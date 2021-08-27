Second-round suspended at the BMW Championship because of the threat of inclement weather Second-round suspended at the BMW Championship because of the threat of inclement weather

Phil Mickelson calls out USGA on Twitter for supposed driver-shaft rollback

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Phil Mickelson doesn't tee off Friday at the BMW Championship until 2:19 p.m. ET, which means plenty of time for some pre-round tweeting.

A day after he posted a video saying that he was "ready to ball," Mickelson decided to put the ball in the USGA's court, calling out golf's governing body for, according to Mickelson, "soon rolling back" the permitted length of driver shafts to 46 inches.

"This is PATHETIC," Mickelson wrote. "1st it promotes a shorter more violent swing (injury prone), doesn’t allow for length of arc to create speed, and during our 1st golf boom in 40 years, our amateur gov body keeps trying to make it less fun."

It's worth noting, though, that the majority of Tour pros use driver shafts at or shorter than 46 inches. Mickelson, who uses a 47.5-inch shaft, is one of the few exceptions.

Mickelson also went on to respond to several comments under the tweet. One user asked about the USGA's reasoning behind the Mickelson-reported decision.

"Who even knows," Mickelson wrote back. "Logic isn’t their strong suit."

GolfChannel.com has reached out to the USGA for comment.

