyson Alexander
|607
|408
|199
|32.78%
|Theo Brizard(Am)
|1,894
|1,274
|620
|32.73%
|Davis Thompson
|1,543
|1,038
|505
|32.73%
|Keunho Lee
|1,894
|1,276
|618
|32.63%
|Maximilian Herrmann
|1,894
|1,279
|615
|32.47%
|Jason Scrivener
|219
|148
|71
|32.42%
|Shaun Norris
|108
|73
|35
|32.41%
|Morten Toft Hansen
|1,894
|1,281
|613
|32.37%
|Quade Cummins
|1,894
|1,282
|612
|32.31%
|Paul Peterson
|703
|476
|227
|32.29%
|Laurie Canter
|127
|86
|41
|32.28%
|Settee Prakongvech
|773
|524
|249
|32.21%
|Sam Locke
|1,894
|1,284
|610
|32.21%
|Trevor Fisher-Jr
|781
|530
|251
|32.14%
|Roger Sloan
|346
|235
|111
|32.08%
|Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
|1,164
|792
|372
|31.96%
|Oliver Suhr
|1,601
|1,091
|510
|31.86%
|Giwhan Kim
|1,894
|1,292
|602
|31.78%
|Billy Kennerly
|693
|473
|220
|31.75%
|Jack Davidson
|1,894
|1,294
|600
|31.68%
|Benedict Staben
|1,375
|940
|435
|31.64%
|Taeyoung Kang
|1,894
|1,295
|599
|31.63%
|Aaron Terrazas
|1,894
|1,296
|598
|31.57%
|Sebastian Wiis
|1,894
|1,296
|598
|31.57%
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|273
|187
|86
|31.50%
|Joseph Bramlett
|284
|195
|89
|31.34%
|Geonha Kim
|1,894
|1,302
|592
|31.26%
|Ryan Cole
|1,894
|1,302
|592
|31.26%
|Joaquin Niemann
|45
|31
|14
|31.11%
|Mathias Eggenberger
|1,561
|1,077
|484
|31.01%
|Josh Hart
|1,894
|1,308
|586
|30.94%
|Gary King
|1,894
|1,308
|586
|30.94%
|Nathan Barbieri
|1,375
|950
|425
|30.91%
|Ian Holt
|1,346
|932
|414
|30.76%
|Thriston Lawrence
|332
|230
|102
|30.72%
|Reece Samson
|1,894
|1,313
|581
|30.68%
|Yuichi Ohta
|1,894
|1,314
|580
|30.62%
|Troy Merritt
|151
|105
|46
|30.46%
|Matthew Cort
|1,894
|1,319
|575
|30.36%
|Hinrich Arkenau
|1,503
|1,047
|456
|30.34%
|John Parry
|1,197
|834
|363
|30.33%
|Conor O'Neil
|1,353
|943
|410
|30.30%
|Sangpil Yoon
|1,169
|817
|352
|30.11%
|Kyle Westmoreland
|1,894
|1,326
|568
|29.99%
|Taylor Carter
|1,894
|1,328
|566
|29.88%
|Ashley Chesters
|583
|409
|174
|29.85%
|Sarun Sirithon
|1,471
|1,033
|438
|29.78%
|Yuichi Teruya
|1,894
|1,331
|563
|29.73%
|Morten Orum Madsen
|1,462
|1,028
|434
|29.69%
|Gary Hurley
|1,894
|1,332
|562
|29.67%
|Joakim Wikstrom
|506
|356
|150
|29.64%
|Corey Conners
|54
|38
|16
|29.63%
|Thomas Forster
|1,894
|1,333
|561
|29.62%
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|362
|255
|107
|29.56%
|Spencer Levin
|1,479
|1,043
|436
|29.48%
|Yuki Takeuchi
|1,741
|1,228
|513
|29.47%
|Chen Yilong
|1,894
|1,339
|555
|29.30%
|James Nicholas
|1,393
|986
|407
|29.22%
|Naoto Takayanagi
|1,219
|863
|356
|29.20%
|Wanich Petcharit
|1,894
|1,341
|553
|29.20%
|Kammalas Namuangruk
|1,894
|1,341
|553
|29.20%
|Andrea Saracino
|1,894
|1,341
|553
|29.20%
|Keisuke Ozaki
|1,894
|1,341
|553
|29.20%
|Franklin Manchest
|1,894
|1,341
|553
|29.20%
|Justin De Los Santos
|1,005
|715
|290
|28.86%
|Stuart J. Smith
|1,857
|1,323
|534
|28.76%
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|1,894
|1,354
|540
|28.51%
|Akihiro Nitta
|1,894
|1,354
|540
|28.51%
|Eduard Rousaud
|748
|535
|213
|28.48%
|Tadeas Tetak(Am)
|1,894
|1,356
|538
|28.41%
|Joachim B Hansen
|148
|106
|42
|28.38%
|Tim Widing
|1,894
|1,357
|537
|28.35%
|Sven Maurits
|1,894
|1,358
|536
|28.30%
|Seohyun Yeom
|1,894
|1,358
|536
|28.30%
|Junhyung An
|1,894
|1,358
|536
|28.30%
|Christian Jacobsen
|1,894
|1,358
|536
|28.30%
|Alessandro Tadini
|1,702
|1,221
|481
|28.26%
|Hamish Brown
|1,739
|1,251
|488
|28.06%
|Zhou Ziqin(Am)
|1,894
|1,364
|530
|27.98%
|Ranjit Singh
|1,894
|1,364
|530
|27.98%
|Shunya Takeyasu
|1,218
|879
|339
|27.83%
|Dario Antonisse(Am)
|1,894
|1,367
|527
|27.82%
|Paul Maddy
|1,894
|1,367
|527
|27.82%
|Thanda Mavundla
|1,894
|1,367
|527
|27.82%
|Harold Varner III
|130
|94
|36
|27.69%
|Fredrik From
|1,618
|1,171
|447
|27.63%
|Alex Hietala
|1,894
|1,372
|522
|27.56%
|Broc Everett
|1,894
|1,373
|521
|27.51%
|Philip Bootsma
|1,684
|1,221
|463
|27.49%
|Wynand Dingle
|1,894
|1,375
|519
|27.40%
|Erik Barnes
|533
|387
|146
|27.39%
|John Lyras
|1,894
|1,376
|518
|27.35%
|Manuel Elvira
|1,219
|888
|331
|27.15%
|She Zihan
|1,894
|1,380
|514
|27.14%
|Michael Hirmer
|1,150
|838
|312
|27.13%
|David Borda Antonana
|1,489
|1,086
|403
|27.07%
|Fredrik Gustavsson
|1,894
|1,383
|511
|26.98%
|Makgetha Mazibuko
|1,894
|1,383
|511
|26.98%
|Mathias Dahl
|1,894
|1,383
|511
|26.98%
|Louis Dobbelaar
|1,894
|1,387
|507
|26.77%
|Tomofumi Ouchi
|1,753
|1,285
|468
|26.70%
|Jonathan Hodge
|1,894
|1,389
|505
|26.66%
|Jens Dantorp
|618
|454
|164
|26.54%
|Seth Reeves
|392
|288
|104
|26.53%
|Leo Johansson(Am)
|1,894
|1,392
|502
|26.50%
|Juan Carlos Benitez
|1,894
|1,392
|502
|26.50%
|Tuomas Salminen
|1,894
|1,395
|499
|26.35%
|Velten Meyer
|1,788
|1,319
|469
|26.23%
|David Carey
|1,200
|886
|314
|26.17%
|Sunit Chowrasia
|904
|668
|236
|26.11%
|Abraham Ancer
|23
|17
|6
|26.09%
|Keita Suzuki
|1,894
|1,401
|493
|26.03%
|Giacomo Fortini
|1,894
|1,401
|493
|26.03%
|Scott Strange
|1,432
|1,060
|372
|25.98%
|Ankur Chadha
|1,253
|928
|325
|25.94%
|Thomas Thurloway
|1,894
|1,404
|490
|25.87%
|Krittin Sunthornnon
|1,809
|1,341
|468
|25.87%
|Koichi Kitamura
|1,301
|965
|336
|25.83%
|Kazumasa Matsuda
|1,894
|1,407
|487
|25.71%
|Shubhankar Sharma
|370
|275
|95
|25.68%
|Gary Stal
|1,894
|1,409
|485
|25.61%
|Michael Kok
|1,445
|1,075
|370
|25.61%
|Travis Trace
|1,243
|925
|318
|25.58%
|Ben Schmidt
|1,894
|1,410
|484
|25.55%
|Cameron John
|1,339
|997
|342
|25.54%
|Sam Ryder
|318
|237
|81
|25.47%
|Tetsuji Hiratsuka
|1,894
|1,412
|482
|25.45%
|Mathis Pansart
|1,894
|1,412
|482
|25.45%
|Mateusz Gradecki
|839
|626
|213
|25.39%
|Joshua Grenville-Wood
|1,425
|1,064
|361
|25.33%
|Lukas Euler
|1,155
|864
|291
|25.19%
|Justin Harding
|159
|119
|40
|25.16%
|Cao Tommy Senshou
|1,894
|1,418
|476
|25.13%
|Cameron Phillips
|1,894
|1,418
|476
|25.13%
|Davey Porsius
|1,894
|1,418
|476
|25.13%
|Mikko Korhonen
|247
|185
|62
|25.10%
|Xander Schauffele
|8
|6
|2
|25.00%
|Estanislao Goya
|1,399
|1,050
|349
|24.95%
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|642
|482
|160
|24.92%
|Akira Kasahara(Am)
|1,894
|1,422
|472
|24.92%
|Masashi Hidaka
|1,880
|1,412
|468
|24.89%
|Peter Kuest
|1,894
|1,424
|470
|24.82%
|Ty Strafaci
|1,894
|1,424
|470
|24.82%
|Xiong Tianyi
|1,894
|1,427
|467
|24.66%
|Dongwon Kim
|1,894
|1,427
|467
|24.66%
|Jake Ayres
|1,894
|1,427
|467
|24.66%
|Alex Noren
|94
|71
|23
|24.47%
|Craig Howie
|414
|313
|101
|24.40%
|Katsumasa Miyamoto
|439
|332
|107
|24.37%
|Tom Whitney
|690
|522
|168
|24.35%
|Masatsugu Fujishima
|1,894
|1,435
|459
|24.23%
|Kosei Takeyama
|1,894
|1,435
|459
|24.23%
|Alexander Levy
|347
|263
|84
|24.21%
|Richard Joubert
|1,894
|1,438
|456
|24.08%
|Madalitso Muthiya
|1,334
|1,013
|321
|24.06%
|Dylan Meyer
|1,835
|1,395
|440
|23.98%
