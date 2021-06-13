Palmetto Championship payout: Garrick Higgo's first PGA Tour win comes with big payday

Here are the purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Garrick Higgo and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Palmetto Championship:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($)
1 Garrick Higgo 0 1,314,000
2 Doc Redman 154 411,233
2 Hudson Swafford 154 411,233
2 Chesson Hadley 154 411,233
2 Tyrrell Hatton 154 411,233
2 Bo Van Pelt 154 411,233
2 Jhonattan Vegas 154 411,233
8 Ryan Armour 83 220,825
8 David Lipsky 0 220,825
10 Matt Fitzpatrick 68 177,025
10 Dustin Johnson 68 177,025
10 Pat Perez 68 177,025
10 Erik van Rooyen 68 177,025
14 Harris English 53 125,925
14 Will Gordon 53 125,925
14 Tain Lee 0 125,925
14 Wilco Nienaber 0 125,925
14 Chez Reavie 53 125,925
19 Beau Hossler 42 86,505
19 Satoshi Kodaira 42 86,505
19 Danny Lee 42 86,505
19 Rob Oppenheim 42 86,505
19 Scott Piercy 42 86,505
19 Seamus Power 42 86,505
25 Anirban Lahiri 32 56,088
25 Henrik Norlander 32 56,088
25 Joseph Bramlett 32 56,088
25 Rhein Gibson 32 56,088
25 Bill Haas 32 56,088
25 Ian Poulter 32 56,088
31 Austin Cook 24 44,621
31 Luke Donald 24 44,621
31 Hank Lebioda 24 44,621
31 C.T. Pan 24 44,621
35 Tommy Fleetwood 17 33,337
35 Sungjae Im 17 33,337
35 Russell Knox 17 33,337
35 Matthew NeSmith 17 33,337
35 Chase Seiffert 17 33,337
35 Davis Thompson 0 33,337
35 Broc Everett 0 33,337
35 Bryson Nimmer 0 33,337
35 Ben Taylor 17 33,337
44 Aaron Baddeley 10 22,435
44 Peter Uihlein 10 22,435
44 Kevin Chappell 10 22,435
44 Scott Harrington 10 22,435
44 Wes Roach 10 22,435
44 Nick Taylor 10 22,435
50 J.B. Holmes 8 18,542
50 Patrick Rodgers 8 18,542
52 Byeong Hun An 7 17,484
52 Sam Ryder 7 17,484
52 Roger Sloan 7 17,484
52 Vaughn Taylor 7 17,484
56 Rafael Campos 6 17,009
57 Jonathan Byrd 5 16,717
57 Mark Hubbard 5 16,717
57 Robby Shelton 5 16,717
60 Chris Baker 5 16,279
60 Tyler Duncan 5 16,279
60 Brandt Snedeker 5 16,279
63 Josh Teater 4 15,987
64 Robert Garrigus 4 15,768
64 Michael Gellerman 4 15,768
66 Richard S. Johnson 4 15,549
67 Andrew Putnam 4 15,403
68 Adam Schenk 3 15,257

