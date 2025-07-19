Skip navigation
Parry makes the first hole-in-one at this year’s British Open

  
Published July 19, 2025 09:58 AM
John Parry's solid moving day at The Open got a whole lot better: He sinks his 192-yard tee shot on the 13th for the first ace of The 153rd Open Championship.

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) The British Open at Royal Portrush has had its first hole-in-one.

English golfer John Parry hit an 8-iron at the 192-yard No. 13 that landed at the front of the green, took a couple of bounces and hopped straight into the cup.

There were big celebrations on the tee, with Parry congratulated by playing partner Justin Leonard, the 1997 Open champion.

“The atmosphere was absolutely amazing,” Parry said after shooting a 4-under 67 in the third round to be 3 under for the tournament.

The 38-year-old Parry guessed it was “about” the 10th hole-in-one of his career.

“Definitely the best one, 100%,” he said.

Parry is making his second appearance at a British Open, after St. Andrews in 2022.

