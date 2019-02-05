Pernilla Lindberg will make her debut as a married woman at the ISPS Handa Vic Open this week.

She is also borrowing her husband, Daniel Taylor, from Rolex world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn to caddie for her while they honeymoon between work in Australia.

Taylor was Lindberg’s caddie for six of the last seven seasons, but he left her bag at year’s start to pick up Jutanugarn’s, with Lindberg’s blessing. The couple agreed it would be best for their relationship if they didn’t work together in their honeymoon season.

“It’s just for one week,” Lindberg said. “Ariya was never planning on playing this event.”

Lindberg and Taylor got married in New Zealand on Jan. 31. They hopped into a helicopter with their wedding party in Queenstown and flew to Wanaka, a mountain resort region.

View this post on Instagram Married Women💋 #wedding #heliwedding #wanaka #queenstown #graceloveslace #coromandelpeak #gllbride A post shared by Pernilla Lindberg (@pernillagolf) on Feb 4, 2019 at 3:25am PST

“We did the ceremony on Coromandel Peak, right next to Mount Roy, overlooking Lake Wanaka,” said Lindberg, 32. “The mountains still had lots of snow on them. Just really cool views. It was just such a fun day.”

Lindberg and Taylor were married in front of their parents and siblings.

“Then we headed back to down to Queenstown and just had a nice dinner, with the chef coming to our house in the evenings,” Lindberg said. “It was just exactly the way we wanted it, kind of low key. Neither Daniel nor I get to spend much time with our families, so it's just a nice way to spend more time together.”

Lindberg isn’t sure what to expect from her game this week. She flew back to her Swedish homeland the week before the wedding to be recognized at the Swedish version of the ESPYs for her breakthrough victory at the ANA Inspiration last year.

“It's not been my normal prep,” Lindberg said. “So, going into this week I have to say I'm not sure where my form is really at, but I have my coach with me here this week. Hopefully, I can get some good practice in over just a couple days, and I'll be ready to go by Thursday again.”