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|584
|444
|140
|23.97%
|Vaughn Van Deventer
|1,006
|766
|240
|23.86%
|Mikumu Horikawa
|193
|147
|46
|23.83%
|Nick Hardy
|441
|336
|105
|23.81%
|Kevin Na
|38
|29
|9
|23.68%
|Minchel Choi
|710
|543
|167
|23.52%
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|1,894
|1,449
|445
|23.50%
|Edoardo Giletta
|1,894
|1,449
|445
|23.50%
|Kevin Chun
|1,894
|1,452
|442
|23.34%
|Taehyun Kong
|1,894
|1,452
|442
|23.34%
|Hannes Ronneblad
|1,059
|813
|246
|23.23%
|Jason Kokrak
|26
|20
|6
|23.08%
|Victor Gebhard Osterby
|1,894
|1,457
|437
|23.07%
|Takaya Onoda
|859
|661
|198
|23.05%
|John Huh
|369
|284
|85
|23.04%
|Yujiro Ohori
|1,819
|1,404
|415
|22.81%
|Daihan Lee
|1,646
|1,273
|373
|22.66%
|Thomas Pieters
|84
|65
|19
|22.62%
|Brady Schnell
|1,103
|854
|249
|22.57%
|Tim Hart
|1,894
|1,467
|427
|22.54%
|Anthony Choat
|1,894
|1,467
|427
|22.54%
|Jarrod Stirling
|1,894
|1,467
|427
|22.54%
|Su Dong
|1,303
|1,010
|293
|22.49%
|Satoshi Kodaira
|396
|307
|89
|22.47%
|Ricky Hendler
|1,894
|1,471
|423
|22.33%
|Keaton Slatter
|1,894
|1,471
|423
|22.33%
|Cameron Smith
|27
|21
|6
|22.22%
|Raphael Jacquelin
|1,814
|1,411
|403
|22.22%
|Chris Cannon
|1,365
|1,062
|303
|22.20%
|Camilo Villegas
|404
|315
|89
|22.03%
|Felix Schulz
|1,592
|1,243
|349
|21.92%
|Ewen Ferguson
|388
|303
|85
|21.91%
|Mingyu Cho
|567
|443
|124
|21.87%
|Jimmy Walker
|421
|329
|92
|21.85%
|Huang Wenyi
|958
|750
|208
|21.71%
|Dylan Perry
|756
|593
|163
|21.56%
|Steve Stricker
|469
|368
|101
|21.54%
|Gustav Adell
|1,188
|935
|253
|21.30%
|Scott Stallings
|245
|193
|52
|21.22%
|Andrew Putnam
|198
|156
|42
|21.21%
|Marcus Armitage
|189
|149
|40
|21.16%
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|416
|328
|88
|21.15%
|Richard McEvoy
|1,037
|818
|219
|21.12%
|Ben Hutchinson
|1,540
|1,215
|325
|21.10%
|Tony Finau
|19
|15
|4
|21.05%
|Victor Trehet
|1,698
|1,341
|357
|21.02%
|Michael Palmer
|813
|644
|169
|20.79%
|Berry Henson
|761
|603
|158
|20.76%
|Matthieu Pavon
|348
|276
|72
|20.69%
|Mackenzie Hughes
|49
|39
|10
|20.41%
|Jonathan Agren
|1,139
|907
|232
|20.37%
|Jeong Weon Ko
|722
|575
|147
|20.36%
|Patrick Flavin
|769
|614
|155
|20.16%
|Taisei Yamada
|1,260
|1,008
|252
|20.00%
|Michael Johnson
|1,555
|1,246
|309
|19.87%
|Marco Iten
|908
|728
|180
|19.82%
|Jaehan Eric Chun
|860
|690
|170
|19.77%
|Paul Boshoff
|1,358
|1,090
|268
|19.73%
|M. Dharma
|786
|631
|155
|19.72%
|Sihwan Kim
|543
|436
|107
|19.71%
|Blayne Barber
|940
|756
|184
|19.57%
|Dawie van der Walt
|523
|421
|102
|19.50%
|Yushi Ito
|1,205
|970
|235
|19.50%
|Viraj Madappa
|706
|569
|137
|19.41%
|William Nygard
|1,254
|1,011
|243
|19.38%
|Xavier Poncelet
|1,139
|921
|218
|19.14%
|Anton Haig
|633
|512
|121
|19.12%
|Sungho Yun
|1,317
|1,066
|251
|19.06%
|Zach Cabra
|1,524
|1,236
|288
|18.90%
|Andrew Wilson
|397
|323
|74
|18.64%
|Sho Nagasawa(Sept1994)
|1,449
|1,180
|269
|18.56%
|Martin Trainer
|679
|554
|125
|18.41%
|Hyunwoo Ryu
|819
|670
|149
|18.19%
|Raphael De Sousa
|1,258
|1,031
|227
|18.04%
|Joseph Winslow
|1,406
|1,153
|253
|17.99%
|Jiho Yang
|1,458
|1,196
|262
|17.97%
|Jeonghyeob Hyun
|1,048
|860
|188
|17.94%
|Taichi Teshima
|1,350
|1,108
|242
|17.93%
|Jack Floydd
|1,330
|1,092
|238
|17.89%
|Dylan Naidoo
|1,412
|1,160
|252
|17.85%
|Dongha Lee(Dec1982)
|1,715
|1,412
|303
|17.67%
|Inhoi Hur
|589
|486
|103
|17.49%
|Adam Eineving
|868
|718
|150
|17.28%
|Leonard Bem
|1,262
|1,045
|217
|17.19%
|Estiaan Conradie
|967
|801
|166
|17.17%
|Pedro Figueiredo
|958
|795
|163
|17.01%
|Doyeob Mun
|588
|488
|100
|17.01%
|Kevin Roy
|783
|650
|133
|16.99%
|Ben Campbell
|1,592
|1,323
|269
|16.90%
|Poosit Supupramai
|1,110
|923
|187
|16.85%
|Adrian Meronk
|196
|163
|33
|16.84%
|Sanghyun Park
|244
|203
|41
|16.80%
|Lukas Lipold
|1,561
|1,299
|262
|16.78%
|Nino Bertasio
|412
|343
|69
|16.75%
|Callum Tarren
|593
|494
|99
|16.69%
|Brandon Stone
|199
|166
|33
|16.58%
|Yonggu Shin
|697
|582
|115
|16.50%
|Hudson Swafford
|194
|162
|32
|16.49%
|Steve Lewton
|765
|639
|126
|16.47%
|Yuto Soeda
|1,113
|930
|183
|16.44%
|David Horsey
|274
|229
|45
|16.42%
|Brendan Steele
|122
|102
|20
|16.39%
|Thomas Aiken
|1,214
|1,015
|199
|16.39%
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|1,567
|1,311
|256
|16.34%
|Jarand Ekeland Arnoy
|619
|518
|101
|16.32%
|Chan Kim
|74
|62
|12
|16.22%
|Albin Choi
|1,763
|1,478
|285
|16.17%
|Yurav Premlall(Am)
|1,529
|1,292
|237
|15.50%
|Mathias Gladbjerg
|1,394
|1,178
|216
|15.49%
|Nicholas Poppleton
|1,380
|1,168
|212
|15.36%
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|345
|292
|53
|15.36%
|Justin Warren
|1,012
|857
|155
|15.32%
|Quintin Wilsnach
|1,684
|1,427
|257
|15.26%
|Mikiya Akutsu
|494
|419
|75
|15.18%
|Rikuya Hoshino
|114
|97
|17
|14.91%
|David Howell
|1,429
|1,217
|212
|14.84%
|Patrick Rodgers
|230
|196
|34
|14.78%
|Paul Haley-II
|415
|354
|61
|14.70%
|Yuan Carl Yechun
|419
|358
|61
|14.56%
|Zhang Jia
|1,691
|1,446
|245
|14.49%
|William Cannon
|1,383
|1,183
|200
|14.46%
|Akio Sadakata
|648
|555
|93
|14.35%
|Kenta Endo
|1,257
|1,077
|180
|14.32%
|Luke List
|176
|151
|25
|14.20%
|James Anstiss
|1,204
|1,035
|169
|14.04%
|Alex Wennstam
|1,223
|1,052
|171
|13.98%
|Yuto Katsumata
|1,449
|1,248
|201
|13.87%
|Pedro Oriol
|881
|760
|121
|13.73%
|Taisho Okabe
|1,636
|1,412
|224
|13.69%
|David Lipsky
|212
|183
|29
|13.68%
|Benjamin Taylor
|763
|659
|104
|13.63%
|Kshitij Naveed Kaul
|823
|713
|110
|13.37%
|James Hahn
|248
|215
|33
|13.31%
|Charlie Lindh
|850
|737
|113
|13.29%
|Haraldur Magnus
|685
|594
|91
|13.28%
|Romain Guillon
|1,327
|1,152
|175
|13.19%
|Trey Mullinax
|290
|252
|38
|13.10%
|Hideto Kobukuro
|910
|791
|119
|13.08%
|Daiki Imano
|1,003
|872
|131
|13.06%
|Max Greyserman
|627
|546
|81
|12.92%
|Hennie O'Kennedy
|975
|850
|125
|12.82%
|Steven Alker
|905
|789
|116
|12.82%
|Wolmer Murillo
|1,493
|1,302
|191
|12.79%
|Daniel Gale
|1,701
|1,487
|214
|12.58%
|Robin Williams
|1,290
|1,129
|161
|12.48%
|Henric Sturehed
|591
|519
|72
|12.18%
|Herman Loubser
|957
|841
|116
|12.12%
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|571
|502
|69
|12.08%
|Joohyung Kim(June2002)
|149
|131
|18
|12.08%
|Daniel Greene
|848
|746
|102
|12.03%
|Filippo Bergamaschi
|1,139
|1,005
|134
|11.76%
|Rikard Karlberg
|425
|375
|50
|11.76%
|Andrew Johnston
|214
|189
|25
|11.68%
|Per Langfors
|1,078
|955
|123
|11.41%
|Scott Fernandez
|899
|797
|102
|11.35%
|Takuya Higa
|1,399
|1,241
|158
|11.29%
|Ockie Strydom
|551
|490
|61
|11.07%
|David Boote
|738
|658
|80
|10.84%
|Braden Thornberry
|668
|597
|71
|10.63%
|Denny McCarthy
|200
|179
|21
|10.50%
|Dominic Foos
|1,072
|964
|108
|10.07%
|Hideki Matsuyama
|20
|18
|2
|10.00%
|Nicolo Galletti
|1,438
|1,296
