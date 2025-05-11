PGA Championship 2025: Ranking the entire 156-player field at Quail Hollow

Quail Hollow Club has hosted a multitude of big golf events, including the PGA Tour’s now-called Truist Championship annually (except for this year, of course), the 2022 Presidents Cup and the 2017 PGA Championship. So, there’s no shortage of past history to digest when it comes to handicapping the 156-player field for the 107th PGA Championship.

Fresh off winning a green jacket and completing the career Grand Slam, Rory McIlroy heads to Quail Hollow, a place where he’s won four times, including twice since an extensive redesign prior to that 2017 PGA, where McIlroy was T-22.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, a winner recently at the Byron Nelson (and in dominating fashion), is the obvious main challenger to McIlroy. But how do the contenders look behind that?

Quail Hollow, of course, is a big ballpark, so driving distance, clubhead speed and even long-iron play are all hugely important. No wonder McIlroy plays so well there. And with the 2017 PGA being eight years ago, it might be better to look at results from just this past year at Valhalla, a very similar test to Quail. Also, don’t fret if a guy you like played poorly at this year’s Truist as Philadelphia Cricket Club is such a starkly different course.

As you may have gathered, McIlroy leads this year’s PGA power rankings with Scheffler a close second. But here’s how I have things shanking out behind that:

1. Rory McIlroy: Don’t overthink it. “Quail Man” is the Tour’s leader off the tee and third in driving distance while also a top-10 scrambler this season. Good to see him keep his Masters momentum in Philly. Has only finished worse than T-16 at Quail once since the redesign. That span includes two wins, most recently last year’s five-shot romp.

2. Scottie Scheffler: Though McIlroy has won more of late, Scheffler still tops DataGolf’s trend table right now. Tee to green, he’s ranked first, just above McIlroy, while he’s No. 1 on Tour in scrambling and bogey avoidance.

3. Bryson DeChambeau: Without comparative stats to the Tour guys, it’s hard to fully gauge DeChambeau this week. But based on what we saw at the Masters and in his recent LIV starts, DeChambeau’s power brand is tough to beat. Went back to his old irons, too, and produced a win in Korea.

4. Jon Rahm: Gut feeling is that Rahm breaks out this week. He’s still not finished outside the top 10 in a LIV event and he showed a lot of promise in his Masters T-4, though not many people seemed to pay attention. Quail fits right into his skillset.

5. Justin Thomas: Was all over him entering Masters and he waited until the next week to win (RBC Heritage). Hasn’t had his best season off the tee, but he’s still the Tour’s leader in birdies or better. T-26 or better in four starts at Quail since winning the PGA, though no top-10s.

6. Shane Lowry: Not overly long, but a great long-iron player. And if it weren’t for a disastrous weekend at Augusta, he’d be riding a long streak of top-20s, capped by what should be a very high finish at Truist (perhaps even a win).

7. Xander Schauffele: The driver continues to be just a little off, though his approach play has helped limit the damage. T-8 at Masters marked his fifth straight top-10 in a major. He’ll be a factor again, but I have him just a notch below the likes of Rory and Scottie.

8. Sepp Straka: Hasn’t popped in majors yet (just two top-10s), but he was T-8 last year at Quail, and while he lacks the firepower of these other top-10 guys, he’s one of the best iron players in the world (second in strokes gained approach) and top-5 on Tour in scoring.

9. Keith Mitchell: Loved Mitchell here even before Truist. He’s top 10 in strokes gained off the tee, driving distance, clubhead speed, scoring and a few other important metrics. And he’s obviously trending results-wise, too.

10. Patrick Cantlay: Starting to drive and ball-strike the cover off the ball; he should move inside the top 10 in strokes gained tee to green after Truist. His record at Quail is OK, and he only possesses five career major top-10s, but he’s got to buck the trend sometime. Scrambling is a big worry of mine, otherwise he’d be top five.

FLOURTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 09: Jordan Spieth looks on while playing the second hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 11-20

11. Daniel Berger: Has been so good since missing a couple cuts early this year. That run includes a couple top-3s and a T-21 at the Masters in his first major start in a while. Top 10 in strokes gained tee to green and scoring, and top 5 in approaches from 200-225 yards.

12. Collin Morikawa: We know Morikawa is a world-class ball-striker (third on Tour in strokes gained tee to green) and he’s been one of the hottest players on Tour this year. My one concern is his bunker player; that is a sneaky metric at Quail.

13. Patrick Reed: Solo third at Masters validates the success he’s had on LIV. Also owns three top-8s at Quail since the redesign, including a T-2 at the 2017 PGA.

14. Hideki Matsuyama: Hasn’t notched a top-10 since winning at Kapalua, and it’s largely due to the putter. Also has barely played – and played well – at Quail since contending at the 2017 PGA. Still, his iron play and short game (among the best on Tour) has him in the conversation.

15. Joaquin Niemann: For as great as he’s been on LIV this year with three wins, there’s still the glaring concern that he owns just one top-20 in majors in his career. Perhaps playing on a regular Tour layout will help; Niemann was T-18 in his last Quail appearance in 2021.

16. Ludvig Åberg: Made me eat crow at Masters with a solo seventh, but still not going to be super high on him at Quail, where he will be debuting. That Masters finish remains his only top-10 in months, and it’s a crazy how he’s outside the top 100 in scoring. All that said, elite driver of the golf ball keeps him in top 20.

17. Min Woo Lee: Another Quail first-timer. Tons if firepower, but the iron play (barely top 150 on Tour on approach) will likely continue to hold him back in majors.

18. Jordan Spieth: Could we get two straight majors where the career slam in completed? Spieth is right around the top 20 on Tour tee to green and in scoring. Long-iron play is a weakness, as is his Quail track record (nothing better than T-28 in three starts since re-do). But there’s no doubt he’s trending massively.

19. Tyrrell Hatton: Owns just one top-10 in majors since the end of 2019, but he also has nine top-30s during that span. He probably doesn’t have the length to win at Quail, but he’s not missing the cut either.

20. Bud Cauley: Has cooled a touch since three straight top-6s earlier this spring, but he’s still third in scoring on Tour, is an elite bunker player, strong iron game – I could go on and on. This is a big step, and he doesn’t have a ton of major experience, but a couple top-40s in past PGAs doesn’t hurt.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - APRIL 26: Brooks Koepka of Smash GC reacts on the second hole during day two of LIV Golf Mexico City at Club de Golf Chapultepec on April 26, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 21-30

21. Viktor Hovland: Has back-to-back top-3s in PGAs and was T-3 at Quail a few years back. Seems to have his swing mostly back, too. He’s No. 1 in Tour in approaches from 175-200 yards. But that hasn’t been the issue for a while, in my opinion. The real reason for Hovland’s resurgence of late is with the putter and around the greens.

22. Corey Conners: Statistically, hasn’t had the ball-striking seasons we’re used to, but you can’t argue with five top-8s this season, including at the Masters. Also owns two straight top-13s at Quail.

23. David Puig: Purely an upside play as he bombs it and can make birdies.

24. Brooks Koepka: Purely a resumé play. Putted awful en route to missing the cut at Augusta, which spoiled a great two days of ball-striking. Can’t see a relatively healthy Koepka, who has gone seven majors now without a top-10, playing that poorly at a PGA, a championship he’s won three times.

25. Russell Henley: Who else was burned by Russ at the Masters? Good news is he won’t cost you as much here. Doesn’t hit it long enough to win here, but a T-10 last year at Quail shows he can at least get you a top-20.

26. Tommy Fleetwood: Three straight top-15s at Quail is promising, as are his nine top-20s in his last 13 majors starts.

27. J.J. Spaun: Glad to see him rebound on approach after a couple off weeks. He’s still a top-10 iron player on Tour and owns a couple top-30 at Quail.

