After deliberating his decision for the past few weeks, Phil Mickelson is full steam ahead at The Players.

Lefty has spent much of the past month hinting at the possibility that he might skip the PGA Tour's flagship event, but he committed to the field just before the deadline and drove up to TPC Sawgrass for a practice round on Sunday after missing the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Mickelson was back on the Stadium Course Monday afternoon, where he told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis that he is ready to make his 26th Players appearance this week:

Mickelson won this event in 2007, the first time it was played in May, but has missed the cut at TPC Sawgrass five of the past six years. His record when the tournament was played in March included two top-10s in 13 appearances, highlighted by a T-3 finish in 2004.

Mickelson is among one of the featured groups this week for PGA Tour Live, playing the first two rounds alongside Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar Thursday morning and Friday afternoon.