|142
|9.87%
|Will Enefer
|865
|780
|85
|9.83%
|Andrew Martin
|820
|740
|80
|9.76%
|George Cunningham
|598
|541
|57
|9.53%
|Philipp Mejow
|840
|760
|80
|9.52%
|Dongkyu Jang
|677
|613
|64
|9.45%
|Scott Gutschewski
|638
|579
|59
|9.25%
|Daan Huizing
|545
|495
|50
|9.17%
|Kyungnam Kang
|385
|350
|35
|9.09%
|Josh Geary
|531
|483
|48
|9.04%
|Liu Yanwei
|550
|501
|49
|8.91%
|Jbe' Kruger
|496
|452
|44
|8.87%
|Brian Carlson
|1,029
|940
|89
|8.65%
|Syed Saqib Ahmed
|1,336
|1,221
|115
|8.61%
|Bronson Burgoon
|338
|309
|29
|8.58%
|Taylor Montgomery
|394
|361
|33
|8.38%
|Taiga Sugihara
|577
|529
|48
|8.32%
|Akshay Bhatia
|1,000
|917
|83
|8.30%
|Carlos Ortiz
|61
|56
|5
|8.20%
|Matt Jones
|113
|104
|9
|7.96%
|Koumei Oda
|488
|451
|37
|7.58%
|Jacques Blaauw
|424
|392
|32
|7.55%
|Naoto Nakanishi
|513
|475
|38
|7.41%
|Wesley Bryan
|548
|509
|39
|7.12%
|Rahil Gangjee
|893
|831
|62
|6.94%
|Ben Martin
|490
|456
|34
|6.94%
|Jacob Bergeron
|958
|893
|65
|6.78%
|Lucas Vacarisas
|725
|676
|49
|6.76%
|Christopher Mivis
|713
|665
|48
|6.73%
|Veer Ahlawat
|477
|445
|32
|6.71%
|Roope Kakko
|888
|830
|58
|6.53%
|Michael Gligic
|444
|415
|29
|6.53%
|Brandon Matthews
|586
|548
|38
|6.48%
|Finn Fleer
|1,161
|1,089
|72
|6.20%
|Malcolm Mitchell
|683
|641
|42
|6.15%
|Jeongwoo Ham
|312
|293
|19
|6.09%
|Ulrich Van Den Berg
|733
|692
|41
|5.59%
|Yuwa Kosaihira
|575
|544
|31
|5.39%
|Takashi Ogiso
|1,272
|1,204
|68
|5.35%
|Soren Kjeldsen
|600
|568
|32
|5.33%
|Eric Cole
|843
|799
|44
|5.22%
|Hennie Otto
|763
|724
|39
|5.11%
|Nick Watney
|353
|335
|18
|5.10%
|Lorenzo Filipo Scalise
|590
|560
|30
|5.08%
|Carson Young
|805
|765
|40
|4.97%
|Stefano Mazzoli
|770
|732
|38
|4.94%
|Vince India
|509
|484
|25
|4.91%
|Hunter Mahan
|1,514
|1,440
|74
|4.89%
|Victor Dubuisson
|331
|316
|15
|4.53%
|Jonathan Caldwell
|332
|317
|15
|4.52%
|Rory Sabbatini
|117
|112
|5
|4.27%
|Marc Hammer
|939
|899
|40
|4.26%
|Ruan Korb
|560
|537
|23
|4.11%
|Justin Lower
|390
|374
|16
|4.10%
|Hanbyeol Kim
|279
|268
|11
|3.94%
|Minkyu Kim(March2001)
|498
|479
|19
|3.82%
|Ryann Ree
|1,445
|1,392
|53
|3.67%
|Stephen Gallacher
|610
|588
|22
|3.61%
|Kyler Dunkle
|1,209
|1,167
|42
|3.47%
|Antoine Rozner
|120
|116
|4
|3.33%
|Anthony Michael
|698
|676
|22
|3.15%
|Riki Kawamoto(Am)
|674
|653
|21
|3.12%
|Henry Simpson
|1,168
|1,133
|35
|3.00%
|Kevin Chappell
|708
|687
|21
|2.97%
|Alvaro Ortiz Becerra
|768
|747
|21
|2.73%
|Henrik Norlander
|165
|161
|4
|2.42%
|Nicholas Thompson
|1,081
|1,056
|25
|2.31%
|Max Rottluff
|784
|766
|18
|2.30%
|Vitor Lopes
|970
|948
|22
|2.27%
|Myles Creighton
|1,426
|1,395
|31
|2.17%
|Sergio Garcia
|46
|45
|1
|2.17%
|Garrett May
|1,128
|1,104
|24
|2.13%
|Ryuko Tokimatsu
|221
|217
|4
|1.81%
|Sebastian Munoz
|60
|59
|1
|1.67%
|Justin Doeden
|837
|824
|13
|1.55%
|Brian Campbell
|838
|825
|13
|1.55%
|Danny Chia
|1,334
|1,314
|20
|1.50%
|Rick Lamb
|945
|937
|8
|0.85%
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|342
|340
|2
|0.58%
|Romain Vallaeys
|1,339
|1,337
|2
|0.15%
|C.T. Pan
|145
|145
|0
|0.00%
|Russell Henley
|57
|57
|0
|0.00%
|Robert MacIntyre
|55
|55
|0
|0.00%
|Bryson DeChambeau
|5
|5
|0
|0.00%
|Panuphol Pittayarat
|647
|649
|-2
|-0.31%
|Niclas Weiland
|964
|967
|-3
|-0.31%
|David Langley
|948
|954
|-6
|-0.63%
|Shae Wools Cobb
|1,041
|1,048
|-7
|-0.67%
|Max McGreevy
|264
|266
|-2
|-0.76%
|Mark Baldwin
|1,246
|1,257
|-11
|-0.88%
|Chikkarangappa S
|411
|416
|-5
|-1.22%
|Niclas Johansson
|794
|806
|-12
|-1.51%
|Curtis Knipes
|1,178
|1,203
|-25
|-2.12%
|Lauri Ruuska
|649
|663
|-14
|-2.16%
|Kyle Barker
|965
|988
|-23
|-2.38%
|Lee Westwood
|36
|37
|-1
|-2.78%
|Axel Boasson
|1,318
|1,358
|-40
|-3.03%
|Pep Angles Ros
|261
|269
|-8
|-3.07%
|Julien Guerrier
|443
|457
|-14
|-3.16%
|Deyen Lawson
|721
|744
|-23
|-3.19%
|Victor Riu
|1,234
|1,274
|-40
|-3.24%
|Ryan McCormick
|581
|600
|-19
|-3.27%
|Jake Redman
|846
|874
|-28
|-3.31%
|Wu Ashun
|378
|391
|-13
|-3.44%
|Masahiro Kawamura
|163
|169
|-6
|-3.68%
|Rhys Enoch
|507
|526
|-19
|-3.75%
|Tom Hoge
|106
|110
|-4
|-3.77%
|Tyler McCumber
|278
|289
|-11
|-3.96%
|Pontus Widegren
|1,098
|1,143
|-45
|-4.10%
|Ales Korinek
|952
|992
|-40
|-4.20%
|Trevor Cone
|1,235
|1,289
|-54
|-4.37%
|Ryan Fox
|204
|213
|-9
|-4.41%
|Darius Van Driel
|303
|318
|-15
|-4.95%
|Akshay Neranjen(Am)
|1,587
|1,667
|-80
|-5.04%
|Mark Williams
|1,570
|1,650
|-80
|-5.10%
|Casey Jarvis(Am)
|1,570
|1,650
|-80
|-5.10%
|Llewellyn Booysen
|1,449
|1,523
|-74
|-5.11%
|Lin Yuxin(Am)
|1,087
|1,143
|-56
|-5.15%
|Shunsuke Otani
|1,471
|1,549
|-78
|-5.30%
|Takashi Hirukawa
|1,471
|1,549
|-78
|-5.30%
|Jamie Dick
|1,355
|1,427
|-72
|-5.31%
|Lin Wen-Ko
|1,576
|1,660
|-84
|-5.33%
|Brett Munson
|1,576
|1,660
|-84
|-5.33%
|Martin Ovesen
|1,475
|1,554
|-79
|-5.36%
|Yassine Touhami
|1,561
|1,645
|-84
|-5.38%
|Pierre Junior Verlaar
|1,479
|1,559
|-80
|-5.41%
|Conor Purcell
|1,546
|1,630
|-84
|-5.43%
|Bill Haas
|604
|637
|-33
|-5.46%
|Daniel Miernicki
|1,516
|1,599
|-83
|-5.47%
|Grant Hirschman
|620
|654
|-34
|-5.48%
|Shane Smith
|1,508
|1,593
|-85
|-5.64%
|Christopher O'Neill
|1,462
|1,545
|-83
|-5.68%
|Francesco Laporta
|155
|164
|-9
|-5.81%
|Garrick Porteous
|515
|545
|-30
|-5.83%
|Oliver Goss
|1,449
|1,534
|-85
|-5.87%
|Dawson Armstrong
|558
|591
|-33
|-5.91%
|Teemu Putkonen
|1,604
|1,700
|-96
|-5.99%
|Arjun Prasad
|1,604
|1,700
|-96
|-5.99%
|Ben Schlottman
|1,620
|1,718
|-98
|-6.05%
|Gideon Van der Vyver
|1,620
|1,718
|-98
|-6.05%
|Yuki Kono
|1,441
|1,530
|-89
|-6.18%
|Kosuke Suzuki(Am)
|1,441
|1,530
|-89
|-6.18%
|Max Albertus
|1,207
|1,282
|-75
|-6.21%
|Sushi Ishigaki
|1,449
|1,540
|-91
|-6.28%
|Hurly Long
|302
|321
|-19
|-6.29%
|Kapil Kumar
|1,575
|1,675
|-100
|-6.35%
|Gabriel Axell
|1,001
|1,065
|-64
|-6.39%
|Lee Slattery
|905
|963
|-58
|-6.41%
|Martin Granstad
|1,516
|1,614
|-98
|-6.46%
|Benjamin Rusch
|760
|810
|-50
|-6.58%
|Deon Germishuys
|573
|611
|-38
|-6.63%
|Nicholas Latimer
|1,599
|1,706
|-107
|-6.69%
|Theo Humphrey
|504
|538
|-34
|-6.75%
|Adri Arnaus
|132
|141
|-9
|-6.82%
|Sean Einhaus
|1,516
|1,620
|-104
|-6.86%
|Chase Koepka
|1,133
|1,211
|-78
|-6.88%
|Mamo Osanai
|1,626
|1,738
|-112
|-6.89%
|Oscar Stark
|1,626
|1,738
|-112
|-6.89%
|John Ross Galbraith
|1,626
|1,738
|-112
|-6.89%
|Waris Manthorn
|1,626
|1,738
|-112
|-6.89%
|Matt Killen
|1,580
|1,689
|-109
|-6.90%
|Parathakorn Suyasri
|1,477
|1,580
|-103
|-6.97%
|Warun Ieamgaew
|1,477
|1,580
|-103
|-6.97%
|Alexander Knappe
|409
|438
|-29
|-7.09%
|Kieran Cantley
|1,532
|1,642
|-110
|-7.18%
|Peter Cooke
|1,175
|1,262
|-87
|-7.40%
|Shotaro Ban
|1,616
|1,738
|-122
|-7.55%
|Christian Braeunig
|1,230
|1,323
|-93
|-7.56%
|Samuel Eaves
|1,491
|1,604
|-113
|-7.58%
|Josh Armstrong
|1,496
|1,610
|-114
|-7.62%
|John VanDerLaan
|656
|706
|-50
|-7.62%
|Shergo Kurdi
|1,506
|1,621
|-115
|-7.64%
|Sean Walsh
|1,394
|1,501
|-107
|-7.68%
|Jaco Ahlers
|260
|280
|-20
|-7.69%
|Brian Richey
|1,275
|1,374
|-99
|-7.76%
|Ben Silverman
|841
|907
|-66
|-7.85%
|Youngjea Byun
|1,458
|1,575
|-117
|-8.02%
|Seungbo Jang
|1,458
|1,575
|-117
|-8.02%
|Seunghyuk Kim
|433
|468
|-35
|-8.08%
|Bjorn Hellgren
|442
|478
|-36
|-8.14%
|Ahoua Arnaud
|1,412
|1,530
|-118
|-8.36%
|Titch Moore
|1,597
|1,732
|-135
|-8.45%
|Rodrigo Lee
|1,262
|1,370
|-108
|-8.56%
|Robert Streb
|115
|125
|-10
|-8.70%
|Oliver Clarke
|1,574
|1,711
|-137
|-8.70%
|Tatsuya Kodai
|737
|802
|-65
|-8.82%
|Robbie Busher
|1,591
|1,732
|-141
|-8.86%
|Smylie Kaufman
|1,531
|1,667
|-136
|-8.88%
|Braden Becker
|1,412
|1,540
|-128
|-9.07%
|Andre De Decker
|1,566
|1,708
|-142
|-9.07%
|Lucas Glover
|110
|120
|-10
|-9.09%
|Richard Taehoon Lee
|309
|338
|-29
|-9.39%
|Warwick Purchase(Am)
|1,375
|1,505
|-130
|-9.45%
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|526
|576
|-50
|-9.51%
|Thomas Detry
|83
|91
|-8
|-9.64%
|Peter Wilson
|1,535
|1,683
|-148
|-9.64%
|Karl Ochse
|1,542
|1,691
|-149
|-9.66%
|Sanjeev L Kumar
|1,136
|1,246
|-110
|-9.68%
|Jonas Carlson
|1,394
|1,529
|-135
|-9.68%
|Blair Hamilton
|1,557
|1,708
|-151
|-9.70%
|Dylan Wu
|313
|344
|-31
|-9.90%
|Ye Jianfeng
|740
|814
|-74
|-10.00%
|Jake Roos
|660
|727
|-67
|-10.15%
|Thabiso Ngcobo
|1,550
|1,708
|-158
|-10.19%
|Suzuchiyo Ishida
|1,366
|1,507
|-141
|-10.32%
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|87
|96
|-9
|-10.34%
|Keenan Davidse
|549
|606
|-57
|-10.38%
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|372
|411
|-39
|-10.48%
|Yeh Yu-Chen
|1,510
|1,669
|-159
|-10.53%
|Cameron Moralee
|1,368
|1,513
|-145
|-10.60%
|Werner Deyzel(Am)
|1,337
|1,481
|-144
|-10.77%
|Luke Donald
|499
|553
|-54
|-10.82%
|Lee Hodges
|267
|296
|-29
|-10.86%
|Sungho Lee
|951
|1,055
|-104
|-10.94%
|Robert Garrigus
|1,445
|1,605
|-160
|-11.07%
|Ashton Turner
|1,064
|1,182
|-118
|-11.09%
|Kalle Samooja
|162
|180
|-18
|-11.11%
|Scott Hend
|314
|349
|-35
|-11.15%
|Abhishek Jha
|1,514
|1,683
|-169
|-11.16%
|Brett Drewitt
|364
|405
|-41
|-11.26%
|David Coupland
|503
|560
|-57
|-11.33%
|Seukhyun Baek
|1,441
|1,605
|-164
|-11.38%
|Craig Ross
|1,033
|1,151
|-118
|-11.42%
|Bo Hoag
|297
|331
|-34
|-11.45%
|Masamichi Ito
|1,548
|1,732
|-184
|-11.89%
|Brad Schneider
|1,303
|1,459
|-156
|-11.97%
|Guan Tianlang
|1,303
|1,459
|-156
|-11.97%
|Joshua Lee
|1,303
|1,459
|-156
|-11.97%
|Nick Voke
|625
|700
|-75
|-12.00%
|Darren Fichardt
|241
|270
|-29
|-12.03%
|Juran Dreyer
|1,466
|1,643
|-177
|-12.07%
|Run Youprayong(Am)
|1,368
|1,534
|-166
|-12.13%
|Alvaro Quiros
|559
|627
|-68
|-12.16%
|Magnus A Carlsson
|1,421
|1,594
|-173
|-12.17%
|Jacobo Pastor Lopez
|910
|1,022
|-112
|-12.31%
|Kyle Stanley
|243
|273
|-30
|-12.35%
|Ian Poulter
|48
|54
|-6
|-12.50%
|Bryce Easton
|383
|431
|-48
|-12.53%
|Raul Pereda De La Huerta
|997
|1,124
|-127
|-12.74%
|Mike Weir
|1,008
|1,137
|-129
|-12.80%
|Jason Smith
|942
|1,063
|-121
|-12.85%
|Dominik Pietzsch
|1,361
|1,538
|-177
|-13.01%
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|1,361
|1,538
|-177
|-13.01%
|Curtis Thompson
|322
|364
|-42
|-13.04%
|Harry Higgs
|121
|137
|-16
|-13.22%
|Thomas Elissalde
|1,344
|1,523
|-179
|-13.32%
|Sebastien Gandon
|1,344
|1,523
|-179
|-13.32%
|Edouard Dubois
|1,237
|1,404
|-167
|-13.50%
|Mikael Lundberg
|803
|912
|-109
|-13.57%
|Youngwoong Kim
|1,048
|1,191
|-143
|-13.65%
|Sam Horsfield
|101
|115
|-14
|-13.86%
|Jinsung Kim(Dec1989)
|1,327
|1,512
|-185
|-13.94%
|Chandler Blanchet
|556
|634
|-78
|-14.03%
|Breyten Meyer
|1,411
|1,610
|-199
|-14.10%
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|656
|749
|-93
|-14.18%
|Grayson Murray
|561
|641
|-80
|-14.26%
|Robert Hogan
|1,513
|1,730
|-217
|-14.34%
|Brice Garnett
|271
|310
|-39
|-14.39%
|Charlie Saxon
|516
|592
|-76
|-14.73%
|Benjamin David
|1,409
|1,617
|-208
|-14.76%
|Othmane Raouzi
|1,368
|1,571
|-203
|-14.84%
|Yannik Emmert
|1,368
|1,571
|-203
|-14.84%
|Lukas Michel(Am)
|1,439
|1,653
|-214
|-14.87%
|Zhou Guowu
|1,164
|1,341
|-177
|-15.21%
|R Mari Muthu
|1,381
|1,592
|-211
|-15.28%
|KK Limbhasut
|866
|1,003
|-137
|-15.82%
|Cameron Percy
|335
|388
|-53
|-15.82%
|Michael Gellerman
|612
|709
|-97
|-15.85%
|Chris Wiatr
|1,128
|1,308
|-180
|-15.96%
|Kyle Wilshire
|1,284
|1,489
|-205
|-15.97%
|Sangmoon Bae
|789
|916
|-127
|-16.10%
|Kodai Ichihara
|544
|632
|-88
|-16.18%
|Noah Norton(Am)
|1,282
|1,491
|-209
|-16.30%
|Blake Collyer
|1,468
|1,711
|-243
|-16.55%
|Alexander Yang(Am)
|1,384
|1,614
|-230
|-16.62%
|Paul Casey
|24
|28
|-4
|-16.67%
|Mark Anderson
|459
|536
|-77
|-16.78%
|Max Schmitt
|751
|877
|-126
|-16.78%
|David Drysdale
|421
|492
|-71
|-16.86%
|Toru Taniguchi
|935
|1,093
|-158
|-16.90%
|Shota Seki
|1,260
|1,473
|-213
|-16.90%
|Bradley Neil
|1,112
|1,300
|-188
|-16.91%
|Luke Jerling
|652
|763
|-111
|-17.02%
|Oliver Wilson
|530
|621
|-91
|-17.17%
|Camilo Aguado
|727
|853
|-126
|-17.33%
|Adam Bland
|1,475
|1,732
|-257
|-17.42%
|Wade Ormsby
|208
|245
|-37
|-17.79%
|Woohyun Kim
|1,296
|1,527
|-231
|-17.82%
|Kyeongjun Lee
|1,281
|1,510
|-229
|-17.88%
|Kyubeom Jun
|1,285
|1,515
|-230
|-17.90%
|Matthew Millar
|887
|1,046
|-159
|-17.93%
|Steve Marino
|1,241
|1,465
|-224
|-18.05%
|Victor Veyret
|872
|1,030
|-158
|-18.12%
|Jose Toledo
|1,412
|1,669
|-257
|-18.20%
|Cameron Champ
|71
|84
|-13
|-18.31%
|Taihei Sato
|553
|655
|-102
|-18.44%
|Jean Hugo
|634
|751
|-117
|-18.45%
|Anton Karlsson
|464
|550
|-86
|-18.53%
|Gerhard Pepler
|1,033
|1,225
|-192
|-18.59%
|MJ Viljoen
|360
|427
|-67
|-18.61%
|Miguel A Jimenez
|663
|787
|-124
|-18.70%
|Kyongjun Moon
|324
|385
|-61
|-18.83%
|Leon Breimer(Am)
|1,254
|1,493
|-239
|-19.06%
|Changgi Lee
|1,324
|1,579
|-255
|-19.26%
|Vikrant Chopra
|1,401
|1,671
|-270
|-19.27%
|Meenwhee Kim
|776
|927
|-151
|-19.46%
|Ippei Koike
|1,287
|1,540
|-253
|-19.66%
|Zander Lombard
|325
|389
|-64
|-19.69%
|Alexandre Petit
|1,243
|1,488
|-245
|-19.71%
|Cory Crawford
|863
|1,036
|-173
|-20.05%
|Philipp Matlari(Am)
|1,231
|1,480
|-249
|-20.23%
|Ryan Evans
|1,292
|1,554
|-262
|-20.28%
|Dongseop Maeng
|1,295
|1,559
|-264
|-20.39%
|Ren Takeuchi
|705
|849
|-144
|-20.43%
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|308
|371
|-63
|-20.45%
|Ben Evans
|684
|825
|-141
|-20.61%
|Gregory Yates
|801
|968
|-167
|-20.85%
|Matt Saulez
|1,197
|1,447
|-250
|-20.89%
|Sungyeol Kwon
|661
|800
|-139
|-21.03%
|Jason Dufner
|351
|425
|-74
|-21.08%
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen
|745
|903
|-158
|-21.21%
|J.T. Griffin
|728
|883
|-155
|-21.29%
|Brad Brunner
|1,217
|1,477
|-260
|-21.36%
|Yoshikazu Haku
|801
|974
|-173
