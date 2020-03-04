ORLANDO, Fla. - With the season's first major now just a few weeks away, Phil Mickelson's spring schedule remains in flux.

Mickelson said he was hitting it "good" after playing an 18-hole pro-am at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he'll play for the second straight year after a six-year hiatus. Lefty has not played since missing the cut at the Genesis Invitational, having failed to qualify for last month's WGC-Mexico Championship.

Mickelson plans to remain busy in the month of March, penciling in three of the next four events and potentially adding another.

"So my plan is to play here and The Players and the (WGC-Dell Technologies) Match Play," Mickelson said. "And them I'm considering either Valspar or Valero, but I don't know which one yet."

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

Mickelson has not played the Valspar Championship since missed cuts in 2003 and 2004, and the most recent of his four appearances at the Valero Texas Open came back in 2016. Mickelson traditionally played the Houston Open when it was the week before the Masters, but he skipped Valero last year when it moved into the pre-Masters spot on the schedule.

Much of Mickelson's scheduling decision could revolve around his eligibility for the match-play field later this month in Austin.

Mickelson is currently ranked 60th in the world, and the top 64 players after TPC Sawgrass will automatically qualify for the bracket. It means that a good result either this week or next could solidify Mickelson's spot in Austin, while a lean fortnight could mean he misses out on a second straight WGC event.

Putting the rankings aside, Mickelson clarified that his remaining scheduling question will be an either-or proposition.

"It won't be both (Valspar and Valero)," he said. "It will be either one, or none."