PGA Tour to reduce cut line, remove MDF for next season

The PGA Tour policy board approved a measure that will reduce the number of players who make the cut from the top 70 and ties to the top 65 and ties.

Along with the new cut policy, which will begin with the 2019-20 season, the board eliminated the secondary cut, which required a 54-hole field reduction if 78 or more players advanced to the weekend.

The secondary cut began in 2008 in response to pace-of-play issues over the final two rounds when more than 78 players advanced, but the policy proved to be problematic at some events likes The Players and during the playoffs.

By reducing the cut to 65 and ties, which is the standard on the European Tour and on the Korn Ferry Tour, the circuit largely reduces the number of times 78 or more players advance to the weekend.

The board deferred action on an accompanying proposal that adjusted the purse breakdown to align with the new cut policy. A proposal to award 20 percent of the total purse (an increase from the current 18-percent model) to the winner was presented to the board. The player advisory council will review the proposal at its next meeting.

The board also approved a regulation reducing the field size at opposite-field events from 132 players to 120 beginning next season with a stipulation that the fields be expanded to accommodate all of the players from the Korn Ferry Tour category if needed.