PGA Tour, United Airlines teaming up to help HBCU golf programs

The PGA Tour and United Airlines are teaming up to help more than 50 golf programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The new initiative will see over half a million dollars in travel credits donated to 51 golf teams – $10,000 per program – to fund tournament travel and recruiting efforts for more than 250 student-athletes and coaches. The donation is part of the PGA Tour and United’s commitment to diversify and grow the sport.

“Removing barriers for HBCU students to have the same opportunities given to other collegiate athletes will open doors for countless young Black golfers to achieve their dreams and for HBCU golf programs to develop to their full potential,” said United president Brett Hart. “United is committed to advancing inclusion and racial equity and that begins with making meaningful mentorship and scholarship investments in the communities we serve.”

United marks the first sponsor to support the Tour’s HBCU Grant Program, which was created last year to help offset the financial burdens that many HBCUs face. In addition to the travel credits, HBCU golfers will have access to mentorship and career coaching from United employees. There will also be a digital series with influencer Roger Steele and select PGA Tour pros that will help promote HBCU golf.

"On behalf of the PGA Tour, I’d like to express my appreciation to longtime partner United Airlines for their support of HBCU golf programs and the many collegiate golfers who will benefit going forward,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “We have made a pledge to help diversify the landscape of competitive golf and this collaboration between United Airlines and these colleges and universities will be a significant step towards leveling the playing field and enhancing the student-athlete experience along the way.”

HBCU golf programs to receive travel grants

Coaches and players said that the grants will allow their teams to fly to more tournaments. Typically, most of them drive to events, which limits where they can play and costs the student-athletes more time away from school.

“This year, the United Airlines grant will impact our program’s ability to travel tremendously,” said Charles Penny II, head coach at Winston-Salem State, which returned after a 10-year hiatus last fall. “It now allows for our program to consider more tournaments to play in the fall. Specifically, this past fall, we were only able to play one tournament due to limitations in our travel budget. This fall, we will be able to add close to four.”

Added Christyn Carr, a golfer at North Carolina A&T: “We are super grateful and excited to have the support of United Airlines to make for excellent and safe travel to our tournaments. It gives us the freedom to compete in different states that we have not been able to go to before, and it allows us to have more time on the course than on the road. I'm looking forward to reaching new heights this semester, not only in our game but in our travel.”

ELIGIBLE PROGRAMS

MEN'S GOLF

Alabama A&M University

Morehouse College

Alabama State University

North Carolina A&T State University

Bishop State Community College

North Carolina Central University

Bluefield State College

Prairie View A&M University

Chicago State University

Saint Augustine's University

Elizabeth City State University

Savannah State University

Fayetteville State University

Talladega College

Fisk University

Tennessee State University

Florida A&M University

Texas Southern University

Howard University

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Jarvis Christian College

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Johnson C. Smith University

Virginia State University

Kentucky State University

Virginia Union University

LeMoyne-Owen College

West Virginia State University

Lincoln University

Wilberforce University

Livingstone College

Winston-Salem State University

Miles College

WOMEN'S GOLF