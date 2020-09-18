Patrick Reed listed as slight U.S. Open betting favorite entering weekend

Patrick Reed is the new betting favorite heading into the weekend at the U.S. Open as he looks to win his second major title.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson started the week as the favorite, and after the opening round at Winged Foot that title shifted to overnight leader Justin Thomas. But now it's Reed in the top spot at +425 (meaning a $100 bet wins $425) as he carries a one-shot advantage after rounds of 66-70.

But Thomas (+550) is close behind, as is Bryson DeChambeau (+450) who sits at 3 under, alone in second place. It'll be DeChambeau who joins Reed in Saturday's final pairing, as only six players will begin the weekend under par.

Here's a look at some of the other notable odds via PointsBet Sportsbook entering Round 3:

+425: Patrick Reed

+450: Bryson DeChambeau

+550: Justin Thomas

+1100: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele

+1300: Harris English

+2500: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Matthew Wolff

+3300: Jason Kokrak

+4000: Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Webb Simpson, Brendon Todd

+5000: Louis Oosthuizen, Tony Finau

+6000: Daniel Berger, Thomas Pieters

+6600: Bubba Watson

+7000: Joaquin Niemann

+8000: Viktor Hovland

+10000: Adam Scott, Billy Horschel