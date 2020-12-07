OWGR: Viktor Hovland at career high; Rickie Fowler at worst since Feb. 2014

Viktor Hovland cracked the top 15 in the latest Official World Golf Ranking while Rickie Fowler fell out of the top 50.

Hovland’s victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic moved him to No. 15 in the world, up 11 spots.

The 23-year-old Norwegian turned pro last year and joins fellow Class of 2019 standouts Collin Morikawa (No. 7) and Matthew Wolff (No. 14) among the top 15 in the OWGR.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout continued his ascension as well, thanks to back-to-back wins on the European Tour. The South African won in his homeland in consecutive weeks, most recently his national open, to climb to 35th in the world.

Meanwhile, Fowler continued his 2020 drop. The 30-year-old missed the cut in Mexico and fell three spots to 52nd. It’s his lowest ranking since February, 2014.

The top 50 at year’s end receive invitations to the Masters Tournament, for which Fowler is not currently qualified.

The top 10 players remained the same with the only movement being Collin Morikawa jumping to seventh and bumping Xander Schauffele to eighth.

Here’s the current top 10, in order: Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson, Morikawa, Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Tyrrell Hatton.

Tiger Woods dropped two spots to 38th.