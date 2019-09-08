Casey (66) claims European Open for first Euro Tour win in five years

HAMBURG, Germany – Ryder Cup star Paul Casey carded a 6-under 66 to win the European Open by one shot on Sunday for his first European Tour title in five years.

Casey started the day a stroke behind overnight leaders Bernd Ritthammer and Robert MacIntyre and held his nerve with a bogey-free round to claim his 14th European Tour victory at 14-under 274 overall.

It was Casey's first European Tour title since he won the KLM Open in 2014.

"It's been a long time, hasn't it?" Casey said. "I get emotional every victory, but this year has been so fantastic. I'm slightly chuckling, slightly gutted that (caddie) Johnny Long Socks, John McLaren, isn't here with me. But this is an incredibly prestigious trophy, it's got a lot of history to it on the European Tour, so I'm over the moon."

Casey birdied Nos. 16 and 17 but parred the last hole to give Ritthammer and MacIntyre hope of a potential playoff. Ritthammer's birdie attempt was just short and MacIntyre's eagle attempt slid by the hole.

Casey, a four-time Ryder Cup player, is the third successive English player to win the tournament after 2017 winner Jordan Smith and Richard McEvoy in 2018.

Home favorite Ritthammer, rookie MacIntyre and Matthias Schwab finished at 13 under in a three-way tie for second, one ahead of Bernd Wiesberger.

Casey led after opening with a 66 at Green Eagle Golf Courses on Thursday, shot a second round 73 but fought back Saturday with a 69.

