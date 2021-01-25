PGA awards 2022 PGA Championship to Southern Hills, replacing Trump Bedminster

2. Southern Hills Country Club
Getty Images
Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma | PGAs hosted: 4 | Champions: Tiger Woods (2007), Nick Price (1994), Raymond Floyd (1982), Dave Stockton (1970)  - 

The 2022 PGA Championship officially has a new home.

Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will now host the May 19-22 championship, which was pulled from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., earlier this month.

The Perry Maxwell gem has hosted seven previous men’s major championships but none since the 2007 PGA Championship, which was won by Tiger Woods. The club also hosted the 2009 U.S. Amateur, won by Ben An.

“Excited to return to SHCC for the fifth time,” the PGA of America tweeted. “The course offers a tough-but-fair test for the strongest field in golf.”

Two years ago, an $11 million restoration project led by Gil Hanse was completed, bringing Southern Hills back to its 1936 roots.

More articles like this
Golf Central

PGA: Trump course won't host '22 championship

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

The 2022 PGA Championship will not be played at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., the PGA of America announced.
Golf Central

Here's what Morikawa saved from his PGA win

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

"I wrote ‘2020 PGA Championship’ on the side of my shoes and just want to have something to remember that,” Morikawa said.
News & Opinion

Collin's future bright, Brooks loves a slight, and more takeaways from the PGA

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Looking back on the PGA Championship, here are eight takeaways as we exit Harding Park, from the Morikawa, to Koepka, to Woods.