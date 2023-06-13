×

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan 'recuperating from a medical situation'

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is currently recovering from an unspecified “medical situation,” the Tour announced Tuesday night.

The Tour did not provide any details about the procedure or Monahan’s status.

Chief operating officer Ron Price and Tyler Dennis, the Tour’s executive vice president and president, will lead the day-to-day operations during Monahan’s absence.

It’s been a tumultuous week for the Tour, which last Tuesday announced that it had entered into a partnership with the controversial Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the DP World Tour. Monahan said only that they had reached a “framework” agreement to create a new for-profit company, but that many of the details would be ironed out over the coming weeks and months.

Monahan was expected to be at the Tour’s next stop, the Travelers Championship, next week in Connecticut.

Monahan, 53, has been the Tour commissioner since 2017.

“Our thoughts are with Jay and his family during his absence, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” Price and Dennis said in a statement. “We have a strong and experienced leadership team in place, and our priority is to support our players and continue the work underway to further lead the PGA Tour and golf’s future.”

