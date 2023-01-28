Phil Mickelson makes fun of Sam Ryder's joggers, gets it right back

Phil Mickelson's attempt at being cheeky backfired a bit Saturday afternoon on social media.

As a jogger-wearing Sam Ryder began his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Mickelson took to Twitter to poke fun at Ryder's fashion choice.

"The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week's leader to wear joggers with ankle socks? Showing 4 inches of ankle?" Mickelson tweeted. "I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand."

Sure, Mickelson added some self-deprecation in his tweet, but that didn't make this comeback from fellow jogger guy Erik van Rooyen any less funny:

"I'll just leave this here," van Rooyen tweeted along with a photo of Mickelson wearing a dress shirt at the Masters a few years back.

Mickelson answered: "As I stated, never been a fashion guy."

So, who won this exchange? We'll let you decide.