|-21.60%
|Poonnavich Hirayama
|1,421
|1,729
|-308
|-21.67%
|Albin Tiden
|1,322
|1,610
|-288
|-21.79%
|Daichi Sato
|692
|843
|-151
|-21.82%
|Matt Stieger
|1,341
|1,635
|-294
|-21.92%
|Franck Daux
|1,349
|1,645
|-296
|-21.94%
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|354
|432
|-78
|-22.03%
|Maxwell McCardle
|1,355
|1,655
|-300
|-22.14%
|Haydn Barron(Am)
|1,128
|1,379
|-251
|-22.25%
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|645
|789
|-144
|-22.33%
|Ollie Schniederjans
|300
|367
|-67
|-22.33%
|Robert Dinwiddie
|1,270
|1,554
|-284
|-22.36%
|Jaco Van Zyl
|555
|680
|-125
|-22.52%
|David Micheluzzi
|1,373
|1,683
|-310
|-22.58%
|Atomu Shigenaga
|681
|836
|-155
|-22.76%
|Justin Rose
|35
|43
|-8
|-22.86%
|Patrick Cover
|1,232
|1,514
|-282
|-22.89%
|N. Harnchokchaiskul
|1,363
|1,679
|-316
|-23.18%
|Michael Bullen
|1,135
|1,399
|-264
|-23.26%
|John Merrick
|1,388
|1,714
|-326
|-23.49%
|Robbie Van West
|901
|1,113
|-212
|-23.53%
|Christopher Maclean
|1,232
|1,523
|-291
|-23.62%
|Garth Mulroy
|1,314
|1,625
|-311
|-23.67%
|John Pak
|1,160
|1,437
|-277
|-23.88%
|Andy Zhang
|1,397
|1,732
|-335
|-23.98%
|Marc Leishman
|29
|36
|-7
|-24.14%
|Roberto Diaz
|355
|441
|-86
|-24.23%
|Bryson Nimmer
|565
|702
|-137
|-24.25%
|Jan Cafourek
|955
|1,187
|-232
|-24.29%
|Jean-Paul Strydom
|597
|743
|-146
|-24.46%
|Matthew Jordan
|194
|242
|-48
|-24.74%
|Sebastian Soderberg
|197
|246
|-49
|-24.87%
|Christiaan Basson
|878
|1,097
|-219
|-24.94%
|Toru Nakajima
|1,121
|1,401
|-280
|-24.98%
|Andre Nel
|1,312
|1,640
|-328
|-25.00%
|Marty Dou Zecheng
|323
|404
|-81
|-25.08%
|Chiragh Kumar
|1,307
|1,635
|-328
|-25.10%
|Joakim Lagergren
|187
|234
|-47
|-25.13%
|Jakob van de Flierdt
|1,195
|1,497
|-302
|-25.27%
|Joey Garber
|517
|648
|-131
|-25.34%
|Tomas Guimaraes Bessa
|1,068
|1,339
|-271
|-25.37%
|Jonghark Kim
|1,375
|1,724
|-349
|-25.38%
|Erik van Rooyen
|51
|64
|-13
|-25.49%
|Nadaraja Thangaraja
|1,324
|1,663
|-339
|-25.60%
|Ryan Chisnall
|1,330
|1,675
|-345
|-25.94%
|Richy Werenski
|150
|189
|-39
|-26.00%
|Erik Compton
|784
|988
|-204
|-26.02%
|Changwoo Lee
|430
|542
|-112
|-26.05%
|Sungkug Park
|465
|587
|-122
|-26.24%
|Mark Brown
|1,310
|1,656
|-346
|-26.41%
|Hirotaro Naito
|427
|540
|-113
|-26.46%
|Louis de Jager
|292
|370
|-78
|-26.71%
|Chesson Hadley
|252
|320
|-68
|-26.98%
|Amir Nazrin
|1,308
|1,663
|-355
|-27.14%
|Marcus Fraser
|570
|725
|-155
|-27.19%
|Alexander Kopp
|1,090
|1,387
|-297
|-27.25%
|Jens Fahrbring
|695
|885
|-190
|-27.34%
|Tseng Tzu Hsuan
|1,252
|1,595
|-343
|-27.40%
|Allen John
|547
|697
|-150
|-27.42%
|Jaekyeong Lee
|296
|378
|-82
|-27.70%
|Felix Palson
|1,259
|1,610
|-351
|-27.88%
|Richard Hoey
|1,172
|1,499
|-327
|-27.90%
|Daisuke Kataoka
|1,301
|1,666
|-365
|-28.06%
|Kosuke Sunagawa
|1,346
|1,724
|-378
|-28.08%
|Lars Van Meijel
|468
|601
|-133
|-28.42%
|Ryan Armour
|237
|305
|-68
|-28.69%
|Daniel Young
|833
|1,073
|-240
|-28.81%
|Reinhardt Blaauw
|1,118
|1,441
|-323
|-28.89%
|Jonathan Byrd
|566
|730
|-164
|-28.98%
|Martin Rohwer
|382
|493
|-111
|-29.06%
|Giulio Castagnara
|1,256
|1,621
|-365
|-29.06%
|Simon Forsstrom
|1,248
|1,614
|-366
|-29.33%
|Rob Oppenheim
|450
|582
|-132
|-29.33%
|Adrian Otaegui
|153
|198
|-45
|-29.41%
|Seunghwan Jung
|1,133
|1,467
|-334
|-29.48%
|Jack Senior
|251
|325
|-74
|-29.48%
|Shad Tuten
|537
|696
|-159
|-29.61%
|Russell Budd
|1,327
|1,721
|-394
|-29.69%
|Aaron Cockerill
|377
|489
|-112
|-29.71%
|Shohei Hasegawa
|1,272
|1,653
|-381
|-29.95%
|Carl Pettersson
|1,123
|1,462
|-339
|-30.19%
|Trevor Immelman
|1,323
|1,724
|-401
|-30.31%
|Abhinav Lohan
|981
|1,279
|-298
|-30.38%
|Divyanshu Bajaj
|1,287
|1,679
|-392
|-30.46%
|Soonsang Hong
|1,106
|1,443
|-337
|-30.47%
|Linus Lilliedahl
|1,197
|1,563
|-366
|-30.58%
|Brendon Doyle
|791
|1,034
|-243
|-30.72%
|Andy Ogletree
|792
|1,036
|-244
|-30.81%
|Arjun Atwal
|1,212
|1,586
|-374
|-30.86%
|Graeme Storm
|1,088
|1,424
|-336
|-30.88%
|Junwon Park
|613
|803
|-190
|-31.00%
|Aaron Rai
|77
|101
|-24
|-31.17%
|John Catlin
|99
|130
|-31
|-31.31%
|Toni Hakula
|910
|1,196
|-286
|-31.43%
|Richie Ramsay
|280
|368
|-88
|-31.43%
|Jason Froneman
|980
|1,289
|-309
|-31.53%
|Sebastian Vazquez
|1,126
|1,483
|-357
|-31.71%
|Bailey Gill
|1,142
|1,506
|-364
|-31.87%
|Michael Arnaud
|1,152
|1,520
|-368
|-31.94%
|Jediah Morgan
|1,149
|1,518
|-369
|-32.11%
|Trace Crowe(Sept1995)
|834
|1,103
|-269
|-32.25%
|Jordan Smith
|186
|246
|-60
|-32.26%
|Anil Bajrang Mane
|1,187
|1,570
|-383
|-32.27%
|Allister de Kock
|1,298
|1,717
|-419
|-32.28%
|Julian Etulain
|758
|1,003
|-245
|-32.32%
|Pelle Edberg
|928
|1,228
|-300
|-32.33%
|Cooper Musselman
|928
|1,228
|-300
|-32.33%
|Chase Seiffert
|262
|347
|-85
|-32.44%
|Pat Perez
|209
|277
|-68
|-32.54%
|Beau Hossler
|286
|380
|-94
|-32.87%
|Russell Knox
|225
|299
|-74
|-32.89%
|Josh Hill(Apr2004)(Am)
|1,272
|1,691
|-419
|-32.94%
|Theunis Bezuidenhout
|1,223
|1,626
|-403
|-32.95%
|Harry Konig
|1,223
|1,626
|-403
|-32.95%
|Aron Zemmer
|992
|1,319
|-327
|-32.96%
|Shane Lowry
|33
|44
|-11
|-33.33%
|Brooks Koepka
|12
|16
|-4
|-33.33%
|Brett Rankin
|767
|1,023
|-256
|-33.38%
|Matthew NeSmith
|188
|251
|-63
|-33.51%
|MJ Maguire
|564
|754
|-190
|-33.69%
|Sungmin Cho
|1,166
|1,559
|-393
|-33.70%
|Maverick Antcliff
|258
|345
|-87
|-33.72%
|Ted Potter Jr
|446
|598
|-152
|-34.08%
|Justin Hueber
|992
|1,334
|-342
|-34.48%
|Rhys West
|1,280
|1,724
|-444
|-34.69%
|Mario Beltran
|1,243
|1,675
|-432
|-34.75%
|Gudmundur Kristjansson
|522
|704
|-182
|-34.87%
|Julien Quesne
|1,023
|1,380
|-357
|-34.90%
|W. Chothirunrungrueng
|772
|1,044
|-272
|-35.23%
|Kei Takahashi
|831
|1,124
|-293
|-35.26%
|Connor Syme
|226
|306
|-80
|-35.40%
|MJ Daffue
|662
|897
|-235
|-35.50%
|Martin Eriksson
|596
|808
|-212
|-35.57%
|Marc Warren
|219
|297
|-78
|-35.62%
|Stephen Ferreira
|836
|1,135
|-299
|-35.77%
|Thaworn Wiratchant
|734
|998
|-264
|-35.97%
|Scott Wolfes
|1,136
|1,545
|-409
|-36.00%
|Cole Miller
|969
|1,319
|-350
|-36.12%
|Hyungseok Seo
|694
|947
|-253
|-36.46%
|Dale Whitnell
|268
|366
|-98
|-36.57%
|Wilco Nienaber
|161
|220
|-59
|-36.65%
|Liang Wenchong
|1,016
|1,389
|-373
|-36.71%
|Brody Martin
|1,060
|1,452
|-392
|-36.98%
|Daniel Sutton
|938
|1,285
|-347
|-36.99%
|Oliver Fisher
|535
|733
|-198
|-37.01%
|Pawin Ingkhapradit
|807
|1,107
|-300
|-37.17%
|Michael Sim
|518
|711
|-193
|-37.26%
|Sattaya Supupramai
|1,235
|1,697
|-462
|-37.41%
|Lawry Flynn
|1,176
|1,617
|-441
|-37.50%
|Oliver Gillberg
|974
|1,341
|-367
|-37.68%
|Jaeho Kim
|855
|1,180
|-325
|-38.01%
|Peter Lonard
|1,162
|1,605
|-443
|-38.12%
|Desne van den Bergh
|895
|1,239
|-344
|-38.44%
|Donlaphatchai Niyomchon
|809
|1,120
|-311
|-38.44%
|Kevin Dougherty
|458
|635
|-177
|-38.65%
|Matthew Baldwin
