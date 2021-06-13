Palmetto Championship payout: Garrick Higgo's first PGA Tour win comes with big payday

Here are the purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Garrick Higgo and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Palmetto Championship:
|Finish
|Player
|FedEx
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Garrick Higgo
|0
|1,314,000
|2
|Doc Redman
|154
|411,233
|2
|Hudson Swafford
|154
|411,233
|2
|Chesson Hadley
|154
|411,233
|2
|Tyrrell Hatton
|154
|411,233
|2
|Bo Van Pelt
|154
|411,233
|2
|Jhonattan Vegas
|154
|411,233
|8
|Ryan Armour
|83
|220,825
|8
|David Lipsky
|0
|220,825
|10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|68
|177,025
|10
|Dustin Johnson
|68
|177,025
|10
|Pat Perez
|68
|177,025
|10
|Erik van Rooyen
|68
|177,025
|14
|Harris English
|53
|125,925
|14
|Will Gordon
|53
|125,925
|14
|Tain Lee
|0
|125,925
|14
|Wilco Nienaber
|0
|125,925
|14
|Chez Reavie
|53
|125,925
|19
|Beau Hossler
|42
|86,505
|19
|Satoshi Kodaira
|42
|86,505
|19
|Danny Lee
|42
|86,505
|19
|Rob Oppenheim
|42
|86,505
|19
|Scott Piercy
|42
|86,505
|19
|Seamus Power
|42
|86,505
|25
|Anirban Lahiri
|32
|56,088
|25
|Henrik Norlander
|32
|56,088
|25
|Joseph Bramlett
|32
|56,088
|25
|Rhein Gibson
|32
|56,088
|25
|Bill Haas
|32
|56,088
|25
|Ian Poulter
|32
|56,088
|31
|Austin Cook
|24
|44,621
|31
|Luke Donald
|24
|44,621
|31
|Hank Lebioda
|24
|44,621
|31
|C.T. Pan
|24
|44,621
|35
|Tommy Fleetwood
|17
|33,337
|35
|Sungjae Im
|17
|33,337
|35
|Russell Knox
|17
|33,337
|35
|Matthew NeSmith
|17
|33,337
|35
|Chase Seiffert
|17
|33,337
|35
|Davis Thompson
|0
|33,337
|35
|Broc Everett
|0
|33,337
|35
|Bryson Nimmer
|0
|33,337
|35
|Ben Taylor
|17
|33,337
|44
|Aaron Baddeley
|10
|22,435
|44
|Peter Uihlein
|10
|22,435
|44
|Kevin Chappell
|10
|22,435
|44
|Scott Harrington
|10
|22,435
|44
|Wes Roach
|10
|22,435
|44
|Nick Taylor
|10
|22,435
|50
|J.B. Holmes
|8
|18,542
|50
|Patrick Rodgers
|8
|18,542
|52
|Byeong Hun An
|7
|17,484
|52
|Sam Ryder
|7
|17,484
|52
|Roger Sloan
|7
|17,484
|52
|Vaughn Taylor
|7
|17,484
|56
|Rafael Campos
|6
|17,009
|57
|Jonathan Byrd
|5
|16,717
|57
|Mark Hubbard
|5
|16,717
|57
|Robby Shelton
|5
|16,717
|60
|Chris Baker
|5
|16,279
|60
|Tyler Duncan
|5
|16,279
|60
|Brandt Snedeker
|5
|16,279
|63
|Josh Teater
|4
|15,987
|64
|Robert Garrigus
|4
|15,768
|64
|Michael Gellerman
|4
|15,768
|66
|Richard S. Johnson
|4
|15,549
|67
|Andrew Putnam
|4
|15,403
|68
|Adam Schenk
|3
|15,257