PGA Tour announces 'super season' with six majors and 50 events

The PGA Tour released what it dubs a “super season” for the 2020-21 campaign, which touts six major championships and 50 events.

The lineup includes 14 tournaments that were either postponed or canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the U.S. Open, which will be played later this month, and the Masters in November. The schedule also includes the men’s Olympic Golf competition in July and the Ryder Cup in September, which were both postponed by the pandemic.

“If you’re a golf fan, this is a dream season with more significant events than ever before, including the Olympic Games,” commissioner Jay Monahan said in statement. “Building our schedule is always complicated, but never more so as over the past several months as we continue to navigate challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The season begins next week at the Safeway Open and the fall portion of the schedule will include two events, the Zozo Championship and CJ Cup, that were originally scheduled to be played in Asia but were relocated to the United States. The WGC-HSBC Champions in China was scheduled for later this fall but was canceled.

The Tour’s Florida swing saw the new season’s most dramatic overhaul with the Honda Classic moving to March 18-21, behind The Players Championship, and the Valspar Championship relocated to the first week of May.

The new schedule will include five new venues. The BMW Championship will be played at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland. Shadow Creek, in Las Vegas, and Sherwood Country Club, outside Los Angeles, will host the CJ Cup and Zozo Championship, respectively. The Houston Open and AT&T Byron Nelson will also be played at new venues.