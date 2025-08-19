PGA Tour releases 2026 schedule: Doral returns; signature series expands
The Blue Monster at Trump National Doral will return to the PGA Tour schedule for the first time in a decade, expanding the circuit’s signature slate to nine tournaments next year.
The Tour announced its 2026 schedule Tuesday with a few significant adjustments, including a return to Doral, which hosted an event between 1962-2016.
The Miami Championship will be played April 30-May 3, replacing the Mexico Open which will be moved to the fall portion of the schedule (yet to be released). Doral’s Blue Monster hosted a LIV Golf event from 2022 through this year.
Continuing with the calendar-year schedule, the new season will begin in Maui with the signature event Sentry, Jan. 8-11. The one notable West Coast swing change is the WM Phoenix Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am swapping places, with the Scottsdale event going first. Pebble will now be followed by fellow signature event The Genesis Invitational, which returns to Riviera Country Club after a one-year absence because of the L.A.-area wildfires.
The Florida swing remains unchanged — with the Cognizant Classic, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship and Valspar Championship in March — followed by the run-up to the Masters at the Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open.
Between the season’s first two majors, there will be three signature events in four weeks: the RBC Heritage, Miami Championship and Truist Championship (up from two during that stretch in ’25). The Truist will return to Quail Hollow after a one-off at Philadelphia Cricket Cub while Quail hosted the PGA.
The Wanamaker Trophy will be awarded next May at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania, followed by another Texas double in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the Charles Schwab Challenge. The two had been separated by the PGA in recent years.
The summer schedule is similar to 2025, with the Corales Puntacana now being held opposite The Open and the Rocket Classic moving to late July.
The Wyndham Championship will again be the regular-season finale, leading into the three-event FedExCup playoffs, which will conclude Aug. 30 at the Tour Championship (which appears will have the same format as this year).
Here’s a look at the full schedule (italics = signature event; bold = major championship; * = playoff event):
|DATE
|TOURNAMENT
|VENUE
|Jan. 8-11
|The Sentry
|
Plantation Course
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|Jan. 15-18
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|
Waialae Country Club
Honolulu, Hawaii
|Jan. 22-25
|The American Express
|
Pete Dye Stadium Course
La Quinta, California
|Jan. 29-Feb. 1
|Farmers Insurance Open
|
Torrey Pines Golf Course
San Diego, California
|Feb. 5-8
|WM Phoenix Open
|
TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Arizona
|Feb. 12-15
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|
Pebble Beach Golf Links
Pebble Beach, California
|Feb. 19-22
|The Genesis Invitational
|
Riviera Country Club
Pacific Palisades, California
|Feb. 26-March 1
|Cognizant Classic
|
PGA National Resort
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
|March 5-8
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|
Bay Hill Club & Lodge
Orlando, Florida
|March 5-8
|Puerto Rico Open
|
Grand Reserve GC
Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|March 12-15
|The Players Championship
|
TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
|March 19-22
|Valspar Championship
|
Innisbrook Resort
Palm Harbor, Florida
|March 26-29
|Texas Children’s Houston Open
|
Memorial Park Golf Course
Houston, Texas
|April 2-5
|Valero Texas Open
|
TPC San Antonio
San Antonio, Texas
|April 9-12
|Masters Tournament
|
Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Georgia
|April 16-19
|RBC Heritage
|
Harbour Town Golf Links
Hilton Head, South Carolina
|April 23-26
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|
TPC Louisiana
Avondale, Louisiana
|April 30-May 3
|Miami Championship
|
Trump National Doral
Miami, Florida
|May 7-10
|Truist Championship
|
Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, North Carolina
|May 7-10
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|
Dunes Golf and Beach Club
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
|May 14-17
|PGA Championship
|
Aronimink Golf Club
Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
|May 21-24
|The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
|
TPC Craig Ranch
McKinney, Texas
|May 28-31
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|
Colonial Country Club
Fort Worth, Texas
|June 4-7
|Memorial Tournament
|
Muirfield Village Golf Club
Dublin, Ohio
|June 11-14
|RBC Canadian Open
|
TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley
Caledon, Ontario, Canada
|June 18-21
|U.S. Open
|
Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
Southampton, New York
|June 25-28
|Travelers Championship
|
TPC River Highlands
Cromwell, Connecticut
|July 2-5
|John Deere Classic
|
TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Illinois
|July 9-12
|Genesis Scottish Open
|
The Renaissance Club
North Berwick, Scotland
|July 9-12
|ISCO Championship
|
Hurstbourne Country Club
Louisville, Kentucky
|July 16-19
|The Open Championship
|
Royal Birkdale Golf Club
Southport, England
|July 16-19
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|
Puntacana Resort & Club
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|July 23-26
|3M Open
|
TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minnesota
|July 30-Aug. 2
|Rocket Classic
|
Detroit Golf Club
Detroit, Michigan
|Aug. 6-9
|Wyndham Championship
|
Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, North Carolina
|Aug. 13-16
|FedEx St. Jude Championship*
|
TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tennessee
|Aug. 20-23
|BMW Championship*
|
Bellerive Country Club
St. Louis, Missouri
|Aug. 27-30
|Tour Championship*
|
East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta, Georgia