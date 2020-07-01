PGA Tour updates policy on players who test positive but are asymptomatic

Now in week four of its return to golf, the PGA Tour has again made a modification to its coronavirus policy, it was announced Wednesday in a news release.

Effective immediately, any player or caddie who tests positive for COVID-19 but appears asymptomatic may return to competition following two negative test results at least 24 hours apart.

“As we all learn more about how to navigate this complicated COVID-19 environment, we appreciate the continued dialogue with medical experts and with the Centers for Disease Control directly as we fine-tune our Health & Safety Plan accordingly," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in the release. "Today’s changes – and those announced over the past week – illustrate our commitment to preserving the health and well-being of our athletes, constituents and our impact on the communities in which we play, as well as a willingness to make medically-sound adjustments that allow our players to compete, safely. The continued success of our Return to Golf depends on that approach.”

As a result, Cameron Champ, who tested positive June 23 but had three negative tests in the 72 hours after his positive result, has been given the green light to play in this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic. However, Champ will still be tested once arriving on site at Detroit Golf Club.

“I am extremely grateful for the tireless efforts and conversations between the TOUR, my team and all of the experts who were consulted in order to deliver this best possible outcome,” Champ said. “It is a great example of everyone being committed to working together to adapt and evolve in this constantly changing environment. I would especially like to thank my fellow players for their support and cannot wait to tee it up with them in Detroit tomorrow!”

Champ will play as a single and will tee off Thursday at 2:10 p.m. off No. 10.

Harris English, Chad Campbell, Brandon Wu and Jonathan Hodge, who each tested positive earlier this week but were asymptomatic, are now eligible for next week’s events should they opt to enter a testing regime and receive two negative test results at least 24 hours apart.