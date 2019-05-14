Tiger Woods will bring back the Nike mock turtleneck that he wore during his Masters victory last month for this week's PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

Woods will wear a red Nike Dri-Fit TW Vapor mock-neck top for Sunday's final round, though he will be outfitted in the striped, collared version of the TW Vapor for the first three rounds.

As for Sergio Garcia, he also will be throwing it back by wearing a limited-edition polo that is patterned after the shirt he wore during the final round of the 1999 PGA Championship at Medinah. The polo, which features dark- and light-blue colors with a white 3-Stripes pattern across both shoulders, is available on Adidas' website.

Here is a quick look at some of the looks we will see this week at Bethpage:

Tiger Woods (Nike)





Sergio Garcia (Adidas)





Rickie Fowler (Puma)





Bryson DeChambeau (Puma)





Jordan Spieth (Under Armour)





Webb Simpson (FootJoy)





Rafa Cabrera-Bello (FootJoy)





Dustin Johnson (Adidas)





Xander Schauffele (Adidas)