Like Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler finds idea of Super Golf League 'interesting'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rickie Fowler is among a group of high-profile players who have been tied to the proposed Super League Golf in recent reports and his response to questions about the breakaway circuit on Thursday appeared to support the notion he’s squarely in the “interested” camp.

“It's definitely interesting. I think there's a lot that needs to happen for it to even move forward of any sort, and at the same time I think competition can be a good thing,” Fowler said. “I do think that the PGA Tour is the premier place to be playing against the best players in the world. Could it get better? I'm sure this wouldn't be coming up if someone didn't think that there were ways that certain things could be better.”

There continue to be more questions than answers when it comes to the Saudi Arabian-backed league that has promised lucrative deals for “franchise owners,” which Fowler would presumably be, and an F1-style team format. The biggest hurdle, at least as Fowler sees it, is getting the game’s best players to sign on.

“For a super golfer league of some sort to move forward, it would definitely need at least a handful of guys to be going that direction, or committed or whatever it may be,” he said. “I don't know of anything like that right now.”

At a player meeting Tuesday at Quail Hollow Club, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reiterated the circuit’s stance that any player who commits to the Super League Golf would be immediately suspended and “likely” expelled from the PGA Tour.

Those threats haven’t stopped a handful of players from joining the conversation, including Phil Mickelson, who also said the SLG concept is “interesting,” and now Fowler.

“I can't say that I'm in, out or whatever. I still think the Tour is the best place to be,” Fowler said. “We'll see what happens, but I'm happy where we are.”