28. Maverick McNealy: Lots of upside here. Sandwiched a T-32 at the Masters with T-3 showings on Tour. Been solid across the board this season, though scrambling and bunker play will be what costs him if he doesn’t contend.

29. Eugenio Chacarra: He’s on a roll on the DP World Tour, and if you’ve seen him hit the ball, it’s easy to see why. He’s played in just one major, but aside from the inexperience, physically he has what it takes to top-20.

30. Michael Kim: Doesn’t make bogeys, largely due to his great short game, and he’s sneaky long and just outside the top 10 in strokes tee to green. He was also seventh in his last trip to Quail in 2023. Important to note: He said he tweaked his back at Truist, where he withdrew, so keep an eye on that. This ranking somewhat reflects the injury concern.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 18: Gary Woodland of the United States looks on from the 11th hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 18, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 31-40

31. Dean Burmester: LIV bomber hasn’t notched a top-10 on that circuit since early March, though his game seems to fit Quail. He was T-12 at Valhalla last year.

32. Kevin Yu: Top 10 on Tour in strokes gained off the tee and top 20 on approach, but yet to make a major cut and will be seeing Quail for the first time.

33. Si Woo Kim: Strong in some of the secondary metrics, like second in approaches from 200-225 yards and top 20 in sand saves. T-16 last year at Quail.

34. Gary Woodland: Second on Tour in clubhead speed and top 10 in driving distance, and a recent T-2 in Houston shows that he’s starting to find his form again post-brain surgery. Was fifth at Quail in 2021; that guy could very well show up.

35. Wyndham Clark: Has three MCs and no top-30s in majors since winning his U.S. Open. He’s probably not a superstar, but his speed and birdie-making ability will keep him around the top 30 at Quail, where by the way he won in 2023.

36. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: Probably should be much higher as he’s sixth on DataGolf’s trend table as he’s torn up DP World Tour competition.

37. Taylor Pendrith: Top 5 in strokes gained off the tee and T-10 last year at Quail. Just not going blow you away with his short game.

38. Cameron Smith: Shot 75-82 at 2017 PGA to finish among the bottom tour pros and hasn’t played Quail since. The Masters MC adds to the alarm. He’s notched back-to-back top-10s on LIV, but his struggles off the tee won’t help him here.

39. Akshay Bhatia: Top 50 in two straight trips to Quail, and he continues to get more comfortable in major championships. Playing a PGA in his home state will inspire him. Wish his scoring numbers were better, though.

40. Rico Hoey: From an average driver to the world’s greatest driver in some circles (seventh in strokes gained off the tee). When Hoey putts well, he contends. That’s the risk you take.

FLOURTOWN, PHILADELPHIA - MAY 08: Keegan Bradley hits a shot on the 14th tee during the first round of Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) on May 8, 2025 in Flourtown, Philadelphia. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) PGA TOUR

Nos. 41-50

41. Ryan Gerard: He ranked nearly top 10 in my model thanks largely to be top 10 in scoring, top 25 in scrambling and top 40 off the tee. Nearly won in San Antonio.

42. Kurt Kitayama: Another who was high in the model, though other than his T-5 at the Nelson just hasn’t played very well. Fourth on Tour in driving distance doesn’t hurt.

43. Lee Hodges: He’s starting to string together MCs, but I think Quail gets him back on track. He cracked the top 25 last year there. He’s top 15 on Tour in scoring and doesn’t make a ton of bogeys.

44. Sami Valimaki: Big Sami rolls his rock and is top 15 in strokes gained approach. Has racked up some top-20s of late.

45. Sungjae Im: Horse for the course at Quail with back-to-back top-10s. He’s struggled with his iron play all year, but he’s still top 25 off the tee even with his lack of distance.

46. Stephan Jaeger: Thought he’d do better than T-52 at Masters, but it wasn’t terrible. If he could just drive it better (almost outside top 150 off the tee), I really do think he could be a top-25 player in the world. Top-30s in two straight Quail trips shows he can overcome at least there.