|408
|566
|-158
|-38.73%
|Ricky Barnes
|1,077
|1,497
|-420
|-39.00%
|Bernhard Langer
|753
|1,049
|-296
|-39.31%
|Angelo Que
|605
|843
|-238
|-39.34%
|Udayan Mane
|294
|410
|-116
|-39.46%
|Andy Pope
|1,036
|1,445
|-409
|-39.48%
|Justin Walters
|269
|376
|-107
|-39.78%
|Matt Atkins
|941
|1,316
|-375
|-39.85%
|Niklas Lemke
|283
|396
|-113
|-39.93%
|Stanislas Gautier
|1,119
|1,566
|-447
|-39.95%
|Santiago Gomez
|1,071
|1,499
|-428
|-39.96%
|Brian Stuard
|185
|259
|-74
|-40.00%
|Harry Ellis
|617
|865
|-248
|-40.19%
|Aadil Bedi
|719
|1,008
|-289
|-40.19%
|Mario Galiano Aguilar
|879
|1,233
|-354
|-40.27%
|Thaya Mo Lim
|1,124
|1,577
|-453
|-40.30%
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|1,043
|1,465
|-422
|-40.46%
|Joel Dahmen
|64
|90
|-26
|-40.63%
|Darren Walkley
|1,100
|1,549
|-449
|-40.82%
|Keith Horne
|552
|778
|-226
|-40.94%
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|34
|48
|-14
|-41.18%
|Derek Ernst
|861
|1,216
|-355
|-41.23%
|Rowin Caron
|686
|971
|-285
|-41.55%
|Juuso Kahlos
|847
|1,199
|-352
|-41.56%
|Jordan Wrisdale
|717
|1,018
|-301
|-41.98%
|Jihoon Lee(Oct 1986)
|637
|905
|-268
|-42.07%
|Taehoon Kim
|281
|401
|-120
|-42.70%
|Taehee Lee
|466
|667
|-201
|-43.13%
|Clement Sordet
|491
|703
|-212
|-43.18%
|Sam Chien
|1,178
|1,687
|-509
|-43.21%
|Hayden Hopewell(Am)
|810
|1,160
|-350
|-43.21%
|Steven Jeffress
|1,093
|1,566
|-473
|-43.28%
|Akshay Sharma
|594
|852
|-258
|-43.43%
|Jonathan Randolph
|688
|987
|-299
|-43.46%
|Alexandre Rocha
|665
|955
|-290
|-43.61%
|Daniel McCarthy
|357
|513
|-156
|-43.70%
|Sam Robinson
|1,010
|1,455
|-445
|-44.06%
|Mark Blakefield
|1,011
|1,458
|-447
|-44.21%
|Ben Kohles
|298
|430
|-132
|-44.30%
|Nick Cullen
|1,108
|1,599
|-491
|-44.31%
|David Heinzinger
|1,085
|1,566
|-481
|-44.33%
|Jerry Kelly
|920
|1,328
|-408
|-44.35%
|Sungjae Im
|18
|26
|-8
|-44.44%
|Isaiah Salinda
|925
|1,337
|-412
|-44.54%
|Scott Piercy
|141
|204
|-63
|-44.68%
|Bernd Wiesberger
|40
|58
|-18
|-45.00%
|Steve Allan
|1,053
|1,527
|-474
|-45.01%
|Anders Albertson
|523
|759
|-236
|-45.12%
|Xiao Bowen
|983
|1,427
|-444
|-45.17%
|Scott Jamieson
|232
|337
|-105
|-45.26%
|Federico Maccario
|714
|1,040
|-326
|-45.66%
|Sejun Yoon
|867
|1,265
|-398
|-45.91%
|Brandon Crick
|599
|874
|-275
|-45.91%
|Julien Foret
|826
|1,206
|-380
|-46.00%
|Daniel Berger
|13
|19
|-6
|-46.15%
|Joungwhan Park
|790
|1,156
|-366
|-46.33%
|Linus Vaisanen
|1,081
|1,585
|-504
|-46.62%
|Paul Barjon
|210
|308
|-98
|-46.67%
|Matthias Schwab
|109
|160
|-51
|-46.79%
|M. Sasidaran
|1,122
|1,647
|-525
|-46.79%
|Pablo Larrazabal
|246
|362
|-116
|-47.15%
|Wang Wei Hsuan
|1,124
|1,656
|-532
|-47.33%
|Steve Surry
|392
|578
|-186
|-47.45%
|Ryuta Kamimura
|1,152
|1,700
|-548
|-47.57%
|Ryan Campbell
|1,159
|1,711
|-552
|-47.63%
|T.J. Vogel
|831
|1,227
|-396
|-47.65%
|Toby Tree
|587
|867
|-280
|-47.70%
|Peradol Panyathanasedh
|1,114
|1,647
|-533
|-47.85%
|Brett Rumford
|862
|1,276
|-414
|-48.03%
|Songgyu Yoo
|868
|1,285
|-417
|-48.04%
|Julien De Poyen Bellisle
|1,024
|1,516
|-492
|-48.05%
|Kevin Streelman
|52
|77
|-25
|-48.08%
|Karandeep Kochhar
|349
|517
|-168
|-48.14%
|Namchok Tantipokhakul
|1,007
|1,492
|-485
|-48.16%
|James Wilson(Mar1990)
|1,042
|1,544
|-502
|-48.18%
|Patrick Fishburn
|502
|745
|-243
|-48.41%
|Jyoti Randhawa
|1,072
|1,591
|-519
|-48.41%
|Tomas Silva
|1,048
|1,557
|-509
|-48.57%
|Martin Leth Simonsen
|541
|804
|-263
|-48.61%
|Christofer Blomstrand
|301
|448
|-147
|-48.84%
|Scott Henry
|1,151
|1,716
|-565
|-49.09%
|Byron Coetzee
|1,110
|1,656
|-546
|-49.19%
|Martin Kaymer
|79
|118
|-39
|-49.37%
|David Hague
|936
|1,399
|-463
|-49.47%
|Arnond Vongvanij
|1,091
|1,631
|-540
|-49.50%
|Jordi Garcia del Moral
|659
|988
|-329
|-49.92%
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|102
|153
|-51
|-50.00%
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|16
|24
|-8
|-50.00%
|Prayad Marksaeng
|1,065
|1,598
|-533
|-50.05%
|Chad Campbell
|1,146
|1,720
|-574
|-50.09%
|Scott Gregory
|730
|1,097
|-367
|-50.27%
|Y.E. Yang
|568
|854
|-286
|-50.35%
|Brandon Harkins
|452
|680
|-228
|-50.44%
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|741
|1,116
|-375
|-50.61%
|Sepp Straka
|142
|214
|-72
|-50.70%
|Chris Paisley
|254
|383
|-129
|-50.79%
|Jin Cheng
|821
|1,241
|-420
|-51.16%
|Aman Raj
|485
|736
|-251
|-51.75%
|Takanori Konishi
|1,089
|1,656
|-567
|-52.07%
|Adrien Saddier
|293
|446
|-153
|-52.22%
|James Du Preez Jnr
|821
|1,251
|-430
|-52.38%
|Dylan Kok
|870
|1,326
|-456
|-52.41%
|Jonathan Yates
|930
|1,418
|-488
|-52.47%
|Tommy Cocha
|1,109
|1,691
|-582
|-52.48%
|Will Wilcox
|1,030
|1,571
|-541
|-52.52%
|Haydn Porteous
|603
|920
|-317
|-52.57%
|Benjamin Henry Poke
|602
|919
|-317
|-52.66%
|Davis Love III
|1,028
|1,571
|-543
|-52.82%
|Daijiro Izumida
|329
|503
|-174
|-52.89%
|Tommy Gainey
|448
|685
|-237
|-52.90%
|Callum Shinkwin
|134
|205
|-71
|-52.99%
|Blake Proverbs
|1,092
|1,671
|-579
|-53.02%
|Stoney Crouch
|816
|1,249
|-433
|-53.06%
|Shankar Das
|1,067
|1,634
|-567
|-53.14%
|Han Lee
|853
|1,307
|-454
|-53.22%
|Nelson Ledesma
|505
|776
|-271
|-53.66%
|James Marchesani
|771
|1,185
|-414
|-53.70%
|Brett Coletta
|430
|661
|-231
|-53.72%
|Janne Kaske
|986
|1,516
|-530
|-53.75%
|Jimmy Stanger
|405
|623
|-218
|-53.83%
|Todd Clements
|449
|691
|-242
|-53.90%
|Greg Chalmers
|720
|1,109
|-389
|-54.03%
|Shiv Kapur
|457
|704
|-247
|-54.05%
|Wil Besseling
|183
|282
|-99
|-54.10%
|Minjun Kim
|1,026
|1,582
|-556
|-54.19%
|Daisuke Matsubara
|955
|1,473
|-518
|-54.24%
|Lars Keunen
|947
|1,463
|-516
|-54.49%
|Maxime Radureau
|1,020
|1,577
|-557
|-54.61%
|Harry Bateman
|963
|1,489
|-526
|-54.62%
|Richard Mansell
|255
|395
|-140
|-54.90%
|Andreas Gronkvist
|1,032
|1,599
|-567
|-54.94%
|Chris Baker(Mar1986)
|428
|664
|-236
|-55.14%
|Martin Laird
|85
|132
|-47
|-55.29%
|David Pastore
|470
|731
|-261
|-55.53%
|Mithun Perera
|988
|1,537
|-549
|-55.57%
|Prom Meesawat
|343
|534
|-191
|-55.69%
|Jakraphan Premsirigorn
|1,068
|1,663
|-595
|-55.71%
|Danny Lee
|140
|218
|-78
|-55.71%
|Matt Wallace
|50
|78
|-28
|-56.00%
|KP Lin
|1,075
|1,682
|-607
|-56.47%
|Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
|492
|770
|-278
|-56.50%
|Ryan Palmer
|30
|47
|-17
|-56.67%
|Michael Hendry
|410
|643
|-233
|-56.83%
|Taylor MacDonald
|1,083
|1,700
|-617
|-56.97%
|Tatsunori Nukaga
|918
|1,443
|-525
|-57.19%
|Sunil Richard Jung Bell
|479
|753
|-274
|-57.20%
|Marthin Scheepers
|1,065
|1,675
|-610
|-57.28%
|Aaron Baddeley
|406
|640
|-234
|-57.64%
|Peter Malnati
|168
|265
|-97
|-57.74%
|Andreas Halvorsen
|884
|1,395
|-511
|-57.81%
|Matt Ford
|386
|612
|-226
|-58.55%
|Tobias Ruth
|998
|1,583
|-585
|-58.62%
|Martin Piller
|856
|1,363
|-507
|-59.23%
