PGA Tour sends players new guidelines for guests to begin 2021

There was optimism that next year would bring less restrictive guidelines for players and their families and teams, as well as a slow move to allow fans back at PGA Tour events. But if a memo that was sent to players Thursday is any indication, the return to normal will be a slow process.

The memo addressed how guests and family members will be allowed back at tournaments on the West Coast through the Genesis Invitational and breaks the Tour’s access policy down into four areas – plus 2, plus 1, full family and no access.

The plus 2 policy, which will be used at the year’s first event in Maui, allows a player two guests, including their spouse/significant and other family members, onsite or an agent/manager. These guests are only allowed on property during competition days.

The plus 1 policy allows players a spouse/significant other or another immediate family member. This policy will be used at the Sony Open, American Express and possibly the Genesis Invitational.

Full family access allows spouses/significant others, credentialed family members and agents/managers onsite during tournament days and will only be used at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, while the Farmers Insurance Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will have no access because of COVID-19 restrictions.

As for fans only Phoenix will have anything close to a normal footprint with “up to 8,000” fans currently scheduled, while the Genesis Invitational is planning for “up to 500” fans a day, according to the memo.