47. Keegan Bradley: Sixth in strokes gained tee to green is no surprise. He’s been a top-20 machine, both this year and at Quail. Not great from the sand and obviously the putter has always hindered him.

48. Seamus Power: Don’t let the name fool you; he’s not very long. But he does own four top-30s at Quail in his last five starts.

49. Nicolai Hojgaard: He’s missing cuts, but it’s been all short game and putting. He still bombs it and will drive it well at Quail.

50. Thomas Detry: Three top-15s in his last five majors, including last year’s T-4 at Valhalla. Outside the top 100 in strokes gained approach, but fairly solid otherwise.

FLOURTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 09: Andrew Novak looks over a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 51-60

51. Andrew Novak

52. Ben An

53. Erik van Rooyen

54. Robert MacIntyre

55. Thorbjorn Olesen

56. Davis Thompson

57. Taylor Moore

58. Jake Knapp

59. Sam Stevens

60. Sergio Garcia

Nos. 61-70

61. Michael Thorbjornsen

62. Niklas Norgaard

63. Ryo Hisatsune

64. Ben Griffin

65. Jason Day

66. Lucas Glover

67. Matt Wallace

68. Harry Hall

69. Denny McCarthy

70. Brian Harman

Nos. 71-80

71. Sam Burns

72. Tom McKibbin

73. Eric Cole

74. Will Zalatoris

75. Ryan Fox

76. Jacob Bridgeman

77. Adam Scott

78. Patrick Fishburn

79. Tom Hoge

80. Patrick Rodgers

FLOURTOWN, PHILADELPHIA - MAY 09: Tony Finau walks off the 14th tee box during the second round of Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) on May 9, 2025 in Flourtown, Philadelphia. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) PGA TOUR

Nos. 81-90

81. Matt McCarty

82. Karl Vilips

83. Tony Finau

84. Jhonattan Vegas

85. Aaron Rai

86. Justin Rose

87. Max McGreevy

88. Nick Taylor

89. Harris English

90. Joe Highsmith

Nos. 91-100

91. Max Greyserman

92. Johnny Keefer

93. Rasmus Hojgaard

94. Nico Echavarria

95. Matt Fitzpatrick

96. Tom Kim

97. Laurie Canter

98. Chris Kirk

99. Takumi Kanaya

100. Rickie Fowler

Nos. 101-110

101. Richard Bland

102. Keita Nakajima

103. Austin Eckroat

104. Max Homa

105. J.T. Poston

106. Adam Hadwin

107. Justin Lower

108. Sahith Theegala

109. Garrick Higgo

110. Dustin Johnson

FLOURTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 08: Nick Dunlap watches a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nos. 111-120

111. Alex Noren

112. Nick Dunlap

113. Mac Hughes

114. John Parry

115. Cameron Young

116. Davis Riley

117. Victor Perez

118. Daniel Van Tonder

119. Phil Mickelson

120. Cam Davis

Nos. 121-130

121. Patton Kizzire

122. Marco Penge

123. Brian Campbell

124. Beau Hossler

125. John Catlin

126. Matthieu Pavon

127. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

128. Thriston Lawrence

129. Elvis Smylie

130. Jimmy Walker

Nos. 131-136

131. Padraig Harrington

132. Rafa Campos

133. Martin Kaymer

134. Luke Donald

135. Jason Dufner

136. Shaun Micheel

lang="x-default” PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - APRIL 29: Michael Block on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Ryan Lochhead/PGA of America via Getty Images) Getty Images

CLUB PRO POWER RANKINGS

1. Tyler Collet

2. Michael Block

3. Andre Chi

4. Larkin Gross

5. Timothy Wiseman

6. Michael Kartrude

7. Jesse Droemer

8. Nic Ishee

9. Tom Johnson

10. John Somers

11. Ryan Lenahan

12. Greg Koch

13. Brandon Bingaman

14. Bobby Gates

15. Eric Steger

16. Brian Bergstol

17. Dylan Newman

18. Rupe Taylor

19. Justin Hicks

20. Bob Sowards