Palmetto Championship payout: Garrick Higgo's first PGA Tour win comes with big payday

Here are the purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Garrick Higgo and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Palmetto Championship:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($) 1 Garrick Higgo 0 1,314,000 2 Doc Redman 154 411,233 2 Hudson Swafford 154 411,233 2 Chesson Hadley 154 411,233 2 Tyrrell Hatton 154 411,233 2 Bo Van Pelt 154 411,233 2 Jhonattan Vegas 154 411,233 8 Ryan Armour 83 220,825 8 David Lipsky 0 220,825 10 Matt Fitzpatrick 68 177,025 10 Dustin Johnson 68 177,025 10 Pat Perez 68 177,025 10 Erik van Rooyen 68 177,025 14 Harris English 53 125,925 14 Will Gordon 53 125,925 14 Tain Lee 0 125,925 14 Wilco Nienaber 0 125,925 14 Chez Reavie 53 125,925 19 Beau Hossler 42 86,505 19 Satoshi Kodaira 42 86,505 19 Danny Lee 42 86,505 19 Rob Oppenheim 42 86,505 19 Scott Piercy 42 86,505 19 Seamus Power 42 86,505 25 Anirban Lahiri 32 56,088 25 Henrik Norlander 32 56,088 25 Joseph Bramlett 32 56,088 25 Rhein Gibson 32 56,088 25 Bill Haas 32 56,088 25 Ian Poulter 32 56,088 31 Austin Cook 24 44,621 31 Luke Donald 24 44,621 31 Hank Lebioda 24 44,621 31 C.T. Pan 24 44,621 35 Tommy Fleetwood 17 33,337 35 Sungjae Im 17 33,337 35 Russell Knox 17 33,337 35 Matthew NeSmith 17 33,337 35 Chase Seiffert 17 33,337 35 Davis Thompson 0 33,337 35 Broc Everett 0 33,337 35 Bryson Nimmer 0 33,337 35 Ben Taylor 17 33,337 44 Aaron Baddeley 10 22,435 44 Peter Uihlein 10 22,435 44 Kevin Chappell 10 22,435 44 Scott Harrington 10 22,435 44 Wes Roach 10 22,435 44 Nick Taylor 10 22,435 50 J.B. Holmes 8 18,542 50 Patrick Rodgers 8 18,542 52 Byeong Hun An 7 17,484 52 Sam Ryder 7 17,484 52 Roger Sloan 7 17,484 52 Vaughn Taylor 7 17,484 56 Rafael Campos 6 17,009 57 Jonathan Byrd 5 16,717 57 Mark Hubbard 5 16,717 57 Robby Shelton 5 16,717 60 Chris Baker 5 16,279 60 Tyler Duncan 5 16,279 60 Brandt Snedeker 5 16,279 63 Josh Teater 4 15,987 64 Robert Garrigus 4 15,768 64 Michael Gellerman 4 15,768 66 Richard S. Johnson 4 15,549 67 Andrew Putnam 4 15,403 68 Adam Schenk 3 15,257