Mickelson says he's using two drivers at Memorial

Getty Images

Remember the 2006 Masters, when Phil Mickelson used two drivers at Augusta National?

Well, Mickelson said Thursday morning in a Twitter post that he planned on employing that strategy again at the Memorial Tournament.

Why? He explains – as only Phil can, by making fun of Bubba Watson’s “grizzly bear” chest hair – why in the video below.

So now Mickelson is ready to hit “cute little cuts in the fairway” and still keep his testosterone at a maximum level by hitting bombs.

In 2006, Mickelson had one driver that better allowed him to hit a draw and the other a fade. The strategy worked, as he won his second green jacket and third career major. He had also used two drivers, as a test for the Masters, the week before at the BellSouth Classic. He won that, too, by 13 shots.

