PGA Tour to implement new slow-play policy at Tournament of Champions

Getty Images

On Friday, the PGA Tour informed players that it would be going forward with a revised pace-of-play policy beginning in 2021.

The policy had been scheduled to begin in April at the RBC Heritage, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed its implementation. The Tour now plans to launch the tougher pace-of-play rules beginning in January at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The new policy changes the Tour’s focus from keeping groups on pace to a system that’s focused on the individual player and includes increased fines for repeat offenders and the addition of what is being called “excessive shot times,” which will identify players who take longer than 120 seconds to hit a shot.

The most dramatic change to the policy will be the creation of an observation list of the Tour’s habitually slow players. The list will include players who take longer than 45 seconds on average to hit a shot, based on ShotLink data. The average will be based on a 10-tournament rolling window, which will allow players to improve their pace.

Players who land on the observation list will be monitored during rounds and will be subject to a 60-second limit for all shots. If a player on the list exceeds 60 seconds they will be individually timed even if their group is not considered out of position.

One “bad time” during a tournament will prompt a warning from officials and a second bad time will result in a one-stroke penalty.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Bryson: There's no reason to hurry up and wait

BY Will Gray  — 

Bryson DeChambeau told GolfChannel.com that his slow-play warning played no part in his poor finish last week. He also argued that there was no practical reason to speed up.
News & Opinion

Tour's new pace-of-play policy a step in right direction

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The PGA Tour's new pace-of-play policy is not the final answer to fix slow play, but it’s a start, and for those who have watched the issue ebb and flow its way through the decades it’s a reason to be optimistic.
News & Opinion

Euro's slow-play stance on display in Abu Dhabi

BY Associated Press  — 

The European Tour stepped up its attack on slow play and will put the policy on display at this week's event in Abu Dhabi.