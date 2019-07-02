Phil Mickelson was one of the many celebrities watching and tweeting as the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team took down England in the Women's World Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

But Phil being Phil, he couldn't let an opportunity pass to take a lighthearted jab at someone, even if that someone was himself.

Watching the FIFA Women's World Cup apparently sent the five-time major champion down memory lane, as he reminisced about how much he loved playing soccer as a kid, with one caveat.

"Except for the running. I never really cared for the running," he tweeted.

Sitting here watching the US Women's Soccer team thinking what a great game soccer is and how much I loved playing it as a kid. Except for the running. I never really cared for the running. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 2, 2019

Mickelson went on to congratulate the team on their accomplishments so far in the tournament and let Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Alyssa Naeher and the rest of the gang that he'd be rooting them on again in the final ... presumably from a comfy couch, not a treadmill.