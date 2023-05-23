PGA Tour Q-School officially headed to TPC Sawgrass, dates set

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday more details for the return of PGA Tour Q-School this December.

Notably, the 72-hole final stage will take place Dec. 14-17 at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and nearby Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Golf Channel will also provide eight hours of live television coverage over the final two rounds, with Shane Bacon hosting and James Nitties serving as the main analyst.

As previously announced, the top five finishers and ties at final stage will earn PGA Tour cards for the following season. Now, it’s revealed that the rest of the top 25 and ties will be exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour until the third reshuffle while the remaining top 40 and ties will be subject to the second reshuffle.

Furthermore, medalists and ties at each second stage site will receive KFT status equivalent to finishing among the top 40 and ties, though they can improve their status at final stage.

Still to be decided is how large the final-stage field will be and how that field will be filled. That is expected to be announced as soon as next month.