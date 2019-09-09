Paul Casey is back inside the top 15 in the latest installment of the Official World Golf Ranking following his win at the Porsche European Open.

Casey shot a final-round 66 to edge a trio of players by a shot in Germany, collecting his second worldwide trophy of the year. He also won the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship in March, marking the first time in a decade he won a tournament on both circuits in the same year.

The Englishman moved up three spots to No. 14 in the latest rankings, ahead of Adam Scott and barely behind countryman Tommy Fleetwood. Bernd Wiesberger jumped six spots to No. 35 after finishing fifth in Germany, while a runner-up result helped Scotland's Robert MacIntyre crack the top 100, moving from 113th to 95th.

With the PGA Tour enjoying a second straight off week, there were few other significant moves in the rankings. The lone change inside the top 10 saw Bryson DeChambeau swapping spots with Francesco Molinari at No. 10, with the Italian slipping to No. 11 despite neither player hitting a competitive shot last week.

Brooks Koepka remains world No. 1 for the 17th straight week, followed by Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas. Jon Rahm remained world No. 6, with Patrick Cantlay, Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele and DeChambeau rounding out the top 10.