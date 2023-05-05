×

Peter Uihlein withdraws name from LIV Golf antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

Getty Images

Just two of the original 11 players who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour last year remain.

Peter Uihlein withdrew his name from the lawsuit that was filed after the players were suspended by the Tour for joining LIV Golf and violating the circuit’s conflicting-event release policies.

Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Jones are the only players who remain plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which originally included Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak.

LIV Golf joined the lawsuit as a plaintiff last year and the Tour also filed a countersuit that now includes the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), which owns 93 percent of the breakaway league, according to court documents.

Attorneys for the players originally argued for an expedited schedule to protect players against the Tour’s alleged monopolistic practices, but the proceedings have stalled with the PIF filing an appeal with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a backlog of discovery disputes. The trial is now scheduled for May 2024.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Judge orders LIV, players to disclose key info

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The four remaining plaintiffs suing the PGA Tour for antitrust violations will be required to disclose key communications, according to a recent court ruling.

Bryson DeChambeau in Round 3 of the 2018 Shriners
News & Opinion

DeChambeau, Uihlein share Shriners lead

BY Associated Press  — 

Bryson DeChambeau birdied four of the last six holes Saturday for a share of the lead with Peter Uihlein in the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open.

Peter Uihlein at the 2018 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Golf Central

Uihlein holds Vegas lead, eyes maiden win

BY Will Gray  — 

After taking the lead with an opening 63, Peter Uihlein remains the man to beat at the halfway point of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.