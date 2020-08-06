SAN FRANCISCO – Despite a perfect testing record at this week’s PGA Championship with no players or caddies testing positive for COVID-19, officials informed players late Wednesday that dining restrictions would be tightened at TPC Harding Park.

“SF [San Francisco] Dept. Public Health mandates all in-locker-room dining must be consumed at your locker table or outside,” players were informed via text message.

The player locker room at Harding Park is a large tent that includes a dining area. It remains unclear if that dining area will remain open.

Caddies, who have a separate tent that also includes a dining area, were also sent a message from the PGA of America.

“SF Dept. Public Health mandates all caddie services dining must be consumed outdoors, no longer in the dining area. Tables will be provided outdoors,” the text read.

In a statement to GolfChannel.com, the PGA of America said: “As we’ve said from the outset of our planning, the health and well-being of all involved is the top priority this week. We continue to work closely with and are relying completely on the guidance of the public health authorities. The SF Health Inspector informed us on Wednesday that player and caddie dining must take place either at their locker table or on the adjacent outdoor deck. We were prepared for this and are happy to implement this requirement. We are grateful for the support and collaboration of our local partners.”

Players and caddies were also reminded that “face coverings must be worn at all times unless inside the ropes or eating/drinking.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the PGA announced there were no positive tests this week using the same protocols and testing the PGA Tour has used since its return in early June.

“I can't tell you how happy I am to hear that, and I'm sure [156] players and 156 caddies are just as happy,” said Kerry Haigh, the PGA’s chief championships officer.