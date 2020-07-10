PGA Tour's 'XYZ Series' to award PGA Tour starts, plus more details

More details are coming together about the PGA Tour’s new eight-event series for its international-tour members.

According to an email obtained by GolfChannel.com, the XYZ Series, which is the code name for the series until the Tour officially names its sponsor, will offer PGA Tour starts to some of its top performers.

The top two players in points after eight events will each receive a to-be-determined Tour invite during the 2020-21 season. Additionally, the winner of the eighth event, which still doesn’t have a host venue or city, will also get a Tour start next season. If the winner of the final tournament finishes among the top two in points, the third player in points will get a Tour start.

The email also laid out more detailed eligibility info. The 144-player fields will include up to 10 Korn Ferry Tour members, six sponsor invites, top-10 finishers of previous events, previous series event winners, exempt and conditional members of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Mackenzie Tour and PGA Tour China. Fields will be filled with Korn Ferry Tour members and additional sponsor invites.

Two more venues were added to the schedule, as well. Here is the current slate of events:

• Aug. 5-7: Golf Club of Georgia, Alpharetta, Ga.

• Aug. 11-13: Echelon Golf Club, Alpharetta, Ga.

• Aug. 26-28: Callaway Gardens Resort, Pine Mountain, Ga.

• Sept. 1-3: Auburn University Club, Auburn, Ala.

• Sept. 23-25: Hidden Hills Golf Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

• Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Harbor Hills Country Club, Lady Lake, Fla.

• Oct. 7-9: The Club at Weston Hills, Weston, Fla.

• Oct. 27-30: TBD