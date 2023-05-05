Peter Uihlein withdraws name from LIV Golf antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

Just two of the original 11 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last year remain.

Peter Uihlein withdrew his name from the lawsuit that was filed after the players were suspended by the Tour for joining LIV Golf and violating the circuit’s conflicting-event release policies.

Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Jones are the only players who remain plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which originally included Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak.

LIV Golf joined the lawsuit as a plaintiff last year and the Tour also filed a countersuit that now includes the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), which owns 93 percent of the breakaway league, according to court documents.

Attorneys for the players originally argued for an expedited schedule to protect players against the Tour’s alleged monopolistic practices, but the proceedings have stalled with the PIF filing an appeal with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a backlog of discovery disputes. The trial is now scheduled for May 2024.