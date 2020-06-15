PGA Tour names extra Muirfield Village event the Workday Charity Open

The PGA Tour has given an official name to its new event at Muirfield Village.

The Tour announced Monday that the Workday Charity Open is scheduled for July 9-12 in Dublin, Ohio, and will feature 156-player field and $6.2 million purse.

The event, a replacement for the cancelled John Deere Classic, will be played the week prior to the Memorial Tournament and will be the last event without fans before the Tour welcomes spectators to Muirfield Village just days later.

“We are extremely pleased to join with Workday and Muirfield Village Golf Club to present this new event as we continue our Return to Golf efforts,” said Andy Pazder, Chief Tournament & Competitions Officer for the PGA TOUR.

“Memorial Tournament host Jack Nicklaus has always done what is best for the game of golf and in these unprecedented times, we are most appreciative of his Muirfield Village Golf Club hosting the event the week prior to the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.”

Per GolfChannel.com's Rex Hoggard, a memo has been sent to PGA Tour players indicating that there will be unique setups for the Workday and Memorial, with the Workday event featuring shorter rough and slightly slower green speeds to create additional pin positions. The Workday event will also utilize a variety of tee boxes to help protect the golf course for the following week.