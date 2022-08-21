×

Padraig Harrington overtakes Mike Weir for Dick's Sporting Goods Open victory

Getty Images

ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Padraig Harrington won the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the year.

Harrington closed with a 5-under 67 at En-Joie Golf Club for a three-stroke victory over Mike Weir and Thongchai Jaidee.

Full-field scores from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

A stroke behind Weir entering the day, Harrington birdied Nos. 2, 3, 9, 11 and 12 in a bogey-free round to finish at 16-under 200.

The 50-year-old Irishman won the U.S. Senior Open in late June at Saucon Valley. He also has four runner-up finishes and a tie for third in 11 starts this year.

Weir shot a 71, and Thongchai had a 66.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Clarke, Furyk, Singh share Champs lead

BY Associated Press  — 

Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk and Vijay Singh shared the lead at 7-under 65 on Friday in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
News & Opinion

Langer uses borrowed putter, backup caddie

BY Associated Press  — 

Bernhard Langer had a borrowed putter and a backup caddie Friday in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.