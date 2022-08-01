×

OWGR: Tony Finau closes in on top 10; Phil Mickelson almost out of top 100

On the heels of back-to-back PGA Tour victories, Tony Finau is closing in on a return to the top 10 in the world rankings.

Finau, who spent time as high as No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2018, moved from No. 16 to No. 13 after Sunday’s win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, just behind Jordan Spieth and right ahead of Will Zalatoris.

Zalatoris’ former Wake Forest teammate Cameron Young is up to No. 17 after his seventh top-3 finish of the season. The PGA Tour rookie, who was T-2 in Detroit, recorded two of those top-3s in majors, including a solo second at The Open.

On the DP World Tour, former USC standout Sean Crocker won his first title on the tour and jumped from No. 241 to No. 133 in the process.

As for those falling, Phil Mickelson is down three spots to No. 99, nearly out of the top 100, and Tiger Woods is now No. 1,062, between South Africa’s Heinrich Bruiners and China’s Zhang Huilin. Mickelson had fallen as low as No. 116 last year before winning the PGA Championship.