|Chinnarat Phadungsil
|962
|1,534
|-572
|-59.46%
|Ross McGowan
|259
|413
|-154
|-59.46%
|Ratchapol Jantavara
|718
|1,148
|-430
|-59.89%
|Matthew Southgate
|227
|363
|-136
|-59.91%
|Charlie Wi
|824
|1,318
|-494
|-59.95%
|Scott Arnold
|889
|1,422
|-533
|-59.96%
|Roberto Castro
|706
|1,130
|-424
|-60.06%
|Jonas Kolbing
|978
|1,566
|-588
|-60.12%
|Steven Tiley
|725
|1,162
|-437
|-60.28%
|Rickie Fowler
|53
|85
|-32
|-60.38%
|Zhang Huilin
|418
|671
|-253
|-60.53%
|Ren Yonezawa(Am)
|606
|973
|-367
|-60.56%
|Hayden Shieh
|744
|1,195
|-451
|-60.62%
|Matias Calderon
|621
|999
|-378
|-60.87%
|Ben Eccles
|933
|1,501
|-568
|-60.88%
|Rhein Gibson
|508
|820
|-312
|-61.42%
|Terumichi Kakazu
|874
|1,412
|-538
|-61.56%
|Aaron Wilkin
|1,009
|1,631
|-622
|-61.65%
|Panuwat Bulsombath
|1,044
|1,689
|-645
|-61.78%
|Robert Rock
|222
|360
|-138
|-62.16%
|Coert Groenewald
|1,068
|1,732
|-664
|-62.17%
|Chase Johnson
|611
|991
|-380
|-62.19%
|Anton Wilbertsson
|910
|1,476
|-566
|-62.20%
|Justin Suh
|416
|675
|-259
|-62.26%
|Chip McDaniel
|641
|1,041
|-400
|-62.40%
|Leandro Marelli
|700
|1,137
|-437
|-62.43%
|Alex Chiarella
|536
|871
|-335
|-62.50%
|Liam Johnston
|672
|1,096
|-424
|-63.10%
|Ryan Moore
|171
|279
|-108
|-63.16%
|Nick Taylor
|136
|222
|-86
|-63.24%
|Dylan Frittelli
|68
|111
|-43
|-63.24%
|Ben Crane
|1,044
|1,705
|-661
|-63.31%
|Jeppe Huldahl
|711
|1,165
|-454
|-63.85%
|Sebastien Gros
|922
|1,511
|-589
|-63.88%
|Peter Karmis
|595
|976
|-381
|-64.03%
|Samuel Del Val Onaederra
|752
|1,234
|-482
|-64.10%
|Yikeun Chang
|368
|604
|-236
|-64.13%
|Brady Watt
|973
|1,597
|-624
|-64.13%
|Ricardo Santos
|478
|787
|-309
|-64.64%
|Davis Riley
|218
|359
|-141
|-64.68%
|Ruan Conradie
|709
|1,169
|-460
|-64.88%
|Tyler Koivisto
|497
|820
|-323
|-64.99%
|Keisuke Otawa
|724
|1,196
|-472
|-65.19%
|Ludvig Aberg(Am)
|569
|942
|-373
|-65.55%
|Terry Pilkadaris
|759
|1,258
|-499
|-65.74%
|Jaewoong Eom
|902
|1,496
|-594
|-65.85%
|Kelly Kraft
|445
|742
|-297
|-66.74%
|Seungyul Noh
|701
|1,170
|-469
|-66.90%
|Seungsu Han
|250
|418
|-168
|-67.20%
|Richard Green
|870
|1,455
|-585
|-67.24%
|Damien Perrier
|461
|773
|-312
|-67.68%
|Michael Thompson
|106
|178
|-72
|-67.92%
|Kevin Kisner
|25
|42
|-17
|-68.00%
|David Dixon
|578
|972
|-394
|-68.17%
|William Gordon
|228
|384
|-156
|-68.42%
|Hung Chien-Yao
|990
|1,671
|-681
|-68.79%
|Jean Bekirian
|680
|1,149
|-469
|-68.97%
|Carlos Pigem
|762
|1,289
|-527
|-69.16%
|Jack Maguire
|813
|1,376
|-563
|-69.25%
|Wyndham Clark
|147
|249
|-102
|-69.39%
|Toto Thimba Jnr
|739
|1,253
|-514
|-69.55%
|Ashley Hall
|895
|1,518
|-623
|-69.61%
|Boo Weekley
|1,001
|1,698
|-697
|-69.63%
|Suttijet Kooratanapisan
|967
|1,641
|-674
|-69.70%
|Lanto Griffin
|63
|107
|-44
|-69.84%
|Emilio Puma Dominguez
|943
|1,603
|-660
|-69.99%
|Shota Akiyoshi
|391
|666
|-275
|-70.33%
|Chase Wright
|898
|1,530
|-632
|-70.38%
|Andres Gallegos
|651
|1,111
|-460
|-70.66%
|Wonjoon Lee
|365
|623
|-258
|-70.68%
|Brad Hopfinger
|423
|722
|-299
|-70.69%
|JC Ritchie
|178
|304
|-126
|-70.79%
|Drew Weaver
|909
|1,563
|-654
|-71.95%
|David Hearn
|453
|783
|-330
|-72.85%
|Daniel Summerhays
|668
|1,159
|-491
|-73.50%
|Kevin Lucas
|895
|1,553
|-658
|-73.52%
|Robin Petersson
|509
|889
|-380
|-74.66%
|Adilson da Silva
|344
|602
|-258
|-75.00%
|Ethan Tracy
|934
|1,635
|-701
|-75.05%
|Austin Cook
|190
|333
|-143
|-75.26%
|Oliver Lindell
|636
|1,116
|-480
|-75.47%
|Mathieu Fenasse
|678
|1,193
|-515
|-75.96%
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|231
|407
|-176
|-76.19%
|Anthony Quayle
|315
|556
|-241
|-76.51%
|Curtis Luck
|379
|669
|-290
|-76.52%
|Poom Saksansin
|644
|1,137
|-493
|-76.55%
|Taylor Pendrith
|128
|226
|-98
|-76.56%
|Andrew Landry
|105
|186
|-81
|-77.14%
|Lee Chieh-po
|932
|1,660
|-728
|-78.11%
|Kyle Jones
|474
|845
|-371
|-78.27%
|Thomas Rosenmuller
|352
|630
|-278
|-78.98%
|Renato Paratore
|143
|256
|-113
|-79.02%
|Rashid Khan
|287
|514
|-227
|-79.09%
|Matthew Spacey
|943
|1,691
|-748
|-79.32%
|Joost Luiten
|164
|295
|-131
|-79.88%
|Zach Johnson
|97
|175
|-78
|-80.41%
|Scott Brown
|240
|433
|-193
|-80.42%
|Kristoffer Reitan
|511
|923
|-412
|-80.63%
|Scott Langley
|907
|1,639
|-732
|-80.71%
|Kasidit Lepkurte
|948
|1,714
|-766
|-80.80%
|Jinho Choi
|825
|1,494
|-669
|-81.09%
|Alejandro Tosti
|640
|1,164
|-524
|-81.88%
|Nicholas Lindheim
|472
|859
|-387
|-81.99%
|Jake Higginbottom
|810
|1,475
|-665
|-82.10%
|Thongchai Jaidee
|788
|1,441
|-653
|-82.87%
|Shugo Imahira
|76
|139
|-63
|-82.89%
|Raththee Sirithanakunsak
|889
|1,626
|-737
|-82.90%
|Chao Haimeng
|830
|1,522
|-692
|-83.37%
|Tom Power Horan
|850
|1,559
|-709
|-83.41%
|Bai Bobby Zhengkai
|483
|887
|-404
|-83.64%
|Mikael Lindberg
|253
|467
|-214
|-84.58%
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco
|456
|842
|-386
|-84.65%
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|440
|815
|-375
|-85.23%
|Charles Howell III
|111
|206
|-95
|-85.59%
|Austen Truslow
|436
|810
|-374
|-85.78%
|Ruan de Smidt
|924
|1,721
|-797
|-86.26%
|Bubba Watson
|44
|82
|-38
|-86.36%
|Alex Cejka
|796
|1,485
|-689
|-86.56%
|Nirun Sae-Ueng
|826
|1,543
|-717
|-86.80%
|Luke Guthrie
|856
|1,605
|-749
|-87.50%
|Ricardo Celia
|844
|1,583
|-739
|-87.56%
|Luke Kwon
|926
|1,738
|-812
|-87.69%
|Jared Wolfe
|213
|400
|-187
|-87.79%
|Seung Jongheon Park
|787
|1,478
|-691
|-87.80%
|Kurt Kitayama
|133
|250
|-117
|-87.97%
|Danny Willett
|67
|126
|-59
|-88.06%
|Daniel Fox
|777
|1,463
|-686
|-88.29%
|Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
|800
|1,507
|-707
|-88.38%
|Ake Nilsson
|729
|1,376
|-647
|-88.75%
|Wes Roach
|376
|710
|-334
|-88.83%
|Zach Murray
|615
|1,162
|-547
|-88.94%
|James Allan
|883
|1,671
|-788
|-89.24%
|Mark Hubbard
|139
|264
|-125
|-89.93%
|Jonathan Garrick
|889
|1,691
|-802
|-90.21%
|Michael Miller(1992)
|666
|1,267
|-601
|-90.24%
|Tim Wilkinson
|461
|880
|-419
|-90.89%
|Lorens Chan
|687
|1,316
|-629
|-91.56%
|Brandt Snedeker
|98
|188
|-90
|-91.84%
|Adam Hadwin
|78
|150
|-72
|-92.31%
|George Coetzee
|92
|177
|-85
|-92.39%
|Koki Shiomi
|780
|1,504
|-724
|-92.82%
|Sam Saunders
|828
|1,599
|-771
|-93.12%
|Ross Fisher
|215
|417
|-202
|-93.95%
|David Bransdon
|716
|1,391
|-675
|-94.27%
|Mukesh Kumar
|781
|1,520
|-739
|-94.62%
|Trevor Simsby
|401
|781
|-380
|-94.76%
|Clinton Grobler
|882
|1,721
|-839
|-95.12%
|Ryan Brehm
|434
|847
|-413
|-95.16%
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|311
|607
|-296
|-95.18%
|David Gleeson
|741
|1,447
|-706
|-95.28%
|Brandon Wu
|170
|334
|-164
|-96.47%
|Ondrej Lieser
|179
|352
|-173
|-96.65%
|Jake Knapp
|601
|1,184
|-583
|-97.00%
|Brian Gay
|202
|398
|-196
|-97.03%
|Bernd Ritthammer
|426
|840
|-414
|-97.18%
|Julian Suri
|438
|866
|-428
|-97.72%
