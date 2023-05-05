CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Players and caddies at this week’s Well Fargo Championship are wearing black ribbons to remember Lance Ten Broeck, who died Sunday in south Florida.

Ten Broeck was one of the Tour’s most colorful characters – with the nickname “Last Call Lance" – and he famously caddied and played in the same event at the 2009 Texas Open.

“It's sad obviously, but he had been a little unwell for a while,” Adam Scott said of Ten Broeck. “I had a lot of fun times with Lance early on in my career. It was many moons ago, but I always got along well with him – fond memories.”

A Tour member with 355 career starts, Ten Broeck transitioned to caddying in 1999 with Jesper Parnevik, and the duo won their first event together at the Wyndham Championship. He also caddied for Ernie Els, Tim Herron and Richard S. Johnson.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Ten Broeck died of organ failure and had been dealing with assorted health issues the last two years. He was 67.