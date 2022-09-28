×

PGA Tour Latinoamerica adjusts Q-School benefits for upcoming season

Getty Images

In anticipation of the return of PGA Tour Qualifying School, one of the Tour’s international tours is adjusting its performance benefits.

While much of the benefits remain the same, including the leading points earner for the 2022-23 PGA Tour Latinoamerica season still being fully exempt for the following Korn Ferry Tour season, there has been a change as it relates to Q-School, this according to an email sent to members. Specifically, only the No. 1 player in points will be exempt into the final stage of Q-School while Nos. 2-10 will receive a bypass into second stage.

Previously, Nos. 2-10 would be exempt into final stage and Nos. 11-25 would receive the second-stage exemption (the email didn’t include any details about those players moving forward), though that was when it was KFT Q-School. Starting next year, the PGA Tour will again provide a pathway directly to the Tour for the first time since 2012.

Back then, PGA Tour Q-School gave cards to the top 25 finishers and ties at final stage. The revamped final stage will hand out cards to the top five and ties.

It’s unknown if PGA Tour Canada, the Tour’s other international tour, will adopt similar changes.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Matthews brings long drive to Wells Fargo

BY Patricia Duffy  — 

Brandon Matthews started developing his drive length two decades ago. It will be on display at the Wells Fargo.

Christina Lee
News & Opinion

After unthinkable tragedy, Park plays on for sister

BY Brentley Romine  — 

After the tragic killing of his sister, Christina Lee, pro golfer Paul Park stayed in Mexico to play a tournament in her honor. Now, he's trying to honor her for the rest of his life.
Golf Central

Ancer, Ortiz excited to be grouped in Mexico

BY Max Schreiber  — 

A pair of local favorites will play alongside each other for the first two days in Mexico.