|Enrico Di Nitto
|585
|1,157
|-572
|-97.78%
|Ryo Ishikawa
|93
|184
|-91
|-97.85%
|Oliver Farr
|257
|510
|-253
|-98.44%
|Campbell Rawson
|798
|1,586
|-788
|-98.75%
|Ryan Ruffels
|562
|1,119
|-557
|-99.11%
|Bradley Dredge
|856
|1,706
|-850
|-99.30%
|Tanapat Pichaikool
|455
|907
|-452
|-99.34%
|Jarryd Felton
|534
|1,067
|-533
|-99.81%
|Alex Prugh
|793
|1,586
|-793
|-100.00%
|Johnson Wagner
|667
|1,334
|-667
|-100.00%
|Matthew Wolff
|15
|30
|-15
|-100.00%
|K.J. Choi
|538
|1,077
|-539
|-100.19%
|Josh Teater
|336
|673
|-337
|-100.30%
|John Somers
|844
|1,700
|-856
|-101.42%
|Leunkwang Kim
|817
|1,647
|-830
|-101.59%
|Kieran Muir
|766
|1,549
|-783
|-102.22%
|Ben Leong
|828
|1,679
|-851
|-102.78%
|Jack Harrison
|813
|1,650
|-837
|-102.95%
|Jarin Todd
|529
|1,076
|-547
|-103.40%
|Taewoo Kim(Feb1993)
|625
|1,272
|-647
|-103.52%
|Galam Jeon
|773
|1,586
|-813
|-105.17%
|Merrick Bremner
|541
|1,111
|-570
|-105.36%
|Aaron Pike
|484
|994
|-510
|-105.37%
|Jorge Campillo
|117
|241
|-124
|-105.98%
|Travis Smyth
|356
|734
|-378
|-106.18%
|Fabian Gomez
|288
|596
|-308
|-106.94%
|Eirik Tage Johansen
|643
|1,334
|-691
|-107.47%
|George McNeill
|748
|1,557
|-809
|-108.16%
|Nick Flanagan
|512
|1,069
|-557
|-108.79%
|David Kocher
|326
|683
|-357
|-109.51%
|Robert Karlsson
|775
|1,638
|-863
|-111.35%
|Jake Ian McLeod
|582
|1,231
|-649
|-111.51%
|Md Siddikur Rahman
|797
|1,691
|-894
|-112.17%
|Gavin Moynihan
|794
|1,687
|-893
|-112.47%
|Innchoon Hwang
|746
|1,586
|-840
|-112.60%
|Steven Brown
|242
|516
|-274
|-113.22%
|Romain Wattel
|607
|1,300
|-693
|-114.17%
|Francesco Molinari
|112
|240
|-128
|-114.29%
|Danny Masrin
|592
|1,271
|-679
|-114.70%
|John Oda
|638
|1,371
|-733
|-114.89%
|Jim Herman
|96
|208
|-112
|-116.67%
|Sarit Suwannarut
|573
|1,249
|-676
|-117.98%
|Evan Harmeling
|339
|740
|-401
|-118.29%
|Shamim Khan
|656
|1,433
|-777
|-118.45%
|Adam Scott
|21
|46
|-25
|-119.05%
|Pannakorn Uthaipas
|712
|1,563
|-851
|-119.52%
|Tyrrell Hatton
|10
|22
|-12
|-120.00%
|Scott Harrington
|330
|728
|-398
|-120.61%
|Ernie Els
|701
|1,547
|-846
|-120.68%
|Moritz Lampert
|670
|1,483
|-813
|-121.34%
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|373
|827
|-454
|-121.72%
|Brad Kennedy
|158
|351
|-193
|-122.15%
|Cyril Bouniol
|777
|1,730
|-953
|-122.65%
|Jiho Jung
|671
|1,494
|-823
|-122.65%
|Vaughn Taylor
|180
|402
|-222
|-123.33%
|Jonas Blixt
|540
|1,209
|-669
|-123.89%
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|580
|1,302
|-722
|-124.48%
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|9
|-5
|-125.00%
|Joel Stalter
|289
|652
|-363
|-125.61%
|Chris Stroud
|381
|862
|-481
|-126.25%
|Shawn Stefani
|528
|1,200
|-672
|-127.27%
|Patrick Reed
|11
|25
|-14
|-127.27%
|Ben Stow
|395
|900
|-505
|-127.85%
|Lorenzo Gagli
|370
|846
|-476
|-128.65%
|Adam Long
|62
|142
|-80
|-129.03%
|Philip Eriksson
|495
|1,135
|-640
|-129.29%
|Ryuji Masaoka
|696
|1,596
|-900
|-129.31%
|Darren Beck
|622
|1,433
|-811
|-130.39%
|Cormac Sharvin
|389
|898
|-509
|-130.85%
|Oscar Lengden
|291
|672
|-381
|-130.93%
|John Chin
|383
|890
|-507
|-132.38%
|Justin Thomas
|3
|7
|-4
|-133.33%
|Miguel Angel Carballo
|489
|1,146
|-657
|-134.36%
|Tommy Fleetwood
|17
|40
|-23
|-135.29%
|Danthai Boonma
|556
|1,311
|-755
|-135.79%
|Denzel Ieremia
|539
|1,276
|-737
|-136.73%
|Jamie Arnold
|624
|1,481
|-857
|-137.34%
|Hosung Tora San Choi
|380
|902
|-522
|-137.37%
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|327
|779
|-452
|-138.23%
|Andy Sullivan
|58
|140
|-82
|-141.38%
|J.T. Poston
|72
|174
|-102
|-141.67%
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|486
|1,178
|-692
|-142.39%
|Robby Shelton IV
|175
|429
|-254
|-145.14%
|Nate Lashley
|119
|294
|-175
|-147.06%
|Jeunghun Wang
|337
|835
|-498
|-147.77%
|D.J. Trahan
|447
|1,110
|-663
|-148.32%
|Josh Younger
|402
|1,002
|-600
|-149.25%
|Andres Romero
|563
|1,407
|-844
|-149.91%
|Naoki Sekito
|359
|901
|-542
|-150.97%
|Jazz Janewattananond
|88
|221
|-133
|-151.14%
|Romain Langasque
|124
|312
|-188
|-151.61%
|Richard Sterne
|321
|812
|-491
|-152.96%
|Victor Perez
|32
|81
|-49
|-153.13%
|Tyler Duncan(Jul1989)
|146
|372
|-226
|-154.79%
|Gavin Green
|191
|487
|-296
|-154.97%
|Sebastian Cappelen
|406
|1,041
|-635
|-156.40%
|Kwanchai Tannin
|480
|1,232
|-752
|-156.67%
|Rory Hie
|632
|1,631
|-999
|-158.07%
|Yoshinori Fujimoto
|631
|1,643
|-1,012
|-160.38%
|Sebastian Heisele
|207
|539
|-332
|-160.39%
|Jack Singh Brar
|432
|1,128
|-696
|-161.11%
|Edoardo Lipparelli
|650
|1,699
|-1,049
|-161.38%
|Micah Lauren Shin
|616
|1,621
|-1,005
|-163.15%
|Brendon Todd
|47
|127
|-80
|-170.21%
|Chang Wei Lun
|546
|1,486
|-940
|-172.16%
|Robin Roussel
|317
|869
|-552
|-174.13%
|Haotong Li
|167
|460
|-293
|-175.45%
|Henrik Stenson
|65
|182
|-117
|-180.00%
|Hyungjoon Lee
|614
|1,724
|-1,110
|-180.78%
|Augusto Nunez
|375
|1,057
|-682
|-181.87%
|Gregory Havret
|531
|1,507
|-976
|-183.80%
|Sanghee Lee
|572
|1,629
|-1,057
|-184.79%
|Doc Redman
|89
|254
|-165
|-185.39%
|Jason Day
|43
|123
|-80
|-186.05%
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|316
|934
|-618
|-195.57%
|Gary Woodland
|39
|117
|-78
|-200.00%
|Dustin Johnson
|1
|3
|-2
|-200.00%
|Eddie Pepperell
|129
|394
|-265
|-205.43%
|Soomin Lee
|295
|905
|-610
|-206.78%
|Matt Kuchar
|37
|114
|-77
|-208.11%
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|270
|837
|-567
|-210.00%
|Matthew Griffin
|520
|1,621
|-1,101
|-211.73%
|Miguel Tabuena
|437
|1,366
|-929
|-212.59%
|Joel Sjoholm
|367
|1,150
|-783
|-213.35%
|Gunn Charoenkul
|160
|507
|-347
|-216.88%
|Benjamin Hebert
|135
|434
|-299
|-221.48%
|Jose-Filipe Lima
|519
|1,686
|-1,167
|-224.86%
|Kristoffer Ventura
|176
|572
|-396
|-225.00%
|K.T. Kim
|334
|1,093
|-759
|-227.25%
|J.B. Holmes
|235
|775
|-540
|-229.79%
|Sami Valimaki
|69
|228
|-159
|-230.43%
|Andrew Dodt
|306
|1,017
|-711
|-232.35%
|Zhang Xinjun
|181
|608
|-427
|-235.91%
|Matt Every
|475
|1,617
|-1,142
|-240.42%
|Bud Cauley
|173
|595
|-422
|-243.93%
|Chez Reavie
|56
|197
|-141
|-251.79%
|Zack Sucher
|320
|1,154
|-834
|-260.63%
|Zac Blair
|305
|1,123
|-818
|-268.20%
|Jim Furyk
|205
|762
|-557
|-271.71%
|Toshinori Muto
|413
|1,547
|-1,134
|-274.58%
|Byeong Hun An
|75
|287
|-212
|-282.67%
|Marcus Kinhult
|116
|452
|-336
|-289.66%
|Sunghoon Kang
|86
|341
|-255
|-296.51%
|Graeme McDowell
|80
|326
|-246
|-307.50%
|Tom Lewis
|73
|298
|-225
|-308.22%
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|104
|426
|-322
|-309.62%
|Brendan Jones
|366
|1,501
|-1,135
|-310.11%
|Paul Waring(Feb1985)
|137
|589
|-452
|-329.93%
|Webb Simpson
|6
|27
|-21
|-350.00%
|Andrea Pavan
|249
|1,609
|-1,360
|-546.18%
|Junggon Hwang
|174
|1,127
|-953
|-547.70%
|Tiger Woods
|41
|566
|-525
|-1280.49%