PGA Tour releases 2022-23 schedule with lots of prize and bonus money on offer

The new-look PGA Tour schedule will resemble the most recent editions with a few significant changes as the circuit transitions to a calendar season beginning in 2024.

The biggest changes will be to purse size with eight “invitational” events featuring increases that range from $15 million to $25 million. Those increases include the first two playoff events – the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship – to $20 million.

Other increases include The Players ($25 million), Sentry Tournament of Champions ($15M), Genesis Invitational ($20M), Arnold Palmer Invitational ($20M), Memorial ($20M) and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play ($20M).

Bonus pools will total $145 million, which includes $75 million for the FedExCup, $20 million for the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 and $50 million for the Player Impact Program.

The new 47-event schedule will also feature a streamlined post-season with just 70 players from the regular season qualifying for the first playoff event. Historically, the top 125 have qualified for the post-season. The top 50 after the FedEx St. Jude Championship qualify for the BMW Championship and the top 30 earn a trip to the season finale at East Lake.

Next year, the fall events will be played as a type of qualifying series with those who finished outside the top 70 from the previous season competing for Tour status for the 2024 season. No details were released on the fall events.

Following the fall events in' 23, the Tour will launch an “international” series for those who finished inside the top 50 during the previous season, the top performers in the fall and additional eligible players. These events will be played globally and with limited fields and no cut.

The regular season remains similar to the 2021-22 schedule with a few exceptions. The Rocket Mortgage Classic will move from late July to late June and the 3M Open will be pushed back a week to become the penultimate regular-season event.

For the second consecutive year, the Farmers Insurance Open will feature a Saturday finish and the WM Phoenix Open will be played the same week as the NFL’s Super Bowl, which will also be played in the Phoenix area.