With PGA week almost here, Bryson DeChambeau is ripping drives again

Could Bryson DeChambeau be planning an early comeback?

After undergoing left hand surgery on April 14, DeChambeau announced that he hoped to be “competing at the highest level within the next two months.” On Saturday evening, exactly a month after his procedure to repair a fracture hamate bone, DeChambeau posted a video of himself ripping a drive into a net in his backyard.

Accompanying the video was a screenshot of DeChambeau’s launch-monitor numbers, most notably 192 mph ball speed.

Though DeChambeau never specified when he expected to return after surgery, typical recovery timelines for the injury (6-8 weeks) indicated that the PGA Championship, just five weeks out from the day of DeChambeau’s surgery, was likely too aggressive a target date.

Yet, DeChambeau remains in the field for next week’s major at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And with him going full bore with the driver, it wouldn’t be surprising to see DeChambeau tee it up sooner than many anticipated.

DeChambeau has fallen to No. 22 in the Official World Golf Ranking after reaching a career-high fourth after last year's PGA.