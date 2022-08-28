×

Paula Reto edges Nelly Korda at CP Women's Open for maiden LPGA win

Getty Images

OTTAWA, Ontario — Paula Reto won the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi.

Reto finished at 19-under 265 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The 32-year-old South African opened with a course-record 62.

Full-field scores from the CP Women’s Open

Korda missed a chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, also shooting a 67.

Choi, tied for the third-round lead with fellow South Korean rookie Narin An, had a 69. An shot a 72 to tie for sixth at 15 under.

Alena Sharp was the top Canadian, shooting a 67 to tie for 17th at 10 under.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Rookies An, Choi lead CP Women’s; Nelly lurking

BY Associated Press  — 

Hye-Jin Choi shot a 5-under 66 to join fellow South Korean rookie Narin An, atop the leaderboard Saturday in Canada.
News & Opinion

An leads, Nelly T-2 at suspended CP Women's

BY Associated Press  — 

Narin An shot a 65 on Friday to top the leaderboard Friday in the suspended second round of the CP Women’s Open.
News & Opinion

Reto fires course-record 62, leads CP Women's

BY Associated Press  — 

Paula Reto shot a course-record 9-under 62 on Thursday at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club to take a two-stroke lead.