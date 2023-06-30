PGA Tour returning to Utah beginning next fall

For the first time in more than 60 years, the PGA Tour is coming to Utah.

The Tour announced Friday that beginning next year, the Black Desert Championship will be part of its fall schedule. The full-field event will be contested at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, which is located in southwestern Utah about two-and-a-half hours northeast of Las Vegas.

While dates have yet to be announced, the deal will be for four years as Black Desert Resort will also host an LPGA tournament in 2025.

“In introducing the PGA Tour – and the LPGA the following year – to a new market, we look forward to collaborating with the Black Desert Resort team in their vision for professional golf in the Greater Zion community,” said Tyler Dennis, the PGA Tour’s executive vice president. “Competitively, our members will enjoy the challenges and incredible views that define the Black Desert Golf Course.”

The last Tour event to be played in Utah was the 1963 Utah Open Invitational. The first was the 1930 Salt Lake Open. A Western Open was also played in Salt Lake City, in 1947.

The Korn Ferry Tour, however, has contested an event in Utah each season since 1990. This year’s edition is set for Aug. 3-6 at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah.