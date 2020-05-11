Phil Mickelson in the process of joining Michael Jordan's The Grove XXIII

Phil Mickelson is setting up a new home base in Florida.

Appearing Monday on the "Dan Patrick Show," Mickelson said he and wife Amy recently purchased a lot in South Florida and is in the process of joining Michael Jordan’s new, uber-exclusive golf club, The Grove XXIII.

“It’s a really cool place,” Mickelson said. “He did an exceptional job there.”

Earlier this year Mickelson confirmed to GolfChannel.com’s Rex Hoggard that his family was on the move from California to Florida, saying that he closed on a lot last December and that his plan was to move to the Sunshine State after his youngest child, Evan, graduated from high school next year.

Jordan reportedly wanted to maintain a small membership of less than 100 at his new club, which opened last fall. Located in Hobe Sound, it’s about a 10-minute drive from Medalist, where Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler, among others, are set up.

“You have to be invited,” Mickelson said of Jordan's new club. “Fortunately, I know a number of members there, and my wife and I just bought a lot fairly close, about 10 to 15 minutes away. So it’ll be a great place to play and practice.”