Peru's Julian Perico on 1st U.S. Am: No overreaction, I'm truly honored

Julian Perico, an Arkansas junior and Peru native, will be competing in his first U.S. Amateur this week at Bandon Dunes. Here's his first-person account of what it means to be in the field.

The U.S. Amateur has always been the tournament I most look up to in golf – aside from the four professional majors, of course – since I can remember.

I really cannot express myself properly after receiving the exemption from the USGA to play in this year's championship at Bandon Dunes. I have been on cloud nine since getting the news in June, and I can’t believe I will be a part of such a prestigious field competing at a place like Bandon. This is an opportunity that no one in this world should take for granted – especially when you come from where I came from: Lima, Peru, a city with just three golf courses.

Some people may think that I could be overreacting, but honestly, the odds of a Peruvian playing in a tournament of such caliber are pretty small. The only person that comes to mind is one of my best friends, Luis Fernando Barco, who now plays on PGA Tour Latinoamerica and played in two U.S. Amateurs. He claims that it is by far the most stellar event that he has ever been a part of.

Two men out of a whole country, what are the odds of that?

I am stoked to be able to represent myself, my country and the University of Arkansas. Congratulations to all of the guys who made it, and on behalf of all the players ... we can't wait!