PGA Tour announces nine-year media rights deal, beginning in 2022

The PGA Tour unveiled a new nine-year domestic media rights agreement on Monday. It begins in 2022 and will include traditional linear broadcasts along with expanded over-the-top streaming.

NBC and CBS will maintain weekend coverage for most FedExCup events including the three postseason events which will alternate between the two networks beginning with NBC’s airing of all three in 2022.

The Tour also extended its relationship with Golf Channel, which will provide all Thursday and Friday coverage as well as early weekend coverage. Golf Channel will continue to air PGA Tour Champions and Korn Ferry Tour events.

The new agreement marked the first time the digitals rights deal was negotiated concurrently with the circuit’s traditional linear inventory and will feature PGA Tour Live airing exclusively on ESPN+. According to the Tour, ESPN+ will provide an estimated 4,000 hours of live streaming coverage annually.

“We’re excited to announce that we have entered into new agreements with our existing partners Viacom/CBS and Comcast/NBC Sports Group, while establishing a new long-term relationship with Disney and ESPN+,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

Although financial details of the new agreement were not made available, Monahan said the new deals, “will put us in a position to significantly increase player earnings, deliver more value to our tournaments and sponsors, and ultimately allow us to continue to grow our charitable footprint.”

The new agreement also features a move by the Tour to assume responsibility for the onsite television compounds each week. The move is aimed at allowing the Tour to create and distribute content to its various platforms, although each network will still produce its own telecast and use its own announcing teams, producers and directors.

As part of its strategic alliance with the LPGA, the PGA Tour also negotiated a new nine-year agreement with Golf Channel to maintain the LPGA’s anchor programing as well as expanded agreements with NBC and CBS.