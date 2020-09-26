Phil Mickelson is answer to Final Jeopardy! question – and no one answers correctly

Phil Mickelson was the answer to a recent Final Jeopardy! question. Unfortunately for the three contestants, they had little clue.

Here's the question: On Forbes’ 2020 list of the 100 highest-paid athletes, at age 50 this active individual sportsman is the oldest.

Here were the answers: "Who is Jagr." "Who is Phil n." And "Who is Mr. Magoo."

Hey, at least one of them was close.

Mickelson, who was ranked 25th on Forbes' 2020 list, chimed in on Twitter, seeming a little disappointed.

"Just when I think I’ve arrived (I was the answer to tonight’s final Jeopardy question) I realize I still have a ways to go (they all got it wrong )," he said.